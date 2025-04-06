Weekly Horoscope Virgo, April 6 - April 12, 2025 predicts financial prosperity
Virgo Weekly Horoscope from April 6 - April 12, 2025, to know your astrological predictions. You should not let emotions play a crucial role at work.
Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Keep your options ready to strike
Pick the best moments in the romantic life and spend more time with the lover. Avoid arguments at the workplace. Financial prosperity permits smart decisions.
Resolve love-related issues and take up new tasks at the office. You may also consider smart investment options this week. Health will give you no trouble this week.
Virgo Love Horoscope This Week
Feel happy in the love affair and continue showering affection on the partner. Those who want to express their feeling to the crush can pick the second part of the week. Ensure your lover has enough personal space in the relationship. Be careful about the interference of an outsider in the relationship that creates a ruckus. Open communication is the only way to address this issue and give time to the relationship. You may also consider marriage this week. Married females may also conceive this week.
Virgo Career Horoscope This Week
Your professional life will be productive. Though office politics will try to influence your official decisions, you should not let emotions play a crucial role at work. You need to keep egos in the back seat as you will be a part of team projects. Government employees can expect a change in location while those who are into media, academics, law, and armed services will have a tough schedule this week. Those who handle international clients need to be more agile.
Virgo Money Horoscope This Week
A prosperous week also means fabulous options to invest in. As no major hurdle will disrupt the day, you may comfortably consider smart utilization of the wealth. You may buy a new property or will even succeed in selling one. Some females will require spending for a celebration at the office or within the family. Pick the second part of the week to make hotel reservations and book flight tickets for a vacation abroad with the family.
Virgo Health Horoscope This Week
Do not compromise on health and consult a doctor whenever you feel uneasiness. You may develop minor breathing issues in the first part of the week. Some children will develop skin infections and females may also complain about oral health issues. Be careful while taking part in adventure sports including mountain biking and underwater activities.
Virgo Sign Attributes
- Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
- Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
- Symbol: Virgin maiden
- Element: Earth
- Body Part: Intestine
- Sign Ruler: Mercury
- Lucky Day: Wednesday
- Lucky Color: Gray
- Lucky Number: 7
- Lucky Stone: Sapphire
Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
