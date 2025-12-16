Weekly Panchang for December 13-19, 2025: Sun Transit Sagittarius, Festivals, Auspicious Muhuratas

The Panchanga this week comprises both cosmic changes and devotional observances. As the Sun enters Sagittarius (Dhanu), an energy of exploration, learning, and optimism arises, while Venus crosses the ecliptic, marking a celestial transition that affects creative energies and harmony. Spiritually, devotees will observe Saphala Ekadashi by fasting and worshipping Lord Vishnu for success, prosperity, and freedom from all sins. Dhanu Sankranti marks the transit of the Sun into Sagittarius; an auspicious period for charity, sacred baths, and beginnings. Let’s delve into the detailed Panchanga for New Delhi, NCT, India. Read the weekly panchang prediction by an expert for December 13-19, 2025.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task are significantly enhanced if it is carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides the best possible outcome according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : No auspicious marriage muhurat available this week.

Griha Pravesh Muhurat : No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week.

Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on December 18, Thursday (07:08 AM to 08:07 PM) and on December 19, Friday (10:51 PM to 07:09 AM, Dec 20).

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious vehicle purchase muhurat is available this week on December 14, Sunday (07:06 AM to 07:06 AM, Dec 15), on December 15, Monday (07:06 AM to 09:19 PM) and on December 17, Wednesday (05:11 PM to 02:32 AM, Dec 18).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial, as they are the primary means of anticipating changes and advancements in life. Planets move daily and traverse several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It helps understand the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Sun & Jupiter at 150 degrees on December 15 (Monday)

Sun enters Sagittarius on December 16 (Tuesday)

Sun & Saturn at a deep square on December 17 (Wednesday)

Venus & Jupiter at 150° on December 19 (Friday)

Venus Ecliptic Crossing on December 19 (Friday)

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Saphala Ekadashi (December 15, Monday): This Ekadashi is dedicated to Vishnu. People observe fasting, chant mantras, and keep awake during the night. Observing this vrata is said to fulfil wishes, grant prosperity, and wipe away the sins of the past. This is a discipline, renewal, and devotion that guarantees peace, success, and divine blessings for the welfare of beings in both spiritual and worldly senses.

Dhanu Sankranti (December 16, Tuesday): Dhanu Sankranti marks the entry of the Sun into Sagittarius. The devotees here take holy baths and perform charity to promote harmony and prosperity while worshipping the deities. It is considered a very auspicious day as the cosmic energies align for renewal and balance. The energy is focused on spiritual upliftment, gratitude, and new beginnings, illuminated by divine light.

Budha Pradosh Vrat (December 17, Wednesday): Budha Pradosh Vrat occurs on a Wednesday and is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Devotees fast and perform abhishek with water, milk, and bilva leaves at twilight. The vrat brings peace, removes grievances, blesses with health, prosperity, and harmony, and signifies surrender and devotion towards Shiva for his grace.

Masik Shivaratri (December 18, Thursday): Masik Shivaratri is observed every month on Krishna Chaturdashi for the worship of Lord Shiva. Fasting people chant "Om Namah Shivaya" and offer bilva leaves in puja; the vrat ensures liberation, protection, and spiritual upliftment, signifying faith, discipline, and devotion towards Shiva as the eternal cosmic protector.

Hanuman Jayanthi (Tamil) (December 19, Friday): Tamil people observe Hanuman Jayanti on Margashirsha Amavasya. The worshipers offer pujas to Lord Hanuman, recite Hanuman Chalisaa, and offer sweets. The day represents strength, devotion, and protection that inspire belief in Hanuman's role as a protector deity alongside Lord Rama.

Darsha Amavasya (December 19, Friday): Darsha Amavasya is dedicated to performing tarpan and offering food and water to the ancestors. Devotees undergo rituals to provide peace to the departed souls and prosperity to the family. The acknowledgement is laid on thanking, remembering, and praying to seek blessings, guaranteeing harmony and protection through ancestral blessings and spiritual discipline.

Anvadhan (December 19, Friday): Anvadhan is a Vedic yajna of sacred offerings poured into fire, which are asked from the divine for blessings and purification. Observed with discipline and devotion by its practitioners, it stands for gratitude and harmony with cosmic energies. This henceforth ensures prosperity, thereby fostering one's own spiritual growth and balancing human life with universal forces.

Pausha Amavasya (December 19, Friday): Pausha Amavasya is considered an auspicious new moon and is marked by holy baths, charity, and observing rites for the departed ancestors. Yet another favourable time is considered for seeking blessings for peace, prosperity, and ultimate liberation. The day signifies purity, devotion, and renewal of the spirit.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided when doing any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the likelihood of achieving desired results increases. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

December 13: 09:40 AM to 10:58 AM

December 14: 04:08 PM to 05:26 PM

December 15: 08:24 AM to 09:41 AM

December 16: 02:52 PM to 04:09 PM

December 17: 12:17 PM to 01:35 PM

December 18: 01:35 PM to 02:53 PM

December 19: 11:01 AM to 12:18 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used in different branches of Vedic astrology, such as natal, election, prashna (horary), and religious calendars, as well as to understand the day's energy. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effects of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand solely from our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

