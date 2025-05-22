Weekly Panchang for May 23-29, 2025: Rahu-Ketu Transit (True Position), Shani Jayanti, Auspicious Muhuratas

This week is going to usher in some potent planetary movements and sacred observances in the Vedic calendar. Mercury slips into Taurus, encouraging grounded thinking and practical communication, while the True Nodes shift- Rahu goes into Aquarius and Ketu into Leo, indicating a major karmic turning point. Further, these transits emphasise changes being brought to collective thought and personal identity. Shani Jayanti enriches the spiritual calendar as we witness it, meaning the birth of Lord Saturn, an occasion for discipline, reflection, and responsibility. The week wraps up with Jyestha Amavasya, a deeply spiritual new moon, perfect for honouring ancestors or engaging in calm inner work. It's a heavy-duty week ahead! This week also offers auspicious muhuratas for marriage, griha pravesh, and property or vehicle purchases, making it an ideal time for significant milestones. Let’s explore the detailed Panchanga for the upcoming week in New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Also Read Horoscope Tomorrow, May 23, 2025, read predictions for all sun signs

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : Auspicious marriage muhurat is available this week on May 23, Friday (05:26 AM to 05:26 AM, May 24), on May 24, Saturday (05:26 AM to 08:22 AM), on May 27, Tuesday (06:45 PM to 02:50 AM, May 28), and on May 28, Wednesday (05:25 AM to 07:09 PM).

: Auspicious marriage muhurat is available this week on May 23, Friday (05:26 AM to 05:26 AM, May 24), on May 24, Saturday (05:26 AM to 08:22 AM), on May 27, Tuesday (06:45 PM to 02:50 AM, May 28), and on May 28, Wednesday (05:25 AM to 07:09 PM). Griha Pravesh Muhurat : Auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week on May 23, Friday (05:26 AM to 10:29 PM) and on May 28, Wednesday (05:25 AM to 12:29 AM, May 29).

: Auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week on May 23, Friday (05:26 AM to 10:29 PM) and on May 28, Wednesday (05:25 AM to 12:29 AM, May 29). Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on May 23, Friday (04:02 PM to 05:26 AM, May 24) and on May 29, Thursday (10:38 PM to 05:24 AM, May 30).

: Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on May 23, Friday (04:02 PM to 05:26 AM, May 24) and on May 29, Thursday (10:38 PM to 05:24 AM, May 30). Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious vehicle purchase muhurat is available this week on May 23, Friday (04:02 PM to 10:29 PM).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Mercury enters Taurus on May 23 (Friday) at 01:05 PM

Mercury and Jupiter at a semi-sextile° on May 24 (Saturday) at 12:44 PM

Sun enters Rohini Nakshatra on May 25 (Sunday) at 09:40 AM

Mercury and Saturn are at a semi-sextile on May 26 (Monday) at 07:13 AM

Mercury enters Rohini Nakshatra on May 28 (Wednesday) at 05:08 AM

Spashth (True) Ketu enters Leo on May 29 (Thursday) at 11:03 PM

Spashth (True) Rahu enters Aquarius on May 29 (Thursday) at 11:03 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Apara Ekadashi (May 23, Friday): Apara Ekadashi is a sacred fasting day dedicated to Lord Vishnu. It is believed to cleanse sins and afford moksha (liberation). On this day, devotees fast strictly, recite Vishnu Sahasranama, and do charitable service. This is a fantastic day for experiences with spiritual growth, inner purification, and seeking divine grace.

Apara Ekadashi is a sacred fasting day dedicated to Lord Vishnu. It is believed to cleanse sins and afford moksha (liberation). On this day, devotees fast strictly, recite Vishnu Sahasranama, and do charitable service. This is a fantastic day for experiences with spiritual growth, inner purification, and seeking divine grace. Shani Trayodashi (May 24, Saturday): Shani Trayodashi is dedicated to Lord Shani, the dispeller of karma. Considered to be a day to overcome the challenges posed by Saturn, it falls on Saturday and Trayodashī. The devotees sprinkle oil, ignite sesame oil lamps, and recite Shani mantras in a bid to ease the afflictions and to get some stability and discipline in life.

Shani Trayodashi is dedicated to Lord Shani, the dispeller of karma. Considered to be a day to overcome the challenges posed by Saturn, it falls on Saturday and Trayodashī. The devotees sprinkle oil, ignite sesame oil lamps, and recite Shani mantras in a bid to ease the afflictions and to get some stability and discipline in life. Masik Shivaratri (May 25, Sunday): Masik Shivaratri, the monthly night of commanding Lord Shiva, is observed with fasting, night vigils, and chanting of "Om Namah Shivaya." Devotees offer bilva leaves and perform abhishekas. All the purification takes away the negativity and brings spiritual strength, and strengthens the bonding of the soul and the formless divine.

