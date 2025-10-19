Weekly Horoscope Taurus, October 19-25, 2025: Health and wealth are positive brings positive results
Weekly Horoscope Taurus: Look for pleasant moments in the relationship.
Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, stay happy and keep people happy around you
Look for pleasant moments in the relationship. Overcome professional stress with commitment. Settle the monetary issues carefully, and health is positive.
Do not let the relationship go down and, instead, share pleasant moments. Handle the professional challenges to obtain the best results. Both health and wealth are positive.
Taurus Love Horoscope This Week
You may face challenges in the love affair. There will be issues associated with egos. Talk openly about your troubles, and this is the only way you can settle things down. Some females will go back to their ex-lovers, but this may also impact the present affair. You may plan a vacation abroad where you may spend more time together. It is good to keep a watch on the words you use while having disagreements.
Those who are single will find an attractive person before the weekend.
Taurus Career Horoscope This Week
You will see trouble in your career. A senior or coworker may try to belittle your achievements. This may mentally upset you. Students expecting admission to a foreign university can expect happy news. Those who are not happy with the organization and its atmosphere can consider quitting it and updating their profile on a job website. The second part of the day is good for attending job interviews. Businessmen handling electronics, textiles, transport, automobile spare parts, and furniture will see good returns.
Taurus Money Horoscope This Week
Despite the financial issues in personal life, you will see no major impact on your routine life. There will be issues associated with property within the family, and some females will also require spending for a celebration at the workplace. Some natives will buy a property, or vehicle, or renovate the home this week. You may also consider purchasing luxury items, including gold. Businessmen will also succeed in settling tax-related issues.
Taurus Health Horoscope This Week
You are good in terms of health. Consult a doctor whenever you feel uneasiness. Children should be careful, as minor allergies or virus-related infections may occur. You may have skin-related issues, while some natives may also require medical attention for ear-related issues. Those who have diabetes or high blood pressure must also be careful. Females will develop gynecological complaints.
Taurus Sign Attributes
- Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
- Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
- Symbol Bull
- Element Earth
- Body Part Neck & Throat
- Sign Ruler Venus
- Lucky Day Friday
- Lucky Color Pink
- Lucky Number 6
- Lucky Stone Opal
Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
