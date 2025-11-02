Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, November 2-8, 2025: Love may come with big promises

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, trust inner strength through quiet, honest steps This week your feelings run deep; listen inside, choose one clear path, speak true, guard peace, and let patient acts slowly heal small old hurts. Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Scorpio, this week brings strong focus and quiet strength. Trust your gut, yet use soft words when needed. You may find a chance to finish a long task, reconnect with an old friend, or learn a useful skill. Keep steady habits and avoid sharp words.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week

Love feels gentle but honest this week. Speak from the heart with calm words. If you are in a pair, listen more and give space when needed; small acts of care warm the bond. If single, try meeting people through quiet hobbies or trusted friends. Let time show true warmth, and do small kind things rather than rush big promises.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week

At work, focus helps you clear old tasks and make neat plans. Share simple ideas in small groups and note what others say. A steady rhythm of work will bring praise from a senior or peer. Try a small new tool or method to save time. Keep your desk tidy, and do one job at a time. Celebrate small wins and ask kindly for help when puzzled. Set one clear goal and track it daily.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week

Money looks stable but needs careful steps. Count small spends and keep a plan for needed buys. Avoid lending without clear notes. If a chance to earn extra appears, check details and say yes only when it feels fair. Save a little from each payment to build a small cushion. Talk kindly with family about shared costs and make simple notes to avoid mix ups. Check bills twice this week and file receipts neatly today.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week

Scorpio, your energy is deep; keep it steady with rest and soft movement. Try short walks, gentle stretches, or simple yoga poses. Drink water and eat fresh, light meals. Sleep at set times and avoid too much late screen time. If tension grows, do slow breathing for a few minutes. Talk with a trusted friend when unsure, and keep small daily habits to protect both mind and body.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)