Masik Shivaratri, the monthly night of commanding Lord Shiva, is observed with fasting, night vigils, and chanting of "Om Namah Shivaya." Devotees offer bilva leaves and perform abhishekas. All the purification takes away the negativity and brings spiritual strength, and strengthens the bonding of the soul and the formless divine. Vat Savitri Vrat (May 26, Monday): Vat Savitri Vrat is marked in memory of Savitri, who brought back her husband's life. Married women fast and tie threads around a banyan (Vat), praying for the longevity of their spouse and the well-being of the family. It symbolises love, sacrifice, the divine strength of feminine commitment and spiritual resolve.

Vat Savitri Vrat is marked in memory of Savitri, who brought back her husband's life. Married women fast and tie threads around a banyan (Vat), praying for the longevity of their spouse and the well-being of the family. It symbolises love, sacrifice, the divine strength of feminine commitment and spiritual resolve. Masik Karthigai (May 26, Monday): Masik Karthigai is primarily a South Indian festival of lights observed to complement Lord Murugan. Devotees will observe Karthigai as an oil-lamp lighting festival at dusk, praying for protection and wisdom. The flame of the deepam signals the dispelling of darkness, ego, and ignorance through the divine grace and clarity.

Masik Karthigai is primarily a South Indian festival of lights observed to complement Lord Murugan. Devotees will observe Karthigai as an oil-lamp lighting festival at dusk, praying for protection and wisdom. The flame of the deepam signals the dispelling of darkness, ego, and ignorance through the divine grace and clarity. Darsha Amavasya (May 26, Monday): Darsha Amavasya is the new moon day observed to cast prayers of introspection and respectfulness for the ancestors. The devotees of Darsha Amavasya perform Tarpanam to the pitrs (ancestors), fast, and go through spiritual practices. The darkness of Amavasya fosters deep introspection, renewal, and connection with an underlying lineage and cosmic beats.

Darsha Amavasya is the new moon day observed to cast prayers of introspection and respectfulness for the ancestors. The devotees of Darsha Amavasya perform Tarpanam to the pitrs (ancestors), fast, and go through spiritual practices. The darkness of Amavasya fosters deep introspection, renewal, and connection with an underlying lineage and cosmic beats. Shani Jayanti (May 27, Tuesday): Shani Jayanti celebrates Lord Shani's appearance in the human world in his form as the karmic taskmaster. Devotees fast and visit temples to Shani procurers, as Shakanilpati Yantras could also be activated on this day. Oil lamps followed by black sesame offerings, Shani Chalisa recitations, bring forth blessings of patience, discipline, justice, and a release from karmic burdens.

Shani Jayanti celebrates Lord Shani's appearance in the human world in his form as the karmic taskmaster. Devotees fast and visit temples to Shani procurers, as Shakanilpati Yantras could also be activated on this day. Oil lamps followed by black sesame offerings, Shani Chalisa recitations, bring forth blessings of patience, discipline, justice, and a release from karmic burdens. Jyeshtha Amavasya (May 27, Tuesday): Jyeshtha Amavasya is a strong day for pitru tarpan and ancestral veneration. With fasting and ceremonies involving sesame and water, the devotee pleads for blessings from the ancestors. The day witnesses deep inner inquiry, spiritual cleansing, and venerative orientation towards the lineage one belongs to.

Jyeshtha Amavasya is a strong day for pitru tarpan and ancestral veneration. With fasting and ceremonies involving sesame and water, the devotee pleads for blessings from the ancestors. The day witnesses deep inner inquiry, spiritual cleansing, and venerative orientation towards the lineage one belongs to. Agni Nakshatrum Ends (May 28, Wednesday): Agni Nakshatrum, the period of peak summer, is ending on this day, allowing relief from intense heat, while pointing towards a renewed season of balance, and aiming for the wholesomeness of sacred fire rituals. Cooling energies are thus re-entering the universe, thereby ensuring sound health, renovation processes, and enhanced spiritual focus in all areas of life.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided when doing any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

May 23: 10:35 AM to 12:18 PM

10:35 AM to 12:18 PM May 24: 08:52 AM to 10:35 AM

08:52 AM to 10:35 AM May 25: 05:28 PM to 07:11 PM

05:28 PM to 07:11 PM May 26: 07:09 AM to 08:52 AM

07:09 AM to 08:52 AM May 27: 03:45 PM to 05:29 PM

03:45 PM to 05:29 PM May 28: 12:19 PM to 02:02 PM

12:19 PM to 02:02 PM May 29: 02:02 PM to 03:46 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779