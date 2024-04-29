Weekly Numerology Predictions From 29th April to 5th May 2024

Number 1: (People born on 1, 10, 19, and 28 of any month) Ganesha says there will be progress in the workplace and a new beginning will pave the way for progress for you. This week, there will be auspicious opportunities for an increase in financial wealth and there will be benefits from investments. Your mind will be disturbed in love relationships and you will be careless about your love life. At the end of the week, you will see a lot of changes in your life which can change your life pattern. Read your free weekly numerology predictions on hindustantimes.com. Find out what the planets have predicted for these numbers from 29th April to 5th May 2024

Number 2: (People born on 2, 11, 20, and 29 of any month)

Ganesha says there will be auspicious coincidences of happiness and prosperity in love relationships and mutual love will become stronger. This week is difficult for financial matters and expenses may be high. It would be better if you postpone any important financial decision this week. It would be better if you resolve issues in the workplace through dialogue. Some good news may be received at the end of the week. Stay away from negative thoughts.

Number 3: (People born on 3, 12, 21, and 30 of any month)

Ganesha says financial conditions will gradually strengthen and wealth will increase, although it will be less than your expectations. With restraint in the workplace, your work line will improve otherwise troubles will arise. Bitterness may increase in love relationships and you can resolve issues through tact. You may receive some good news at the end of the week.

Number 4: (People born on 4, 13, 22, and 31 of any month)

Ganesha says time will be romantic in a love relationship and you may decide to go out somewhere with your partner. If some concrete decision lines are taken in economic matters, better results will be seen in the future. You may have to face problems in the workplace this week and you can control the situations through mutual dialogue.

Number 5: (People born on 5, 14, and 23 of any month)

Ganesha says this week, tremendous improvement will be seen in the workplace and projects will be completed on time. This week is a particularly favorable week for you. There are also auspicious chances of an increase in wealth and there will be good benefits from investments this week. The efforts made from your side in a love relationship will bring pleasant results in the future. The mind will remain disturbed at the end of the week.

Number 6: (People born on 6, 15, and 24 of any month)

Ganesha says you may feel a little restricted in a love relationship and may feel hesitant to express your opinion openly. Financial expenses will be high this week and there is a need to pay attention to this. Problems may arise suddenly in the workplace also. However, at the end of the week, conditions will improve and progress in life will gradually occur.

Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)

Ganesha says this week, auspicious opportunities for an increase in financial will arise for you. New investments are also bringing auspicious results for you. The mind may become a little restless after hearing any news in the workplace. Even in love relationships, it will be better if you resolve issues through dialogue. At the end of the week, you will feel like doing a little home decoration.

Number 8: (People born on 8, 17, and 26 of any month)

Ganesha says this week is a week of restraint. A lot of problems may arise in the workplace this week. In financial matters also, situations of expenditure are being created and there may be a loss of money. If you avoid ego conflict in a love relationship, auspicious situations will be created. At the end of the week, you will spend a pleasant time in the company of your loved ones.

Number 9: (People born on 9, 18, and 27 of any month)

Ganesha says auspicious combinations of happiness and prosperity are being created in love relationships and mutual love will also get stronger. In financial matters, situations will gradually become in your favor and your wealth will increase. You may remain troubled at work this week and there may be some stressful situations. There will be a lot of improvement in life at the end of the week.

Contact Shri Chirag Daruwalla:

Call / whatsapp on: +91 9825470377

Email: info@bejandaruwalla.com

Website Url: www.bejandaruwalla.com