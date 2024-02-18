 Weekly Horoscope Virgo, February 18-24,2024 astro tips for a healthy lifestyle | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Weekly Horoscope Virgo, February 18-24,2024 astro tips for a healthy lifestyle

Weekly Horoscope Virgo, February 18-24,2024 astro tips for a healthy lifestyle

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 18, 2024 12:05 AM IST

Read Virgo weekly horoscope for Feb 18-24, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Wait for surprises in the romantic life this week.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, trustworthiness is your trademark

Wait for surprises in the romantic life this week. Your professional journey will see many bright moments. There will be prosperity in life but health is also good.

Weekly Horoscope Virgo, February 18-24, 2024: Be a caring lover and this makes your love life fabulous this week
Weekly Horoscope Virgo, February 18-24, 2024: Be a caring lover and this makes your love life fabulous this week

Be a caring lover and this makes your love life fabulous this week. Professionally, you’ll taste success. The strong financial condition is backed by good health.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week

Have a romantic week where you will also resolve the troubles of the past. Sit together and also take steps to support each other in both personal and professional endeavors. Spend more time together and your lover prefers to introduce you to the parents. Some fortunate Virgos will meet up with the ex-flame once again and all the past issues will be resolved before the end of the week. However, ensure your past relationship does not hamper your current love life.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week

There is no major challenge in the first half of the week. However, you will see trouble molding up in the second half. Put ego clashes in the back seat and target the completion of tasks. Be cordial with the team members and utilize communication skills while negotiating with clients. IT professionals will require reworking on a project which may hamper the morale. Healthcare professionals will work overtime while chefs and automobile engineers will relocate abroad.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week

No major financial hiccup will hurt the week. You are good at buying electronic devices, furniture, and even vehicles. Some Virgos will renovate their home while a few will consider investing in real estate which is also an option to augment their wealth. You may also plan a vacation abroad as the wealth now permits that. Taurus natives will also win a financial dispute with a sibling. Businessmen will see additional funds from partners and promoters.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week

Ensure you start the day with exercise. You may join a gym this week or even start meditating to have control over the mind. There can also be problems related to breathing, which may be common among senior Virgos. Take a proper diet and maintain a healthy lifestyle schedule.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
