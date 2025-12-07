Weekly Horoscope Taurus, December 7-13, 2025: Expect a wave of change in relationships

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, explore the mysteries of life Have a productive love life. Spend more time together and avoid gossip that may impact the relationship. Your performance at work will also be good. Taurus Weekly Horoscope: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

This week, new changes may happen in the relationship. Be careful to accomplish all assigned tasks in the office. Handle wealth diligently and also follow a healthy lifestyle.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

The lover may be adamant, and this may upset you. You may also require pampering your partner while spending time together. The second part of the week is crucial for new lovers. Avoid arguments. You must also be careful while reconciling with the ex-lover. This may create tremors in the current relationship. Single male natives can expect someone to walk into their lives as the week progresses. Married females may seriously consider expanding the family.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

Some corporate employees will be under heat for stern actions taken the previous week, but do not give up your morals for petty gains. Media persons, graphic designers, chefs, and bankers will change the organization this week. You may require travelling for job reasons. Those who handle a team must be careful about the communication. Traders may have issues with local authorities that require immediate settlement. You may also confidently launch a new business.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

No major monetary issue will disturb the week. Some natives will also receive monetary help from their spouse. This is a good time to repay all loans and close the financial liabilities. You may send money for personal happiness, but ensure it is not spent on unnecessary things, and saving is also crucial in the long run. The week is also good for signing new business deals. Some natives will also have a property issue within the family.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

No serious medical issue will come up. However, some females will complain about issues related to their eyes or ears. The second part of the week is crucial for diabetic natives. You should consider giving up both alcohol and tobacco. Replace junk food with vegetables and fruits. You may also require medical attention for oral health issues. Those who want to quit smoking can pick this week, as this is a good time to stop tobacco consumption.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

