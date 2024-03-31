Weekly Horoscope Taurus, March 31- April 6, 2024: Predicts business expansion

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Take care of troubles to spend more time with the lover. Take care of troubles to spend more time with the lover. No major hiccup impacts your professional life. You are also prosperous and healthy this week. Handle relationship issues with a positive attitude. Your professional life will be busy and highly packed. Financially you are good and your health will also give many positive moments. Weekly Horoscope Taurus, Mar 31, 2024: No major hiccup impacts your professional life.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

No major trouble will impact your love life. However, the chances are higher that you will lose your temper while having disagreements and this may cause ruckus in the later part of the week. The chance of finding a new lover is higher and the relationship will also get stronger. You need to be expressive while spending time with your partner and do not hesitate to present your feelings. Some love affairs will turn into marriage. The second part of the week is also good to get engaged.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

Do not hesitate to take risks on the job. You need to know that every new task is an opportunity to prove the mettle. You may have interviews lined up and brush up your skills to clear them. Some students will obtain their first offer letter this week. If you are into business, this is the time to expand beyond horizons and invest in multiple ventures. The fortunate ones will also expand their business to foreign locations. Those who are into aviation, banking, healthcare, and media can expect a hike in salary.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

You need to be serious about investments. Do not spend on luxury shopping but instead prefer saving for the rainy day. Some Taurus natives will buy a new house or property that is a form of investment. Traders will be able to expand the business to new territories while you will also require spending for a celebration at the office or within the family.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

Be energetic as no major health issue will trouble you. There can be minor issues that may impact sleep or even breathing. Consult a doctor for better advice. Practice yoga or meditation to stay mentally healthy. You should also consider skipping both tobacco and alcohol.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857