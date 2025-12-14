Weekly Horoscope Taurus, December 14-20, 2025: Steady growth with small wins is predicted at work

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, steady growth comes through thoughtful daily choices You will prefer calm routines, complete tasks slowly, and notice practical improvements at home or work. Small steady steps bring reliable progress this week ahead. Taurus Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Focus on steady habits and improving daily routines. A household task or minor repair will go well. Keep clear boundaries with colleagues. Money moves slowly; avoid sudden spending. Share thoughts with a close friend for fresh ideas. Rest enough to keep energy calm and patient.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

Your relationships feel steady and warm this week. If single, meet people through shared interests or family events; honest smiles matter more than words. Couples should schedule quiet time to talk about daily plans and hopes. Avoid bringing up old hurts; instead focus on small gestures of respect. A thoughtful message or a simple gift can lift moods. Practice listening fully to strengthen trust and deepen kindness between you both this week with patience always.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

Work will reward careful planning and steady effort. Begin by listing top priorities and delegating small tasks where possible. A colleague may ask for guidance; offer practical tips. Avoid impulsive changes to long projects. Keep documents well organized and back up important files. A short review meeting with your team will clarify next steps and prevent confusion. Celebrate small completed milestones to keep morale high and consistent, and set a realistic weekly target by Friday.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

This week finances slowly stabilize. Review monthly bills and spot one area to reduce spending, such as subscriptions you rarely use. If expecting income, confirm dates and keep receipts. Avoid lending money without written agreement. Consider setting aside a small portion into a separate savings jar for emergencies. Watch for unplanned purchases and pause before buying. A basic list of expenses will help plan next month clearly and calmly and review goals with advisor today.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

Your body asks for gentle care this week. Aim for regular sleep, avoid late-night screen use, and practice slow breathing when stressed. Include warm, light meals with fresh vegetables, whole grains, and mild spices that suit your digestion. Take short walks after meals to aid energy and digestion. Stretch shoulders and neck each morning to prevent stiffness. If headaches appear, rest eyes and drink extra water before taking remedies and consult a physician when necessary.

﻿

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, Stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)