Weekly Horoscope Taurus, March 31- April 6, 2024: Predicts business expansion
Read Taurus weekly horoscope for March 31,2024 to know your astrological predictions. You are also prosperous and healthy this week.
Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Take care of troubles to spend more time with the lover.
Take care of troubles to spend more time with the lover. No major hiccup impacts your professional life. You are also prosperous and healthy this week. Handle relationship issues with a positive attitude. Your professional life will be busy and highly packed. Financially you are good and your health will also give many positive moments.
Taurus Love Horoscope This Week
No major trouble will impact your love life. However, the chances are higher that you will lose your temper while having disagreements and this may cause ruckus in the later part of the week. The chance of finding a new lover is higher and the relationship will also get stronger. You need to be expressive while spending time with your partner and do not hesitate to present your feelings. Some love affairs will turn into marriage. The second part of the week is also good to get engaged.
Taurus Career Horoscope This Week
Do not hesitate to take risks on the job. You need to know that every new task is an opportunity to prove the mettle. You may have interviews lined up and brush up your skills to clear them. Some students will obtain their first offer letter this week. If you are into business, this is the time to expand beyond horizons and invest in multiple ventures. The fortunate ones will also expand their business to foreign locations. Those who are into aviation, banking, healthcare, and media can expect a hike in salary.
Taurus Money Horoscope This Week
You need to be serious about investments. Do not spend on luxury shopping but instead prefer saving for the rainy day. Some Taurus natives will buy a new house or property that is a form of investment. Traders will be able to expand the business to new territories while you will also require spending for a celebration at the office or within the family.
Taurus Health Horoscope This Week
Be energetic as no major health issue will trouble you. There can be minor issues that may impact sleep or even breathing. Consult a doctor for better advice. Practice yoga or meditation to stay mentally healthy. You should also consider skipping both tobacco and alcohol.
Taurus Sign Attributes
- Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
- Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
- Symbol Bull
- Element Earth
- Body Part Neck & Throat
- Sign Ruler Venus
- Lucky Day Friday
- Lucky Color Pink
- Lucky Number 6
- Lucky Stone Opal
Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: https://www.cyberastro.com
E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com
Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857
Choose sun sign to read horoscope