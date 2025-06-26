Weekly Panchang for June 27 – July 03, 2025: Venus Transit in Taurus, Festivals, Auspicious Muhuratas

Get Weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

AThis week’s Panchanga showcases a vibrant mix of events and festivals, striking a balance between spiritual depth and practical action. Jupiter’s transit in the 4th pada of Ardra Nakshatra enhances the pursuit of truth and transformation. Venus's transit in Taurus boosts themes of love and creativity, while Mars's entry into Purva Phalguni Nakshatra amplifies confidence and passionate expressions. Key spiritual observances include the Jagannath Rathyatra, celebrating Lord Jagannath with devotion; Vinayaka Chaturthi, marking new beginnings; Skanda Sashti, for courage; and Masik Durgashtami, honouring Goddess Durga’s protection. This week also offers auspicious muhuratas for purchasing a property or a vehicle, making it an ideal time for achieving significant milestones. Let’s explore the detailed Panchanga for the upcoming week in New Delhi, NCT, India.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : There are no auspicious marriage muhurat available this week.

: There are no auspicious marriage muhurat available this week. Griha Pravesh Muhurat : No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week. Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on June 27, Friday (05:25 AM to 07:22 AM).

: Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on June 27, Friday (05:25 AM to 07:22 AM). Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious vehicle purchase muhurat is available this week on June 27, Friday (11:19 AM to 05:26 AM, June 28), on July 2, Wednesday (11:58 AM to 05:28 AM, Jul 03) and on July 3, Thursday (05:28 AM to 02:06 PM).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial, as they are the primary means of anticipating changes and advancements in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Mercury and Saturn are in a deep trine position on June 28 (Saturday) at 09:20 AM

Jupiter transits Ardra Pada on June 28 (Saturday) at 02:43 PM

Venus transits the Taurus sign on June 29 (Sunday) at 02:17 PM

Mars enters Poorva Phalguni Nakshatra on June 30 (Monday) at 08:33 PM

Mercury and Jupiter are at a semi-sextile on June 30 (Monday) at 09:42 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Jagannath Rathyatra (June 27, Friday): Jagannath Rathyatra is the grand chariot festival dedicated to Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra in Puri, Odisha. Deities are paraded in massive wooden chariots, accompanied by chanting and devotion. It symbolises the divine journey into the world, and participation is believed to destroy sins and grant blessings of divine protection and grace.

Jagannath Rathyatra is the grand chariot festival dedicated to Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra in Puri, Odisha. Deities are paraded in massive wooden chariots, accompanied by chanting and devotion. It symbolises the divine journey into the world, and participation is believed to destroy sins and grant blessings of divine protection and grace. Vinayaka Chaturthi (June 28, Saturday): Vinayaka Chaturthi honours Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and lord of wisdom. Observed on the fourth day of the waxing moon, devotees perform puja with durva grass and modaks. Fasting and chanting mantras are common. It’s an auspicious day to initiate new tasks with spiritual clarity and divine blessings.

Vinayaka Chaturthi honours Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and lord of wisdom. Observed on the fourth day of the waxing moon, devotees perform puja with durva grass and modaks. Fasting and chanting mantras are common. It’s an auspicious day to initiate new tasks with spiritual clarity and divine blessings. Skanda Sashti (June 30, Monday): Skanda Sashti is dedicated to Lord Skanda (Murugan), the son of Shiva and Parvati, revered for his valour. Observed on the sixth day of the waxing moon, devotees fast and recite the Skanda Purana. It’s a spiritually potent day for overcoming challenges and invoking courage, righteousness, and divine protection.

Skanda Sashti is dedicated to Lord Skanda (Murugan), the son of Shiva and Parvati, revered for his valour. Observed on the sixth day of the waxing moon, devotees fast and recite the Skanda Purana. It’s a spiritually potent day for overcoming challenges and invoking courage, righteousness, and divine protection. Ashadha Ashtahnika Begins (July 2, Wednesday): Ashadha Ashtahnika marks the start of an eight-day Jain observance focused on deep spiritual practices and temple rituals. Devotees engage in fasting, meditation, and listening to Jain scriptures. It promotes purification, detachment, and self-discipline. This sacred period offers a powerful opportunity for spiritual reflection and commitment to ahimsa and truth.

Ashadha Ashtahnika marks the start of an eight-day Jain observance focused on deep spiritual practices and temple rituals. Devotees engage in fasting, meditation, and listening to Jain scriptures. It promotes purification, detachment, and self-discipline. This sacred period offers a powerful opportunity for spiritual reflection and commitment to ahimsa and truth. Masik Durgashtami (July 3, Thursday): Masik Durgashtami is a monthly observance dedicated to Goddess Durga, symbolising strength and protection. Devotees fast, recite Durga Saptashati, and perform special pujas. This day is ideal for seeking courage, spiritual energy, and divine intervention in facing life’s difficulties, while deepening devotion to the universal mother and her blessings.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided when doing any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

June 27: 10:40 AM to 12:24 PM

10:40 AM to 12:24 PM June 28: 08:55 AM to 10:40 AM

08:55 AM to 10:40 AM June 29: 05:38 PM to 07:23 PM

05:38 PM to 07:23 PM June 30: 07:11 AM to 08:56 AM

07:11 AM to 08:56 AM July 01: 03:54 PM to 05:39 PM

03:54 PM to 05:39 PM July 02: 12:25 PM to 02:10 PM

12:25 PM to 02:10 PM July 03: 02:10 PM to 03:54 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

