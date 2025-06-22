Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for June 22-28, 2025

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Love: The Hanged Man Read your weekly tarot prediction for June 22-28, 2025.

Mood: The Magician

Career: Page of Cups

The week may begin with fluctuating energy levels, so pacing your schedule will help conserve your strength. Your mind may wander during academic tasks, making it important to eliminate distractions and focus on small learning goals. Professionally, you might find yourself juggling multiple responsibilities, which can be managed more efficiently by prioritising tasks. Financially, rising expenses may pinch your wallet, so it’s wise to reconsider non-essential spending. Romance glows with vibrance, and shared laughter could bring two hearts closer. Travel plans may excite you and open up new experiences. Family bonds feel comforting, and open conversations can add warmth. A potential investment opportunity might turn out to be a game-changer in the property segment.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

Love: The Empress

Mood: Three of Coins

Career: The Magician

You may feel slightly off when it comes to your skin health, so self-care routines and proper hydration will work wonders. A financial breakthrough is likely, paving the way for overdue purchases or pending plans. At work, your innovative ideas may draw praise, so don’t hesitate to pitch your vision. Family life might involve mentoring younger ones, requiring extra patience. Romantic connections shine, offering emotional balance and delightful companionship. Travel may face sudden changes, so keeping flexible plans will help ease the ride. Academically, progress might feel slow, but steady efforts will lead to results. Avoid property tax delays by staying ahead on paperwork.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Love: Seven of Coins

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: Judgement

There is a renewed sense of well-being, and your commitment to a healthier lifestyle is finally showing results. Financially, past investments may surprise you with promising returns. Career-wise, your skills are gaining the attention they deserve and may open doors to new responsibilities. Bonds at home feel stronger, and celebratory moments may bring everyone closer. Romance could undergo some changes, but acceptance and understanding will deepen the bond. Travel plans might hit a few snags, so planning will reduce stress. A property deal in progress may require thorough verification before finalising. Academically, you are riding high on clarity and focus.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Grey

Love: The World

Mood: The Star

Career: Three of Swords

Energy levels may fluctuate, so listen to your body before pushing yourself. A tight budget may test your patience, making this a good time to explore smarter financial habits. International work assignments or remote tasks may dominate your professional life. At home, reliable support from loved ones keeps you emotionally grounded. Romance brings gentle affection and thoughtful gestures. Academic growth is likely, as your consistency begins to reflect in your performance. Travel may include casual outings that refresh your spirit. Property improvements may be on your mind, and small DIY efforts could have a big impact. Choose kindness over chaos to find mental peace.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Beige

Love: Five of Swords

Mood: The Chariot

Career: World

A surge in vitality is expected, especially if you've been consistent with herbal or natural health routines. Finances may remain dynamic, so smart budgeting is essential. Your social network could lead to career expansion, making this the right time to reach out and connect. Family discussions may need a mindful tone to avoid misunderstandings. Romance sparkles with loyalty and deeper commitment, making this a great time for heart-led conversations. Travel ventures might be delayed, but staying calm will help. Academic pursuits show strong success, so keep up the momentum. Property investments could bring fruitful returns and aid wealth creation.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink

Love: The Strength

Mood: Four of Coins

Career: Eight of Wands

You may feel energised and in control, especially if you’ve been enjoying cardio or outdoor activities. Monthly dues or pending bills might raise concerns, so monitor your spending. Work scenarios may feel unstable due to relocation plans or role changes. Simplifying your routines at home will bring peace of mind. Romance is glowing, and time with your partner may feel like a peaceful haven. Travel plans require balance, so pack light and stay mentally prepared. Adjusting to a new city or recent property changes may take effort, but you’ll find your rhythm. Your curiosity will guide your academic journey well.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Love: The High Priestess

Mood: Five of Wands

Career: The Chariot

Pay attention to your overall wellness this week, as small lifestyle changes can bring long-lasting balance. Financial growth is likely if you follow practical advice instead of giving in to impulse. You are likely to shine at work, especially when you stick to timelines and deliver consistently. Family members may seem distant, but try not to overanalyse their behaviour. Romance brings joy and harmony, making it a great time to express your emotions. Travel plans go smoothly, offering both fun and rest. Marketing or selling property through digital platforms may prove profitable. Academic results may finally start reflecting your recent efforts.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

Love: The Hierophant

Mood: Page of Wands

Career: The Star

Your energy may dip occasionally, so focus on rest and nourishing food to stay balanced. Financially, peer-based lending or collaborative investment ideas could be worth exploring. At work, you are likely to deliver an outstanding performance, and recognition may follow soon. Family remains a strong emotional anchor, offering deep security. Romance may focus on building traditions rather than grand gestures, yet the bond stays strong. Travel routes will be manageable with a little planning. Your property portfolio may expand, adding long-term value. Academically, your achievements will make you feel proud and motivated for what's next.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden

Love: Nine of Coins

Mood: Two of Wands

Career: The Hermit

You are likely to feel grounded and centred thanks to your mindfulness or meditation practices. A secondary income stream may help balance your finances, but avoid shortcuts or risky ventures. Your professional growth is evident, especially if you've taken bold steps recently. Family life feels aligned, and shared goals may bring you closer. Romance may feel emotionally distant, but space and patience can reignite the spark. Travel could involve last-minute changes, so stay flexible. A property acquisition this week might turn out to be a wise decision. Academic performance continues to shine and your dedication is gaining recognition.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Love: The Sun

Mood: Temperance

Career: The Lovers

Your energy may fluctuate, so it’s important to rest and stay flexible without putting pressure on yourself. Financial matters call for caution, so review terms thoroughly before making major commitments. Work responsibilities may feel demanding, but your ability to manage crises will help you stay on track. Family interactions might be tense, so sometimes silence will bring more clarity than words. Romance blossoms through honest communication and mutual respect. Travel plans look productive, especially for professional purposes. Property matters may take time to mature, but patience will lead to gains. Academic progress is strong, especially for competitive exam aspirants.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Love: The Hanged Man

Mood: Seven of Coins

Career: The Fool

Your fitness goals seem achievable, and your consistency is likely to surprise even you. Cash flow appears steady, making this a good time for a financial review. Project timelines at work may stretch, but your persistence ensures success. Reconnecting with extended family or attending reunions can feel emotionally fulfilling. Romance may be low-key, but emotional presence matters more than dramatic gestures. Group travel plans may need double-checking to avoid confusion. Property ventures, especially under-construction projects, progress smoothly. Academic achievements are on the horizon, and a personal milestone may give you reason to celebrate.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Purple

Love: Five of Wands

Mood: Devil

Career: Seven of Coins

This week may call for extra rest as health issues could slow you down. Be gentle with yourself and do not ignore early signs. Financially, your efforts are bearing fruit, making this a good time to plan your savings. At work, you are likely to stand out for your innovation and consistency. Family interactions feel supportive and nurturing, helping you stay emotionally balanced. Romance may require emotional regulation, and releasing unrealistic expectations will help maintain peace. Travel might feel ordinary, so keep your plans simple. Your assets may grow significantly, especially if you are eyeing premium property. Academically, your growing confidence is reflected in your performance.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Orange

