Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, March 29-April 4, 2026: Students could see their academic efforts finally pay off today

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Nothing beats your confidence
Keep troubles out of the love affair and spend more time with your partner. A professionally successful week is waiting ahead. Wealth is also positive this week.
Settle the disputes within the love affair and spare time for the family. Consider safe monetary investments. Health will have minor issues.
Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week
Value the emotions of the lover and ensure you consider the preferences of the partner, which will also strengthen the bonding. Some relationships that are on the verge of breakup will be back on track. You need to consider the emotions of the lover while making observations. Married people must stay out of office romance, as there are chances of something brewing between you and your co-worker. Long-distance relationships need more communication to continue the affair.
Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week
Expect new responsibilities in the office. Some tasks will require you to travel even to foreign countries. Those who are into IT will see opportunities abroad. Authors will have work published, while lawyers, chefs, and bankers will also be productive this week. Keep all cards tight in business, as risks may also happen when you are careless about investments. Come up with innovative ideas at team meetings that will also impress the clients. Businessmen may have trouble in raising funds, and new expansion drives should wait for some time. For students, academic life will be successful.
Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week
The financial life will be positive. You may settle the monetary issues with relatives or friends. This is also the right time to invest in the stock market or a speculative business. Businessmen will find profit this week, and some new entrepreneurs will start tasting success by the middle of the week. The first part of the week is good for realty business. Students may be required to pay the tuition fees
Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week
You may have minor trouble associated with bones. There will also be a viral fever or sore throat. Children may develop stomach issues. It is good to be careful about the lifestyle. Consume healthy food, which is a good combo of proteins, vitamins, and carbohydrates. There can also be issues associated with the ears and eyes. Hair loss, vision issues, and skin-related allergies will also be common this week. However, these won’t be serious.
Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More