Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for June 22-28, 2025. What do the cards have in store for Aries, and other zodiac signs for this week?
ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)
Love: The Hanged Man
Mood: The Magician
Career: Page of Cups
The week may begin with fluctuating energy levels, so pacing your schedule will help conserve your strength. Your mind may wander during academic tasks, making it important to eliminate distractions and focus on small learning goals. Professionally, you might find yourself juggling multiple responsibilities, which can be managed more efficiently by prioritising tasks. Financially, rising expenses may pinch your wallet, so it’s wise to reconsider non-essential spending. Romance glows with vibrance, and shared laughter could bring two hearts closer. Travel plans may excite you and open up new experiences. Family bonds feel comforting, and open conversations can add warmth. A potential investment opportunity might turn out to be a game-changer in the property segment.
Lucky Number: 22
Lucky Colour: Blue
TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)
Love: The Empress
Mood: Three of Coins
Career: The Magician
You may feel slightly off when it comes to your skin health, so self-care routines and proper hydration will work wonders. A financial breakthrough is likely, paving the way for overdue purchases or pending plans. At work, your innovative ideas may draw praise, so don’t hesitate to pitch your vision. Family life might involve mentoring younger ones, requiring extra patience. Romantic connections shine, offering emotional balance and delightful companionship. Travel may face sudden changes, so keeping flexible plans will help ease the ride. Academically, progress might feel slow, but steady efforts will lead to results. Avoid property tax delays by staying ahead on paperwork.
Lucky Number: 9
Lucky Colour: Saffron
GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)
Love: Seven of Coins
Mood: Two of Swords
Career: Judgement
There is a renewed sense of well-being, and your commitment to a healthier lifestyle is finally showing results. Financially, past investments may surprise you with promising returns. Career-wise, your skills are gaining the attention they deserve and may open doors to new responsibilities. Bonds at home feel stronger, and celebratory moments may bring everyone closer. Romance could undergo some changes, but acceptance and understanding will deepen the bond. Travel plans might hit a few snags, so planning will reduce stress. A property deal in progress may require thorough verification before finalising. Academically, you are riding high on clarity and focus.
Lucky Number: 4
Lucky Colour: Grey
CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)
Love: The World
Mood: The Star
Career: Three of Swords
Energy levels may fluctuate, so listen to your body before pushing yourself. A tight budget may test your patience, making this a good time to explore smarter financial habits. International work assignments or remote tasks may dominate your professional life. At home, reliable support from loved ones keeps you emotionally grounded. Romance brings gentle affection and thoughtful gestures. Academic growth is likely, as your consistency begins to reflect in your performance. Travel may include casual outings that refresh your spirit. Property improvements may be on your mind, and small DIY efforts could have a big impact. Choose kindness over chaos to find mental peace.
Lucky Number: 6
Lucky Colour: Beige
LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)
Love: Five of Swords
Mood: The Chariot
Career: World
A surge in vitality is expected, especially if you've been consistent with herbal or natural health routines. Finances may remain dynamic, so smart budgeting is essential. Your social network could lead to career expansion, making this the right time to reach out and connect. Family discussions may need a mindful tone to avoid misunderstandings. Romance sparkles with loyalty and deeper commitment, making this a great time for heart-led conversations. Travel ventures might be delayed, but staying calm will help. Academic pursuits show strong success, so keep up the momentum. Property investments could bring fruitful returns and aid wealth creation.
Lucky Number: 1
Lucky Colour: Pink
VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)
Love: The Strength
Mood: Four of Coins
Career: Eight of Wands
You may feel energised and in control, especially if you’ve been enjoying cardio or outdoor activities. Monthly dues or pending bills might raise concerns, so monitor your spending. Work scenarios may feel unstable due to relocation plans or role changes. Simplifying your routines at home will bring peace of mind. Romance is glowing, and time with your partner may feel like a peaceful haven. Travel plans require balance, so pack light and stay mentally prepared. Adjusting to a new city or recent property changes may take effort, but you’ll find your rhythm. Your curiosity will guide your academic journey well.
