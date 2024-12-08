Weekly Horoscope Virgo, December 8 to 14, 2024 advices purchasing a vehicle

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, give up egos Ensure you keep a watch on the lover and do not let the relationship face a crisis. Continue professionalism at work. Financial prosperity also exists. Virgo Weekly Horoscope Today, December 8 to 14, 2024: The second part of the week is good for buying a vehicle.

Stay happy in the relationship and overcome the existing tremors that can be challenging. Resolve every crisis in professional life. Financial prosperity exists this week and your health is also in good shape.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week

You should be careful as some unexpected interferences will happen in the relationship that may lead to chaos. Your lover will be influenced by a friend, lover, or ex-lover which can cause a rift between you both. Some relationships will be approved by parents. Marriage is also on the cards. As far as newly married natives are concerned, do not let a third party dictate things in your life. This is also a good time to conceive. Single Virgos have good news. A special person will walk into your life while traveling or while you attend events.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week

Your concepts will be approved by the management which will add value to the profile. The first half of the week is not good for business and entrepreneurs will see fortune only in the latter half of the week. Those who are into arts, music, publishing, law, architecture, copywriting, advertisement, movies, and academics will have many opportunities to grow. In case you have a plan to quit the job, update the resume on a job website as the week begins.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week

Prosperity will be there and seniors will be serious about dividing the wealth among children. The second part of the week is good for buying a vehicle. A property dispute may happen in the family and you should take steps to avoid this. Some Virgos will be fortunate to win a legal battle over property. Businessmen will see new promoters and will succeed in raising funds.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week

Maintain a balance between office and personal life. Make exercising a part of the routine. Some females will complain about pain at joints while children should be careful while playing. You may also have troubles related to digestion this week. Follow all traffic rules while driving.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)