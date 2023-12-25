Weekly Numerology Predictions from 25th to 31st December 2023

Number 1: (People born on 1, 10, 19, and 28 of any month) Ganesha says in the last week of December, people with number 1 will see positive changes in their personal and professional lives, and due to the auspicious combination of progress in the workplace, they will move forward on the path to success. Your projects will bring auspicious results for you from this week. In financial matters too, any new investment is bringing auspicious results for you. Strong conditions for financial gain are being created this week. People who are looking for employment may get good offers this week. Eating habits will have to be improved, otherwise, health may be affected due to carelessness. However, at the end of the week, you may feel dejected about something and your anxiety may also increase. Read your free weekly numerology predictions on hindustantimes.com. Find out what the planets have predicted for these numbers from 25th to 31st December 2023(shutterstock)

Number 2: (People born on 2, 11, 20, and 29 of any month)

Ganesha says from the economic point of view, the last week of December will be very favorable for people with radix number 2 and there will be financial gains too. This week you can also make some concrete financial decisions for the beautiful future of your relatives. Along with making new investments, avoid trusting anyone too quickly this week. This week will prove to be great for students preparing for government jobs. There may be ideological differences with your father on some issues, due to which some of your work may get stuck. Married people can go out for dinner with their spouses this week. Conditions will gradually become favorable at the end of the week.

Number 3: (People born on 3, 12, 21, and 30 of any month)

Ganesha says students with number 3 will be able to concentrate and concentrate on their subjects this week of December. Take full care of your parents' health and keep getting them checked regularly. There will be benefits from investments, which will strengthen your financial position. You will get success in the work done through hard work but you may feel a lack of motivation and confidence. There will be progress in the workplace and you will get many opportunities to complete projects. You will get full support from brothers and sisters and all members will be excited about some event in the family. It would be better if the matters were resolved through talks at the end of the week.

Number 4: (People born on 4, 13, 22, and 31 of any month)

Ganesha says people with Radix number 4 will see improvement in their personality in the last week of December. Relations with your mother will be strong and you will get her full support. Employed people will not get much support from officers and colleagues this week. Businessmen should move forward with a multidimensional approach, only then will they be able to move forward on the path to success. It would be better to avoid ego clashes in love life and try to normalize the situation through conversation. Keep your expenses under control this week, otherwise, a situation of taking a loan may arise. You will also be restless regarding investments. There will be more stress at the end of the week also. Keep your mind calm through meditation and yoga and keep working for your beautiful future.

Number 5: (People born on 5, 14, and 23 of any month)

Ganesha says in the last week of December, there will be beautiful coincidences in financial matters for people with radix number 5 and they will also get good profits from investments. There is a need to relax and move ahead in money-related matters. Employed people may feel lonely in the workplace and will not be able to tell their problems to anyone else. This week you may be worried about the health of your parents. You will be able to save money and buy land or a flat with your spouse this week. Those doing business in partnership may have to face some problems. At the end of the week, you may get some attractive project or you may even decide to shift to a better place

Number 6: (People born on 6, 15, and 24 of any month)

Ganesha says people with the number 6 will have financial progress this week of December only when they trust themselves and invest. This week, troubles may increase in your love life, due to which you may become emotionally distressed. At the same time, do not let any third person interfere in your marital life, and be careful about your words while talking. Students will get a chance to understand and study new subjects, due to which they will get good results in education. Will have a good time with the children this week. At the end of the week, if you move forward in life by maintaining a balance, better results will emerge and the circumstances will also become favorable.

Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)

Ganesha says people with the number 7 would like to work as per their wishes in the last week of December. Family life will be good and you will respect the elders of the house and try to fulfill their wishes. The plans of people associated with family business which were stalled will now start again. Your hard work will be successful in the workplace and there are strong chances of an increase in income. Those doing business in partnership need to be cautious. Investments made this week will prove to be extremely profitable. Money may be spent on household work and you will also get support from friends. In love life, mutual love will be strong and the mind will also be happy. At the end of the week, conditions will become favorable and there will be auspicious combinations of happiness and harmony in life.

Number 8: (People born on 8, 17, and 26 of any month)

Ganesha says people with the number 8 will complete whatever work they get in the last week of December. in the workplace will get support from officials and they will also help you. From the financial point of view, there will be peace and happiness in life and promising opportunities for financial gain will arise. You can also make some decisions for your future. There will be happiness in family life and your reputation will increase by doing social work. If any court-related matter is going on then you may be victorious this week. You will get important information from friends and can start a new business. A new beginning at the end of the week will bring happiness and peace to your life.

Number 9: (People born on 9, 18, and 27 of any month)

Ganesha says to be careful while talking to elders and officials with number 9 in the last week of December. Avoid ego conflicts in the workplace and do your work with complete honesty. In economic matters, conditions are being created for expenditure and you must pay attention to investments. There will be some relief from the ongoing tension in married life, but the problem will not be completely solved. Parents may get upset due to children not being interested in studies. The matter of the marriage of a member of the family may be finalized this week. You can go out for dinner somewhere with the whole family this week. At the end of the week, the mind will remain doubtful about any change.

