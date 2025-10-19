Weekly Horoscope Taurus, October 19-25, 2025: Health and wealth are positive brings positive results

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, stay happy and keep people happy around you Look for pleasant moments in the relationship. Overcome professional stress with commitment. Settle the monetary issues carefully, and health is positive. Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Do not let the relationship go down and, instead, share pleasant moments. Handle the professional challenges to obtain the best results. Both health and wealth are positive.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

You may face challenges in the love affair. There will be issues associated with egos. Talk openly about your troubles, and this is the only way you can settle things down. Some females will go back to their ex-lovers, but this may also impact the present affair. You may plan a vacation abroad where you may spend more time together. It is good to keep a watch on the words you use while having disagreements.

Those who are single will find an attractive person before the weekend.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

You will see trouble in your career. A senior or coworker may try to belittle your achievements. This may mentally upset you. Students expecting admission to a foreign university can expect happy news. Those who are not happy with the organization and its atmosphere can consider quitting it and updating their profile on a job website. The second part of the day is good for attending job interviews. Businessmen handling electronics, textiles, transport, automobile spare parts, and furniture will see good returns.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

Despite the financial issues in personal life, you will see no major impact on your routine life. There will be issues associated with property within the family, and some females will also require spending for a celebration at the workplace. Some natives will buy a property, or vehicle, or renovate the home this week. You may also consider purchasing luxury items, including gold. Businessmen will also succeed in settling tax-related issues.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

You are good in terms of health. Consult a doctor whenever you feel uneasiness. Children should be careful, as minor allergies or virus-related infections may occur. You may have skin-related issues, while some natives may also require medical attention for ear-related issues. Those who have diabetes or high blood pressure must also be careful. Females will develop gynecological complaints.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

