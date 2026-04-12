Weekly Panchang for April 12-18, 2025: Auspicious & Inauspicious Muhurats

This week begins in the closing stretch of Krishna Paksha and ends with the first visible lift of a new lunar phase. It opens on Dashami, moves through Ekadashi, Dwadashi, Trayodashi, Chaturdashi, reaches Amavasya on 17 April, and then turns into Shukla Pratipada and Dwitiya by 18 April. So, the first half of the week is not really about expansion. It is more about reducing noise, finishing what has been left hanging, and getting honest about what is no longer meant to continue. The end of the week feels different. Not instantly bright, but definitely fresher. Read your Weekly Panchang predictions from April 12-18, 2026

The Moon carries most of the emotional movement. It begins in Makara, which makes the opening practical and slightly self-contained. Then it moves through Kumbha, where there is more detachment and perspective. Midweek, it enters Meena, and that is where the energy softens and turns inward as the week approaches Amavasya. By 17 April, the Moon moves into Mesha, and that shift is easy to feel. The week stops feeling like pure closure and starts hinting at movement again.

There is one major solar change in the middle of all this. On 14 April, the Sun moves from Meena into Mesha. That matters more than it first appears. Even though the Moon is still taking the week toward inwardness and release, the solar shift begins a new cycle underneath. That is why the week feels transitional rather than heavy. One part is clearly ending, but another has already started warming up in the background.

2. Shubh Muhurat This Week This is not a week where every kind of beginning is equally supported. It is more selective than that. For Vivah Muhurat, the cleaner support gathers around 14 April into 15 April, with one window carrying through the night of the 14th and the stronger daytime support landing on 15 April before noon. For Griha Pravesh, this stretch is still better avoided, because the broader month itself is not considered favourable for housewarming during these dates.

Within that, there are still a few better openings for practical matters. Vehicle purchase is more supportive on 12 and 13 April, while property matters improve on 16 April and continue into the morning of 17 April. So, the week is not closed, but it does ask you to choose your timing carefully. Marriage and housewarming need more caution. Vehicle and property decisions do better when taken in the earlier or more clearly supported parts of the week.

3. Planetary Movement Through the Week There are no dramatic back-to-back transits, but the week still changes shape quite noticeably. The opening in Makara feels structured and duty-minded. Kumbha brings mental distance and a little more objectivity. Meena softens everything and makes the emotional undercurrent easier to notice. Then Mesha arrives just after Amavasya, and suddenly the week no longer feels like it is only ending something. It starts sounding out what comes next.

What makes this week especially noticeable is that the Sun enters Mesha right in the middle of it. So, while the Moon is busy closing one chapter, the Sun is already opening another. That split gives the week its character. Emotionally, it is still winding down for a few days. But symbolically, a new cycle has already begun.

4. Festivals and Observances This week carries several important markers, and they give the days different kinds of weight. Varuthini Ekadashi falls on 13 April, bringing a more sattvic and restrained tone. 14 April stands out for Mesha Sankranti and Baisakhi, making it the clearest turning point of the week. 15 April carries Pradosh Vrat, and monthly calendars around this date also align with Masik Shivaratri. Then the week narrows into Amavasya on 17 April, which becomes the most inward point of the entire stretch. 18 April follows with Chandra Darshan, and that gives the week a gentler reopening.

5. Rahu Kalam (Inauspicious Timings) Rahu Kalam is best kept separate from new beginnings, even when the rest of the day seems manageable. Ongoing work can continue, but something important that is just beginning is better started outside this window. The timings for this week are:

Sunday, April 12: 5:09 PM – 6:45 PM

Monday, April 13: 7:34 AM – 9:10 AM

Tuesday, April 14: 3:34 PM – 5:10 PM

Wednesday, April 15: 12:21 PM – 1:58 PM

Thursday, April 16: 1:57 PM – 3:33 PM

Friday, April 17: 10:44 AM – 12:21 PM

Saturday, April 18: 9:06 AM – 10:43 AM

Overall, this is a week of closure first, transition second, and renewal only at the very end. The more you work with that rhythm instead of trying to rush ahead of it, the smoother it is likely to feel.

Ishita (IshK Aura) (Vedic Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Occultist, Life Coach, Psychologist)

Email: healingwithishita@gmail.com

Website: https://madhukotiya.com/

Contact: +91 7011793629