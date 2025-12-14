Weekly Horoscope Virgo, November 23-29, 2025: Expect steady outcomes

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, quiet study leads to practical steady wins Virgo finds clear focus and useful routines this week. Small successes at work and home build confidence. Money is steady; health improves with rest daily. Virgo Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Virgo benefits from tidy plans and steady effort this week. Organize small tasks to make visible progress. Careful review of documents prevents mistakes. Financial choices favor saving small amounts. Keep short breaks and light exercise to lift energy. Positive routines bring calm and better focus.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week

This week, gentle care shapes your relationships. Honest, clear talk will help partners understand each other's needs. Plan a small, thoughtful activity at home to share quiet joy. Singles may connect with someone respectful through work or a shared hobby. Show patience and avoid sharp words when tensions rise.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week

Work rewards clear plans and steady effort this week. Break big jobs into small steps and tick them off one by one. Share a short progress update with your team to show focus. A careful review may catch an important detail and win praise. Avoid overcommitting to new tasks; finish current ones first.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week

Money matters need attention but stay steady this week. Check bank notes and small bills to avoid errors. Delay large purchases until you have clear numbers and a simple budget. Saving a little from each paycheck will add up quickly. If a bill is due, set an easy payment schedule. Consider cutting one small monthly expense to boost savings.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week

Your body responds well to calm routines and simple care. Try to sleep and wake at the same times to help energy. Short walks or gentle stretching each day will ease stiffness and lift mood. Choose light, home-cooked meals and plenty of water. Avoid heavy snacks or long screen time before bed. If stress rises, take three deep breaths and a short pause.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Symbol: Virgin maiden

Element: Earth

Body Part: Intestine

Sign Ruler : Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Gray

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone : Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)