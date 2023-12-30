Weekly Horoscope Virgo, Dec 31-6 Jan, 2023 suggests tips for work-life balance
Read how 2024's first week will pan out for Virgo from Dec 31 to Jan 6, 2023. This week, you will see changes in your love life.
Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Take every challenge as a new opportunity
Express love to the crush to get a positive response. The professional life is creative. Both your health and wealth will be normal. Control your expenses.
This week, you will see changes in your love life. Professional life will be creative but chaotic. Handle wealth smartly and health will be normal.
Virgo Love Horoscope This Week
No major issue will impact the love life and the romantic relationship will be productive. Despite some Virgos having disagreements on certain topics, the relationship will be unaffected. Some lovers will be troublesome and will instigate issues but be patient while handling problems. However, be mature in attitude and this will help you handle every issue. This is also a good time to get the approval from parents. Newly married Virgo females can consider expanding the family.
Virgo Career Horoscope This Week
You will see new roles in the office and it is good to be diplomatic in office affairs. Some seniors may try to belittle your achievements. However, do not give up. Instead show more attention towards performance. Entrepreneurs can confidently launch new ventures as success will be your companion. Students appearing for competitive examinations can obtain positive results. Those who are searching for a new job will see positive results within a few days.
Virgo Money Horoscope This Week
Ensure you maintain a balance between income and expense. Despite good returns in wealth, you are advised to stay away from large-scale expenditure. However, you may try the luck in the stock market. The first half of the week is auspicious to invest in speculative business. The traders dealing in textiles, footwear, electronic items, and fashion accessories will see good revenues. A celebration will take place in the family and you are expected to contribute a decent amount.
Virgo Health Horoscope This Week
Avoid adventure sports including underwater activities. A few females may develop heart-related complaints and will need immediate medical attention. Children should be careful while playing. Senior Taurus natives must also be careful while using the staircase. Some Virgos may also suffer minor accidents and it is advised to avoid driving at a high speed.
Virgo Sign Attributes
- Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
- Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
- Symbol: Virgin maiden
- Element: Earth
- Body Part: Intestine
- Sign Ruler: Mercury
- Lucky Day: Wednesday
- Lucky Color: Gray
- Lucky Number: 7
- Lucky Stone: Sapphire
Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: https://www.cyberastro.com
E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com
Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857