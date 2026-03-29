Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, March 29-April 4, 2026: Students could see their academic efforts finally pay off today

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Nothing beats your confidence Scorpio Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Keep troubles out of the love affair and spend more time with your partner. A professionally successful week is waiting ahead. Wealth is also positive this week.

Settle the disputes within the love affair and spare time for the family. Consider safe monetary investments. Health will have minor issues.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week Value the emotions of the lover and ensure you consider the preferences of the partner, which will also strengthen the bonding. Some relationships that are on the verge of breakup will be back on track. You need to consider the emotions of the lover while making observations. Married people must stay out of office romance, as there are chances of something brewing between you and your co-worker. Long-distance relationships need more communication to continue the affair.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week Expect new responsibilities in the office. Some tasks will require you to travel even to foreign countries. Those who are into IT will see opportunities abroad. Authors will have work published, while lawyers, chefs, and bankers will also be productive this week. Keep all cards tight in business, as risks may also happen when you are careless about investments. Come up with innovative ideas at team meetings that will also impress the clients. Businessmen may have trouble in raising funds, and new expansion drives should wait for some time. For students, academic life will be successful.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week The financial life will be positive. You may settle the monetary issues with relatives or friends. This is also the right time to invest in the stock market or a speculative business. Businessmen will find profit this week, and some new entrepreneurs will start tasting success by the middle of the week. The first part of the week is good for realty business. Students may be required to pay the tuition fees

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week You may have minor trouble associated with bones. There will also be a viral fever or sore throat. Children may develop stomach issues. It is good to be careful about the lifestyle. Consume healthy food, which is a good combo of proteins, vitamins, and carbohydrates. There can also be issues associated with the ears and eyes. Hair loss, vision issues, and skin-related allergies will also be common this week. However, these won’t be serious.

Scorpio Sign Attributes Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)