Weekly Horoscope Taurus, April 13-19, 2025 predicts interview calls

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Be sensitive towards the people around
Keep troubles out of the love affair. Overcome the stress at work through a proper plan. Look for smart options to invest money and health is also good.
Settle the disputes in the relationship through open communication. Ensure you deliver the best results in the office. Settle the monetary issues through a diligent plan. Health is also good this week.
Taurus Love Horoscope This Week
Expect ups and downs in the love life. Minor hiccups in the name of egos need to be settled and it is wise to always stop digging into the past. You should also be careful to value the opinions of the lover which will strengthen the relationship. Be careful about the interference of an outsider in the relationship that creates a ruckus. Open communication is the only way to address this issue and give time to the relationship. Those who are traveling may prefer talking to their lover over the phone.
Taurus Career Horoscope This Week
Look for new challenges that will prove your diligence at the workplace. Your seniors will also be impressed with your performance. However, a coworker may try belittling your achievements in public. Do not lose your temper at team meetings and ensure you also meet the client requirements. Government employees can expect a change in location. Always be ready with the task before the deadline. Those who want to switch jobs can put down the paper as interview calls will come in plenty.
Taurus Money Horoscope This Week
Look for more options to augment the wealth. There are opportunities to gain prosperity. Utilize them diligently. Avoid property-related discussions with siblings in the second part of the week. You may also inherit a part of the ancestral property. Some businessmen will get a loan approved, but it is also crucial to have the advice of experts before you invest in the stock market.
Taurus Health Horoscope This Week
While it is crucial to skip junk food and aerated drinks, exercise is also crucial to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Stay away from people with negative attitudes and fill the mind with good thoughts. Those who have sleep-related problems should go for natural remedies including yoga and meditation.
Taurus Sign Attributes
- Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
- Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
- Symbol Bull
- Element Earth
- Body Part Neck & Throat
- Sign Ruler Venus
- Lucky Day Friday
- Lucky Color Pink
- Lucky Number 6
- Lucky Stone Opal
Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
