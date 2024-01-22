Weekly Numerology Predictions from 22nd to 28th January 2024

Number 1: (People born on 1, 10, 19, and 28 of any month) Ganesha says in financial matters, this week of January will be good for people with radix number 1 and there will be auspicious chances of financial gain. You will like to work as per your wish and will prevail over your opponents. This week there will be good financial gains from investment and there are chances of progress in the workplace. Students will get an opportunity to know, understand, and study new subjects. You will have a good time with family members and spouse. There may be troubles in love life this week, due to which distance may also increase. It would be better if you postpone any important decision till the end of the week. Read your free weekly numerology predictions on hindustantimes.com. Find out what the planets have predicted for these numbers from 22nd to 28th January 2024.(shutterstock)

Number 2: (People born on 2, 11, 20, and 29 of any month)

Ganesha says this week of January, there are auspicious opportunities for progress in the workplace for people with radix number 2 and auspicious results will also emerge through some travel. There will be a gradual improvement in financial matters and you can even take any interest in your career. It will be a great time for students preparing for government jobs. In love life, send any written work thoughtfully, otherwise, misunderstandings may occur. A new beginning at the end of the week will bring happiness and prosperity to your life.

Number 3: (People born on 3, 12, 21, and 30 of any month)

Ganesha says this week of January will be an auspicious week for financial gains for people with radix number 3 and good profits are seen through investments. This week you may also get help from someone in money-related matters. Unnecessary differences may arise in the workplace and court cases may also give decisions against you. There will be a bond with the father and the problem that was going on between the two will also go away. In love life, mutual love will become stronger and happiness will knock in love life. At the end of the week, a lot of changes are seen in your lifestyle.

Number 4: (People born on 4, 13, 22, and 31 of any month)

Ganesha says this week of January, the prestige of people with Mulak 4 will increase in society, and happiness in family life will increase. You can also make financial gains through creative work. Projects done in partnership in the workplace will pave the way for your success. This will be a good time for business and if you are associated with a family business, you will get good financial gains and success. To strengthen mutual love in love life, you may have to make more efforts from your side. At the end of the week, you will be in a fun mood and will be happy.

Number 5: (People born on 5, 14, and 23 of any month)

Ganesha says there will be progress in the workplace for people with radix number 5 this week and the more determined you are in taking decisions and actions, the more auspicious chances will arise for progress in your career. This week you can get good support from women, which will help in making your project successful. Strong conditions for financial gain are being created and profits will increase through investments. There will be ups and downs in marital life. Due to arguments over some issues, communication may stop for some time. At the end of the week, you will be able to relax a bit and enjoy life.

Number 6: (People born on 6, 15, and 24 of any month)

Ganesha says this week of January, people with the number 6 will concentrate on religious activities and will be seen trying to expand their social circle. If you resolve matters through dialogue in the workplace, better results will emerge. From the financial point of view, time will be favorable and there will be financial gains but they will be less than your expectations. If you are going through health-related problems then you will get positive results this week. At the end of the week, auspicious opportunities for happiness and prosperity will emerge, even if they are less than your expectations.

Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)

Ganesha says this week of January will be favorable for people with the number 7. There will be progress in the workplace and respect will also increase. You will also be happy with the success of your project. However, control your expenses otherwise the budget may get spoiled. You will get support from friends, who will help you in your work and your communication skills will also improve. There will be ups and downs in relations with in-laws. You will be happy in your marital life and will plan to go out somewhere with your children and spouse. You may remain worried about something at the end of the week.

Number 8: (People born on 8, 17, and 26 of any month)

Ganesha says it will be better if people with the number 8 make decisions thoughtfully this week of January. Those doing jobs and business will need to work harder in the workplace, only then they will be successful. You may have to collect money for a friend. You will get an opportunity to serve your parents this week and you can discuss some events with elders. There will be more expenditure in financial matters but it will last for some time. At the end of the week, the situation will improve and your patience and restraint will bring pleasant times in your life.

Number 9: (People born on 9, 18, and 27 of any month)

Ganesha says people with number 9 will get a chance to showcase their talent this week of January and you will achieve success with your efforts. This week will be favorable for expressing your heartfelt feelings to someone special. You may get some good news related to your project and your respect will also increase. There is a need to pay attention to your investments. There will be a plan for job change and there will be happiness at home. There will be an atmosphere of peace. If you are thinking of buying a new vehicle or land, your wish will be fulfilled this week.

