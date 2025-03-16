Weekly Horoscope Taurus, March 16-22, 2025 predicts positive news in academics

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You believe in self There can be issues related to love life and it is good to avoid arguments in both love and office life. Both your wealth and wealth are good this week. Taurus Weekly Horoscope from March 16-22, 2025: Both your wealth and wealth are good this week.

Express opinions to make the relationship stronger. Financially you are good. Strive to do the best in the job. Take care of your health as minor issues may happen this week.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

Value the emotions of the lover and ensure you consider the preferences of the partner which will also strengthen the bonding. Those who are traveling may require connecting with the lover over a call as proper communication is a key factor in the love affair. This week, female Taurus natives may experience an unwanted pregnancy. Hence, unmarried girls need to be highly cautious. Always try to complement each other and surprise the partner with gifts. This can cement the relationship and mutual understanding will further augment.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

Your communication skills will play a crucial in the job. You may impress the management and clients and will also succeed in bringing in new business. Those who are into healthcare, law, animation, media, teaching, and human resources may see a change in their job while government employees may take up additional responsibilities. Handle professional affairs more carefully as minor issues at the workplace can add confusion this week. Office politics may play spoilsport in the second half of the week. Students waiting for admission to foreign universities may expect positive news.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

Despite minor monetary issues, the routine life will be unaffected. You may buy or sell a property. Females need to be careful while lending a big amount to someone as there can be issues in getting it back. The second week is also good for buying a new vehicle. A sibling will be in financial need and you may provide the support. Businessmen may develop tax-related issues in the first part of the week.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

You will see relief from many ailments this week. Some natives will even be discharged from the hospital. However, it is good to keep a watch on the lifestyle. Ensure you exercise regularly and avoid both alcohol and tobacco. Some females will need the help of a doctor for joint-related issues.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

