Weekly Horoscope Taurus, June 29- July 5, 2025 predicts a progressive week

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, overcome the tremors with a smile Unlimited opportunities wait at the office and your success is in utilizing them. Do not compromise on health and wealth will also be positive this week. Taurus Weekly Horoscope: Do not compromise on health and wealth will also be positive this week.(Freepik)

Troubleshoot the love issues and ensure you both spend more time together. Continue your discipline and commitment at work. Health predictions are positive and wealth will also knock on your door.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

There will be instances where you lose your temper while spending time with the lover. Your attitude is crucial and you may also be in trouble over a statement or phrase that may upset the partner. It is also crucial to not drag your parents into the issues which may complicate things. Some females will meet up with the ex-lover to rekindle the old love affair but this may seriously impact the present relationship. Married females can consider expanding their family.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

There will be challenges at work that may create trouble. You must be ready to take up some tasks with tight deadlines and the seniors will also expect you to handle client-related crises that may also seriously impact the company as a whole. Utilize this as an opportunity to both learn and prove your mettle at the office. Businessmen may face some financial hassles in the first half but things will be clear as the week progresses.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will be at your side and this will help you try the fortune in speculative business. Females will require spending for a celebration at the workplace and there will also be instances where you will require helping a relative. You may resolve a monetary dispute involving a friend or relative. There is a possibility to win a legal battle over property. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds for trade expansions.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

No major health issues will come up. But you should be careful about the diet and the plate must have more proteins and fiber. You should also give up both alcohol and tobacco this week. Some natives may have pain at joints while children will complain about viral fever or oral health issues. Plan a vacation to a secluded place to rejuvenate. However, seniors should not miss the medical kit while traveling.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

