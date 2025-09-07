Weekly Horoscope Virgo, September 7-13, 2025: An auspicious time for starting a family

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you are no stranger to hiccups. Handle the love issues gently to keep the love life going. Settle the professional challenges and prefer safe financial investments. Keep a watch on the health. Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

The professional life will see challenges, and the relationship also demands more devotion. You are fortunate in terms of wealth. Minor health issues may also come up.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week

The relationship will be productive this week, and you both will prefer spending more time together. Some love affairs will see the interference of a friend or relative, which may lead to tremors in the future. You should also be careful not to hurt the emotions of your partner. Some natives who are on the verge of a break may resolve the crisis to make the relationship stronger. Take your partner for a vacation or give surprise gifts. Married females may also consider expanding the family this week.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week

There will be challenges this week, and those who handle IT, healthcare, copy editing, media, legal, mechanical, and finance profiles will see new opportunities abroad. Refresh your knowledge, as this will be in demand while attending job interviews. Be polite while dealing with the clients, as this may help you be in the good books of the management. Some students will clear examinations, but there will also be challenges related to admissions. Businessmen will see new opportunities this week.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week

You may have wealth from different sources, and this will let you settle the financial issues with friends or relatives. You may inherit a part of the property, or you will also find a solution for a monetary crisis within the family. This is a good time to invest, especially in land, stock, and trade. Some businessmen will also find funding from abroad for expansion.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week

You may have pain in joints, and those who are diabetic may develop complications. The females who have a history of cardiac issues may require medical attention. Some children will also have cuts while playing. You should also be careful about viral fever or throat infection. Those who want to quit smoking can pick this week, as this is a good time to stop tobacco consumption.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)