Weekly Panchang for May 3-9, 2026: Auspicious & Inauspicious Muhurats

This week begins quietly, but it still carries important movement. The Moon is in Krishna Paksha, so the mood turns more inward. It is a better week for review, prayer, correction, and steady work than for rushed choices. The week begins with Krishna Paksha Dwitiya, moves through Tritiya, Chaturthi, Panchami, Shashthi and Saptami, and reaches Ashtami by 9 May. This gives the week a slow, thoughtful pace.

Read the weekly panchang prediction by an expert for May 3-9, 2026

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The Moon changes the mood in clear stages. It begins in Vrischika, where feelings may become deeper and more private. Then it moves into Dhanu, where the mind becomes more open and forward-looking. By the end of the week, the Moon reaches Makara, which brings discipline, control, and practical thinking. So, the week does not stay heavy. It starts with depth, becomes clearer in the middle, and ends with better structure.

The devotional side is also strong. Ekadanta Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi on 5 May gives the middle of the week a prayerful focus. Kalashtami and Masik Krishna Janmashtami on 9 May make the closing part more inward and spiritual. This week is not about doing too much. It is about using time carefully and giving attention to what truly needs it.

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{{^usCountry}} The early part of the week supports quiet work, planning, and correction. 4 May has Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga in the morning, so sincere work done early can be helpful. The same day has Bhadra later, which makes fresh important work better before that period or in another cleaner window. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The early part of the week supports quiet work, planning, and correction. 4 May has Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga in the morning, so sincere work done early can be helpful. The same day has Bhadra later, which makes fresh important work better before that period or in another cleaner window. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The middle of the week needs more care. 5 May is useful for Lord Ganesha worship, Sankashti vrat, prayer, and overcoming obstacles with patience. 6 May begins with some pressure, but the flow improves after the morning. By 7 and 8 May, the week becomes more practical. These days support steady work, follow-up, and pending duties. Ravi Yoga begins on 7 May evening, but the same stretch is better for prepared work, prayer, or steady continuation rather than sudden fresh starts. Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga on 8 May night adds support for sincere effort. Planetary Movement Through the Week {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The middle of the week needs more care. 5 May is useful for Lord Ganesha worship, Sankashti vrat, prayer, and overcoming obstacles with patience. 6 May begins with some pressure, but the flow improves after the morning. By 7 and 8 May, the week becomes more practical. These days support steady work, follow-up, and pending duties. Ravi Yoga begins on 7 May evening, but the same stretch is better for prepared work, prayer, or steady continuation rather than sudden fresh starts. Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga on 8 May night adds support for sincere effort. Planetary Movement Through the Week {{/usCountry}}

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The Sun remains in Mesha, which keeps the larger energy active and direct. The Moon gives the main weekly rhythm. Vrischika makes the beginning more emotional and private. Dhanu brings a clearer view in the middle. Makara gives discipline and practical sense at the end.

This movement helps the week work in stages. First, understand what needs care. Then look at the matter with a clearer mind. Finally, plan what you'll do next. This simple flow can reduce stress and make the week more useful without forcing every task into the same pace.

Festivals and Observances

The main observance of the week is Ekadanta Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi on 5 May. Since Sankashti vrat is connected with moonrise, devotees must follow moonrise timing. For the selected timing base, moonrise is listed at 10:35 PM.

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On 9 May, Kalashtami and Masik Krishna Janmashtami bring a deeper spiritual tone. These observances support prayer, restraint, and calm action. The week has fewer public celebrations, but its prayerful strength is clear.

Rahu Kalam

Fresh beginnings are better avoided during Rahu Kalam. There's no problem with continuing work, but new work, major purchases, or important decisions are better planned outside these times.

Sunday, May 3: 5:18 PM to 6:57 PMMonday, May 4: 7:18 AM to 8:58 AMTuesday, May 5: 3:38 PM to 5:19 PMWednesday, May 6: 12:18 PM to 1:58 PMThursday, May 7: 1:58 PM to 3:39 PMFriday, May 8: 10:37 AM to 12:18 PMSaturday, May 9: 8:56 AM to 10:37 AM

Overall, this week supports prayer, patience, review, and steady work. It begins with depth, becomes clearer in the middle, and ends with discipline. A calm plan will help more than scattered action. One useful way to handle the week is to keep the first two days for sorting, the middle for prayer and careful decisions, and the last two days for order, completion, and responsibility. This gives the week a natural shape and keeps unnecessary pressure away.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ishita Kotiya ...Read More Ishita Kotiya, popularly known as “IshK Aura” on her astrology and tarot platform, is a Psychologist, Astrologer, and Holistic Life Strategist known for integrating psychological insight with predictive astrology and intuitive sciences. Holding a Master’s degree in Clinical Psychology, she specializes in emotional trauma, relationship dynamics, and behavioral patterns, bringing a rare clinical depth to her astrological interpretations. Her work bridges evidence-based psychology with traditional astrological frameworks, enabling her to offer guidance that is both insightful and practically applicable. With over 10 years of experience in Tarot, Astrology, occult sciences, Reiki, and other intuitive healing modalities, Ishita has worked extensively in the spiritual and healing space, developing a multidimensional approach to guidance and transformation. In addition to astrology, she is a Certified Life Coach, Master Spiritual Life Coach, and a practitioner of Pranic Healing and Reiki. She also holds certifications in Body Language Analysis (Levels 1 and 2) with a focus on criminology. As astrologers never stop being students, she continues to deepen her study in health astrology and predictive astrology as she evolves in her practice. Read Less

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