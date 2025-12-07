Weekly Horoscope Virgo, December 7-13, 2025: A romantic vacation
Virgo Weekly Horoscope: This week is good to fix the marriage, and those who are serious about the relationship can make suitable decisions.
Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you are a good team player
Your sincerity in the relationship will bring in good results. Professional challenges need smart handling. Put a cap on the expenditure. Health demands care.
Troubleshoot the issues in the love affair and consider taking the relationship to the next level. Minor professional challenges exist, but you will overcome them. Both wealth and health will have minor issues.
Virgo Love Horoscope This Week
You may have a romantic vacation at a hill station, where you can also experiment with things to make the relationship stronger. This week is good to fix the marriage, and those who are serious about the relationship can make suitable decisions. You will win the heart of your crush this week, and there will be fun and adventure in the relationship. Married females have higher chances of conceiving, and you may plan to expand the family. Office romance can be dangerous for married natives this week.
Virgo Career Horoscope This Week
There is scope for career growth. Handle office pressure with care and utilize every opportunity to prove professional proficiency. Do not be apprehensive in giving opinions, and some ‘out-of-the-box’ suggestions can be really worthy. If you have just joined an office, things may seem complicated this week. Seniors will be supportive at the workplace. You will also be successful in settling technical issues associated with a project.
Virgo Money Horoscope This Week
Minor monetary issues may come up. This will require you to cut down the expenditure. However, some females will be successful in previous investments. The second part of the week is good for purchasing a new vehicle or a property. Some females will inherit a part of the family property, while seniors may require spending for a celebration within the family. Seniors will be keen to resolve old financial disputes. Businessmen should be careful about new partners, especially when it comes to money.
Virgo Health Horoscope This Week
Some seniors will have breathing issues in the second half of the week and will need medical attention. Pregnant females must avoid adventure activities. You need to be careful about the routine, and exercise needs to be a part of your life. You need to be careful while having digestion-related issues, as this can get complicated. Sugar and hypertension patients need extra care.
Virgo Sign Attributes
- Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
- Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
- Symbol: Virgin maiden
- Element: Earth
- Body Part: Intestine
- Sign Ruler: Mercury
- Lucky Day: Wednesday
- Lucky Color: Gray
- Lucky Number: 7
- Lucky Stone: Sapphire
Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Choose sun sign to read horoscope