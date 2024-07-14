 Weekly Horoscope Taurus, July 14-20, 2024 predicts professional triumph | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Jul 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Weekly Horoscope Taurus, July 14-20, 2024 predicts professional triumph

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jul 14, 2024 12:01 AM IST

Read Taurus weekly horoscope for July 14-20, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. You’ll achieve harmony and move forward in various aspects of life.

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, balance and Progress Ahead

This week, Taurus natives will find balance and experience progress in love, career, finances, and health.

Weekly Horoscope Taurus, July 14-20, 2024: This week, Taurus natives will find balance and experience progress in love, career, finances, and health.
Weekly Horoscope Taurus, July 14-20, 2024: This week, Taurus natives will find balance and experience progress in love, career, finances, and health.

Taurus, you’ll achieve harmony and move forward in various aspects of life. Expect positive changes in your relationships, career growth, financial gains, and a boost in your well-being.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

Singles might meet someone intriguing, sparking a potential romance. Those in relationships should focus on communication and shared activities to strengthen their bond. Small gestures of affection can make a big difference. This is also a good time to address any lingering issues, paving the way for a deeper connection. Whether single or coupled, embrace the energy of love and let it guide your actions for a fulfilling and harmonious week.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

Career advancements are on the horizon for Taurus individuals. This week is ideal for tackling new projects and showcasing your skills. Your hard work and dedication are likely to be recognized by superiors, potentially leading to promotions or new opportunities. Collaboration with colleagues will be beneficial, so be open to teamwork and sharing ideas. Stay focused and organized to maximize your productivity. Remember, perseverance and a positive attitude will be your keys to success in your professional endeavors this week.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

Financially, this week looks promising for Taurus. There might be an unexpected windfall or an opportunity to increase your income. It's a good time to reassess your budget and make strategic investments. Avoid impulsive spending and focus on long-term financial goals. Consult with a financial advisor if needed to ensure you make informed decisions. Saving and planning will help you build a secure financial future. Overall, it's a week of growth and stability in your financial matters.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

Your health and well-being take a positive turn this week, Taurus. Prioritize self-care and maintain a balanced lifestyle to keep your energy levels high. Regular exercise and a nutritious diet will contribute to your overall vitality. It’s also an excellent time to start new health routines or revisit old ones that you may have neglected. Mental health should not be overlooked; engage in activities that bring you joy and relaxation. Meditation or yoga can be particularly beneficial for maintaining inner peace and reducing stress.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Weekly Horoscope Taurus, July 14-20, 2024 predicts professional triumph
© 2024 HindustanTimes
