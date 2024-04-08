Weekly Numerology Predictions From 8th to 14th April 2024

Number 1: (People born on 1, 10, 19, and 28 of any month) Ganesha says the financial condition of people with number 1 will improve this week and your pending work will be completed. There will be profit from investment and you will get results as per expectation. Any kind of emotional decision at work can bring pain to you. It will be better if you improve your speech otherwise there will be trouble. There is a need for focus in love relationships otherwise ego conflicts may increase. At the end of the week, there will be auspicious coincidences of happiness and prosperity in life. Read your free weekly numerology predictions on hindustantimes.com. Find out what the planets have predicted for these numbers from 8th to 14th April 2024

Number 2: (People born on 2, 11, 20, and 29 of any month)

Ganesha says people with number 2 will progress in their workplace this week and you will get many opportunities to complete the project. Financial expenditure will be higher due to some travel or due to ego conflict. Discord may arise over some issues in a love relationship and mutual tension may also increase. There will be loneliness at the end of the week and court cases may bring trouble for you.

Number 3: (People born on 3, 12, 21, and 30 of any month)

Ganesha says people with number 3 will make progress in their careers this week. Respect will increase. This week you will also be very attracted to a better project. Time is also favorable in financial matters and you can also make some concrete decisions regarding investments. It will be better if you resolve matters in a love relationship through dialogue. At the end of the week, if you make decisions with a multidimensional approach, better results will emerge.

Number 4: (People born on 4, 13, 22, and 31 of any month)

Ganesha says this week is favorable in financial matters for people with radix number 4 and there will be financial gains. You may get betrayed by someone close to you in the workplace. Uneasiness may increase in love relationships. At the end of the week, any partnership work will be successful. Luck will favor you and relationships between family members will be better than before.

Number 5: (People born on 5, 14, and 23 of any month)

Ganesha says the love relationships of people with number 5 will improve this week. Mutual love will strengthen and the mind will remain happy. Auspicious results will also emerge for financial matters and there will be good profits from investments also. You will feel quite relaxed in money-related matters. At the end of the week, time will be favorable and many changes will be seen in life. Your relations with family members will improve.

Number 6: (People born on 6, 15, and 24 of any month)

Ganesha says for people with the number 6, the week will be favorable in terms of love relationships, and mutual love will strengthen. The promises made to you at work do not seem to be fulfilled this week and it would be better if you proceed with a backup plan from your side. Financial conditions will also be delicate and you need to focus on your investments. Your relationships with family members will improve and you will get new opportunities in employment.

Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)

Ganesha says for those with radix number 7, the week is favorable for financial matters, and financial gains will be good. There will be a lot of peace regarding investments. Romance will increase in love relationships. If you stick to your thinking in the workplace, better results will emerge. At the end of the week, there will be chances of happiness and prosperity and there are chances for you to get the money stuck somewhere.

Number 8: (People born on 8, 17, and 26 of any month)

Ganesha says people with radix number 8 will progress in their workplace and will receive good news at the beginning of the week. From the economic point of view, time is favorable, and conditions for financial gain are being created. Ego conflicts may increase regarding some issues in a love relationship. At the end of the week, your mind will be emotional and you may have to take some important decisions regarding the family.

Number 9: (People born on 9, 18, and 27 of any month)

Ganesha says this week is auspicious in financial matters for people with the number 9. There will be financial gains. Any kind of restlessness in the workplace can bring trouble for you. The completion of the project will also be delayed due to emotional reasons. There will be normal situations in love relationships. However, at the end of the week, you will move towards a better stage and will be happy in life.

