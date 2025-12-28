Weekly Horoscope Taurus, December 28, 2025 - January 3, 2026: Be diplomatic while handling the pressure from the family

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Continue spreading happiness Your sincerity in the relationship will bring in good results. Professional challenges need smart handling. Both health and wealth are also positive this week. Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Troubleshoot the issues in the love affair and consider taking the relationship to the next level. Minor professional challenges exist, but you will overcome them. Both wealth and health are good.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

There will be happiness in the love affair. You will receive unconditional love from your partner. There is a demand for more communication. Some females may face opposition from their families over the relationship. Be diplomatic while handling the pressure from the family. You may plan a vacation this weekend, or you may also consider taking the relationship to the next level. Married females will also be happy in settling all issues in their family life.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

There is scope for career growth. Handle office pressure with care and utilize every opportunity to prove professional proficiency. Those who have interviews lined up will clear them to get an offer letter. You are suggested that you should be patient and keep a friendly relationship with the seniors and bosses. Some students will also get admitted to foreign universities. Entrepreneurs can pick the second part of the week to launch a new venture.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

A medical emergency at home would require you to spend a large amount. Some male natives will also face legal issues, which would also require high spending. You may also be dragged into a family property issue. Some females will settle a monetary issue with a friend or sibling. It is wise to avoid blind investments and instead go for expert help. Some natives will buy a property or a vehicle in the first half of the week.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

No major medical issue will come up his week. Take a walk in the mornings or sit under a tree for some time, which will keep you rejuvenated. The first part of the week is good to join a gym. There will be minor allergies, and children may also miss school. Females need to be careful while chopping vegetables in the kitchen as well as while lighting the stove.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength: Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness: Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol: Bull

Element: Earth

Body Part: Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)