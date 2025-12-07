Weekly Horoscope Virgo, December 7-13, 2025: A romantic vacation

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you are a good team player Your sincerity in the relationship will bring in good results. Professional challenges need smart handling. Put a cap on the expenditure. Health demands care. Virgo Weekly Horoscope: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Troubleshoot the issues in the love affair and consider taking the relationship to the next level. Minor professional challenges exist, but you will overcome them. Both wealth and health will have minor issues.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week

You may have a romantic vacation at a hill station, where you can also experiment with things to make the relationship stronger. This week is good to fix the marriage, and those who are serious about the relationship can make suitable decisions. You will win the heart of your crush this week, and there will be fun and adventure in the relationship. Married females have higher chances of conceiving, and you may plan to expand the family. Office romance can be dangerous for married natives this week.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week

There is scope for career growth. Handle office pressure with care and utilize every opportunity to prove professional proficiency. Do not be apprehensive in giving opinions, and some ‘out-of-the-box’ suggestions can be really worthy. If you have just joined an office, things may seem complicated this week. Seniors will be supportive at the workplace. You will also be successful in settling technical issues associated with a project.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week

Minor monetary issues may come up. This will require you to cut down the expenditure. However, some females will be successful in previous investments. The second part of the week is good for purchasing a new vehicle or a property. Some females will inherit a part of the family property, while seniors may require spending for a celebration within the family. Seniors will be keen to resolve old financial disputes. Businessmen should be careful about new partners, especially when it comes to money.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week

Some seniors will have breathing issues in the second half of the week and will need medical attention. Pregnant females must avoid adventure activities. You need to be careful about the routine, and exercise needs to be a part of your life. You need to be careful while having digestion-related issues, as this can get complicated. Sugar and hypertension patients need extra care.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Symbol: Virgin maiden

Element: Earth

Body Part: Intestine

Sign Ruler : Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Gray

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone : Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

