Weekly Numerology Predictions From 15th to 21st April 2024

Number 1: (People born on 1, 10, 19, and 28 of any month) Ganesha says in this week of April, people with radix number 1 will continue to move forward in their professional life with full hard work and your ability to take quick decisions in business will improve this week, which will be effective in making the project successful. In financial matters, expenses may be high this week, there is a need to pay attention to this. You will get full support from your family and there is also a possibility of getting ancestral property. A family member may have health problems. At the end of the week, time will become favorable and happiness will knock in your life. Read your free weekly numerology predictions on hindustantimes.com. Find out what the planets have predicted for these numbers from 15th to 21st April 2024

Number 2: (People born on 2, 11, 20, and 29 of any month)

Ganesha says in this week of April, working people with radix number 2 will develop strong relationships with officers and colleagues in their workplace, with the help of which projects will be completed on time. You will be happy with the arrival of some luxury items in the house and friends will also help in your work. If you make decisions with confidence in financial matters, you will get better results. Time will be favorable for students preparing for exams and your efforts will yield positive results. At the end of the week, time will become favorable and there will be opportunities to celebrate with family.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Number 3: (People born on 3, 12, 21, and 30 of any month)

Ganesha says this week of April will be very favorable for people with radix number 3. People doing business are likely to get financial benefits from partnerships this week, new projects will give you very auspicious results in the future. People looking for employment may get good news this week. Financial situation will also improve and if you maintain balance and take care of your investments, better results may emerge. Marital life will be good and you can go to a pilgrimage site with your spouse. At the end of the week, you will feel relaxed with your loved ones.

Number 4: (People born on 4, 13, 22, and 31 of any month)

Ganesha says people with radix number 4 will perform better in competitions in this week of April and enemies will fail to harm you. There will be apprehension in the mind regarding any project at the workplace and the feeling of insecurity may increase. Many of your secret plans will start again, which will bring good financial benefits. Religious thoughts will come to your mind and you will be busy in worship activities. There will be good support from in- laws and students may face difficulty in concentrating on studies. At the end of the week, there will be happiness and harmony in life and good time will be spent with the family.

Number 5: (People born on 5, 14, and 23 of any month)

Ganesha says people with Radix number 5 are likely to get good profits in this week of April. The desire to buy a house, land, or vehicle will also be fulfilled. This week, pregnant women should take full care of their health. Projects will be completed on time and you will be in a celebratory mood after seeing the success of your work. If you do not be careless in financial matters, there will be progress and money will also come. Father's health needs attention. There are chances of traveling abroad in connection with work. If you remain future- oriented at the end of the week, you will get better results in life.

Number 6: (People born on 6, 15, and 24 of any month)

Ganesha says in this week of April, if people with radix number 6 work with determination, there will be good progress in the workplace and there will be auspicious coincidences of happiness and prosperity. Talking about financial matters, expenses may be high this week, so stay away from unnecessary expenses and take care of your pocket. If any court case is going on, its decision may come in your favor this week. Work done in partnership can bring auspicious results for you. Auspicious results can also be obtained in religious activities or by contacting a religious guru. At the end of the week, you will take care of the needs of the family and work accordingly.

Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)

Ganesha says if people with number 7 are planning to start a new business in this week of April, then the time is favorable. Sweetness will increase in love life and talks may move towards marriage. You will work comfortably in the workplace, only then you will be able to take things in the right direction. This week will be auspicious for financial matters and the pending money can be recovered. Students will get good opportunities in their studies and will be successful in any competition. Take care of your eating habits and health. At the end of the week, you will be emotional about something.

Number 8: (People born on 8, 17, and 26 of any month)

Ganesha says in this week of April, people with radix number 8 may have to face problems related to neck and hands. You will get relief from old debts an your job position will become stronger but you will have to stay away from any kind of debate. Married life will be good and you can also make decisions on some concrete matters with your spouse. In financial matters, there will be gradual financial gains and you may have to arrange money for a friend. Will participate in religious activities and will also spend money on charity. There will be gradual progress in life at the end of the week and relations with parents will become stronger.

Number 9: (People born on 9, 18, and 27 of any month)

Ganesha says in this week of April, people with the number 9 will benefit by making decisions thoughtfully. In business, a customer or business party may cause inconvenience and matters can be resolved through negotiation. Time is suitable for a love life, both can meet each other. You may go on a pilgrimage to a pilgrimage site on behalf of religious workers or with your family. This week will be good from a financial point of view, there are auspicious chances of financial gains. There is a possibility of getting good profits from the investments made earlier. If you do some meditation and yoga at the end of the week, the mind will remain calm and there will be clarity in life, otherwise, the mind will remain depressed and you may feel fragility.

Contact Shri Chirag Daruwalla:

Call / whatsapp on: +91 9825470377

Email: info@bejandaruwalla.com

Website Url: www.bejandaruwalla.com