Lucky Number: 2
Lucky Colour: Yellow
LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)
Love: The High Priestess
Mood: Five of Wands
Career: The Chariot
Pay attention to your overall wellness this week, as small lifestyle changes can bring long-lasting balance. Financial growth is likely if you follow practical advice instead of giving in to impulse. You are likely to shine at work, especially when you stick to timelines and deliver consistently. Family members may seem distant, but try not to overanalyse their behaviour. Romance brings joy and harmony, making it a great time to express your emotions. Travel plans go smoothly, offering both fun and rest. Marketing or selling property through digital platforms may prove profitable. Academic results may finally start reflecting your recent efforts.
Lucky Number: 18
Lucky Colour: Brown
SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)
Love: The Hierophant
Mood: Page of Wands
Career: The Star
Your energy may dip occasionally, so focus on rest and nourishing food to stay balanced. Financially, peer-based lending or collaborative investment ideas could be worth exploring. At work, you are likely to deliver an outstanding performance, and recognition may follow soon. Family remains a strong emotional anchor, offering deep security. Romance may focus on building traditions rather than grand gestures, yet the bond stays strong. Travel routes will be manageable with a little planning. Your property portfolio may expand, adding long-term value. Academically, your achievements will make you feel proud and motivated for what's next.
Lucky Number: 7
Lucky Colour: Golden
SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)
Love: Nine of Coins
Mood: Two of Wands
Career: The Hermit
You are likely to feel grounded and centred thanks to your mindfulness or meditation practices. A secondary income stream may help balance your finances, but avoid shortcuts or risky ventures. Your professional growth is evident, especially if you've taken bold steps recently. Family life feels aligned, and shared goals may bring you closer. Romance may feel emotionally distant, but space and patience can reignite the spark. Travel could involve last-minute changes, so stay flexible. A property acquisition this week might turn out to be a wise decision. Academic performance continues to shine and your dedication is gaining recognition.
Lucky Number: 3
Lucky Colour: Magenta
CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)
Love: The Sun
Mood: Temperance
Career: The Lovers
Your energy may fluctuate, so it’s important to rest and stay flexible without putting pressure on yourself. Financial matters call for caution, so review terms thoroughly before making major commitments. Work responsibilities may feel demanding, but your ability to manage crises will help you stay on track. Family interactions might be tense, so sometimes silence will bring more clarity than words. Romance blossoms through honest communication and mutual respect. Travel plans look productive, especially for professional purposes. Property matters may take time to mature, but patience will lead to gains. Academic progress is strong, especially for competitive exam aspirants.
Lucky Number: 5
Lucky Colour: Green
AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)
Love: The Hanged Man
Mood: Seven of Coins
Career: The Fool
Your fitness goals seem achievable, and your consistency is likely to surprise even you. Cash flow appears steady, making this a good time for a financial review. Project timelines at work may stretch, but your persistence ensures success. Reconnecting with extended family or attending reunions can feel emotionally fulfilling. Romance may be low-key, but emotional presence matters more than dramatic gestures. Group travel plans may need double-checking to avoid confusion. Property ventures, especially under-construction projects, progress smoothly. Academic achievements are on the horizon, and a personal milestone may give you reason to celebrate.
Lucky Number: 1
Lucky Colour: Purple
PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)
Love: Five of Wands
Mood: Devil
Career: Seven of Coins
This week may call for extra rest as health issues could slow you down. Be gentle with yourself and do not ignore early signs. Financially, your efforts are bearing fruit, making this a good time to plan your savings. At work, you are likely to stand out for your innovation and consistency. Family interactions feel supportive and nurturing, helping you stay emotionally balanced. Romance may require emotional regulation, and releasing unrealistic expectations will help maintain peace. Travel might feel ordinary, so keep your plans simple. Your assets may grow significantly, especially if you are eyeing premium property. Academically, your growing confidence is reflected in your performance.
Lucky Number: 8
Lucky Colour: Orange
By: Manisha Koushik
(Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Numerologist, Vastu & Fengshui Consultant)
Email: support@askmanisha.com
Url: http://www.askmanisha.com
Contact: +919650015920
