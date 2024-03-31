Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, March 31- April 6, 2024: Predicts an auspicious time to invest

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, catch up with enticing love moments this week. Have a vibrant love life backed by a busy office schedule this week. New opportunities to excel in jobs will come by. Financial prosperity also exists this week. Catch up with enticing love moments this week. Be professional in attitude and the outcomes will be excellent. Financially, you are stronger and your health will also be in good shape. Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, Mar 31, 2024: Have a vibrant love life backed by a busy office schedule this week.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week

Your love life will be eventful this week. While there will excitement and thrill for many Scorpios, some long-distance love affairs may not work out. Open communication is crucial in a love affair and you need to sit and talk with the partner. Spare time for love. The first part of the week is good to propose and the second part is good for engagement, Plan a romantic dinner. Married females will conceive and your relationship will also get stronger with time.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week

You may confidently express new ideas and concepts, and ensure the pros and cons of each one as new questions will be asked and their potentials will be analyzed at official meetings. Be sensible at work and also be ready to work additional hours while handling crucial tasks. Students waiting for admission to foreign universities will require positive news in the first part of the week.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week

Consider smart investment decisions as the wealth is positive this week. You will see money coming from even a previous investment. Some Scorpios will donate wealth to charity while seniors may divide it among children. A legal issue will be settled. You may also expect to inherit a parental property this week. Some Scorpios will renovate the home or even consider investing in the stock market of speculative business. This is the right time for those who are planning to sell their family or ancestral property.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week

No major health issue will trouble you this week. However, oral health issues, viral fever, skin allergies, and sore throat will be common among Scorpios. Females need to be careful while riding a two- wheeler. Maintain a balanced office and personal life and spend more time with friends with a positive attitude.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857