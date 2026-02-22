Edit Profile
    Weekly Horoscope Virgo, February 22-28, 2026: It's a week that brings appreciation and rewards

    Virgo Weekly Horoscope: By week’s end, you may get praise or a chance to lead a small project soon.

    Published on: Feb 22, 2026 4:10 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

    Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Practical Steps Bring Order to Busy Days

    This week you can tidy plans, fix small problems, and feel calmer. Clear lists and steady steps help you finish tasks with quiet pride today.

    Virgo Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

    You will get clear chances to organize home tasks. Make short lists and follow one plan at a time. A helping hand appears when you ask. Avoid harsh self-criticism; treat small mistakes as lessons. By week’s end you feel calmer and ready to move ahead.

    Virgo Love Horoscope This Week
    Love feels steady and caring this week. Simple notes, small gifts, or a kind message make a big difference. If single, try joining a quiet class or a club where you can meet someone who shares your interests; patience helps. If in a relationship, do small helpful things and listen to the other person. Honest, clear speech with warmth settles worries fast. Give time and respect; this builds trust and gentle closeness over many days.

    Virgo Career Horoscope This Week
    Your work week rewards order and quiet focus. Start by making a clear to-do list and finish the easiest task first to build speed. Share simple progress updates so others know your plan. A neat idea or small tool could make your work easier—try it if it seems sensible. Be open to help and offer help when you can. By week’s end, you may get praise or a chance to lead a small project soon.

    Virgo Money Horoscope This Week
    Money matters stay steady if you plan. Make a small budget for the week and mark must-pay bills first. Avoid new expensive purchases unless needed. If you receive an offer to save or earn more, read the fine details and ask a trusted person if unsure. Put a little aside for saving, even a small amount helps.

    Virgo Health Horoscope This Week
    Your health looks steady with simple care this week. Keep to a regular sleep time and drink enough water each day. Try gentle movement like walking or stretching to keep your body active. Take small breaks while studying or working to rest your eyes and mind. Eat mostly fresh foods and avoid heavy treats late at night.

    Virgo Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
    • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
    • Symbol: Virgin maiden
    • Element: Earth
    • Body Part: Intestine
    • Sign Ruler: Mercury
    • Lucky Day: Wednesday
    • Lucky Color: Gray
    • Lucky Number: 7
    • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

    Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
    • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
    • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
    • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

    recommendedIcon
