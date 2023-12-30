Weekly Horoscope Virgo, Dec 31-6 Jan, 2023 suggests tips for work-life balance

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Take every challenge as a new opportunity Express love to the crush to get a positive response. The professional life is creative. Both your health and wealth will be normal. Control your expenses. Weekly Horoscope Virgo, Dec 31-6 Jan, 2023: Express love to the crush to get a positive response.

This week, you will see changes in your love life. Professional life will be creative but chaotic. Handle wealth smartly and health will be normal.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week

No major issue will impact the love life and the romantic relationship will be productive. Despite some Virgos having disagreements on certain topics, the relationship will be unaffected. Some lovers will be troublesome and will instigate issues but be patient while handling problems. However, be mature in attitude and this will help you handle every issue. This is also a good time to get the approval from parents. Newly married Virgo females can consider expanding the family.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week

You will see new roles in the office and it is good to be diplomatic in office affairs. Some seniors may try to belittle your achievements. However, do not give up. Instead show more attention towards performance. Entrepreneurs can confidently launch new ventures as success will be your companion. Students appearing for competitive examinations can obtain positive results. Those who are searching for a new job will see positive results within a few days.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week

Ensure you maintain a balance between income and expense. Despite good returns in wealth, you are advised to stay away from large-scale expenditure. However, you may try the luck in the stock market. The first half of the week is auspicious to invest in speculative business. The traders dealing in textiles, footwear, electronic items, and fashion accessories will see good revenues. A celebration will take place in the family and you are expected to contribute a decent amount.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week

Avoid adventure sports including underwater activities. A few females may develop heart-related complaints and will need immediate medical attention. Children should be careful while playing. Senior Taurus natives must also be careful while using the staircase. Some Virgos may also suffer minor accidents and it is advised to avoid driving at a high speed.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

