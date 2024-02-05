Aries: For the singles, this week brings a new beginning to your romantic life. Keep an eye on possible unexpected encounters or reconnections with someone whom you have known for a long time. For the committed, the stars are favourable for thinking about the next phase of your relationship. It is only fair that your partner discusses decisions relating to marriage and other significant life changes. Cement your relationship by talking about joint plans as well as dreams. Weekly Love Horoscope for February 5-11, 2024

Taurus: This week is when things get interesting for singles! A spark of passion might ignite as new romantic potentials cross your path. However, remember that trust is not built overnight and stay open to unplanned relationships. Have a sense of adventure while being careful, letting relationships evolve independently. For the committed, build trust, continue being transparent, and take time to solidify your emotional connection.

Gemini: This is an exciting week for singles. Do not stay fixated on your wants; it might just be someone different from what you anticipated. Do not let your emotions take over, and let relationships develop slowly. Be vulnerable while maintaining independence to create genuine relationships. If committed, support each other, nurture inter-dependence and mutual reinforcement of each other’s strengths. Engage in activities that celebrate the fact that you are distinct personalities, yet together.

Cancer: This week is about reiterating some of the feelings you may have been suppressing. Emote those feelings, let them out there and be open. Consider these emotions about yourself for greater insight. This is also the case this week for the committed, as suppressed emotions may resurface in relationships. Open up with your partner. Speak from your heart, getting closer and deeper in the connection. Release your pent-up emotions.

Leo: This is a week of clarity and understanding. Avoid getting blamed and stay away from having unfair expectations that might end up in disputes. Relationships will be founded on respect and patience. Respond to such concerns in a calm and compassionate way. Take a break, and find time to remind each other why you got into this in the first place. For the singles, this week is all about self-awareness. Understand your emotions before you venture into a relationship.

Virgo: This week, work and love become the focus. Facing hectic schedules, be sure to prioritise quality time together. Even a few moments together can enhance the connection. Be open about your workload. Understanding each other’s goals will lead to a supportive environment. Set a small window for romance and share heartfelt messages to keep the fire alive. However, remember that nourishing your relationship is as necessary as pursuing your ambitions.

Libra: Cautiously approach dialogue with your partner this week. This can lead to heated discussions, even quarrels. Before replying, take a breath; think about understanding, not winning. Express your assertiveness in a helpful way; allow your partner to feel heard and respected. Use this chance to strengthen your relationship by compromise and understanding. Through this, you will gain experience and grow mature in your relationship.

Scorpio: Singles, this week’s all about hooking up through being generous. Potential partners will be drawn to your giving nature, spurring conversations about the heart and soul. Give some time and love; you may make a special friend. Do things that are in keeping with your charitable nature, for they may bring you into contact with someone who has values similar to yours. As for you committed people, your predisposition to give will strengthen your bonds.

Sagittarius: This week, be assertive while looking for love. If you meet a potentially suitable partner, listen to their needs; let your assertiveness not harm their voice. Balance your charisma with genuine interest and create some substance. If you are committed, know that your partner appreciates your honesty, so make sure they feel heard and understood. Locate a middle point where both of your voices reverberate.

Capricorn: This week, unexpected twists may throw some turbulence into your romantic skies. Approach the unknown; you might find an adventure. You may find yourself temporarily adrift, but give yourself some time. Even for couples, there could be moments of distance which cause a short disruption in your relationship flow from time to time. One must take time to understand each other's positions and look for common ground.

Aquarius: This is a week of togetherness and shared activities. Find some way to support your mate in what he or she does; you'll draw closer. Reigniting this sense of adventure by doing fun things together will create lasting memories. Because you share the same interests, donate your time or lend a hand in ways that fit your style and help your community. Together, you will help others and gradually get closer to each other.

Pisces: Look out for someone with the same drive and determination you are. Keep a close watch on prospective admirers in the workplace who share your ambition and job habits. This can make for an intriguing connection only if you give it time. For the committed, this week will be marked by increasing responsibilities which can coincide with career demands. Accept it together; it will make you stronger.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

