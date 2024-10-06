Weekly Horoscope Taurus, October 6-12, 2024 predicts a romantic vacation

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, give up egos to live happily Look for pleasant moments in the love affair and keep your professional life productive this week. Financially you are strong but minor health issues may come. Weekly Horoscope Taurus, October 6 to 12, 2024: Look for pleasant moments in the love affair and keep your professional life productive this week.

Be cool even in turbulent times in love and office. Despite the challenges at work, you will succeed in meeting the targets. Mild health issues may trouble you.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

You may find happiness in the relationship Shower love on the partner and devote more time to the relationship. Those who are traveling must connect with their lover over the phone to express their feeling as this can strengthen the bonding. Do not tremors go out of control and ensure you both spend more time together. You may also plan a romantic vacation this weekend. Married females may conceive this week and this is also a good time to seriously consider taking the love affair to the next level.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

Your attitude is crucial in the workplace. New responsibilities will keep your schedule highly packed. Some major allegations may come up and you need to eschew all gossip. Bankers and accountants need to be careful about the balance figures. Do not let the seniors complain about the performance. Some businessmen will be fortunate to resolve issues with authorities and entrepreneurs can consider launching new ventures or ideas which will work out in the future.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

Prosperity permits you to make crucial financial decisions including the purchase of a new property. Females may buy a new car or scooter this week. The first part of the week is good to take a call on a marriage or a celebration within the family. You may also pick the week to resolve a monetary issue with a friend or sibling.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

Minor health issues will be there. Those who have chest-related issues will develop complications. Senior Taurus natives need to be careful about medication and should not skip appointments with the doctor. You may also give up junk food and replace it with vegetables, sprouts, and fruits to stay healthy. Pick the week to quit both tobacco and alcohol.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)