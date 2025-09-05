Weekly Panchang for September 6-12, 2025: Chandra Grahan, Pitru Paksha, Auspicious Muhuratas

This week’s Panchanga presents a blend of significant events and celestial occurrences. In the coming days, devotees will celebrate Ganesh Visarjan, bidding farewell to Lord Ganesha with expressions of gratitude and well-wishes. The Purna Chandra Grahan (Lunar Eclipse) highlights introspection and transformation, marking a special time for spiritual practices. Following this, Pitrupaksha, a sacred two-week period beginning at the end of the week, is dedicated to ancestor worship, blessings, and giving thanks. With Budha (Mercury) entering the Purva Phalguni Nakshatra, we find a renewed focus on new developments and interpersonal relationships. Overall, this week is a divine blend of devotion, spiritual lessons, and celestial phenomena, encouraging us to reflect on our actions and embrace the grace of higher powers. Let’s delve into the detailed Panchanga for New Delhi, NCT, India. Read the weekly panchang prediction by an expert for August 30 to September 05, 2025.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : There are no auspicious marriage muhurat available this week.

: There are no auspicious marriage muhurat available this week. Griha Pravesh Muhurat : No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week. Property Purchase Muhurat: No auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week.

No auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week. Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious vehicle purchase muhurat is available this week on September 7, Sunday (06:02 AM to 09:41 PM).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial, as they are the primary means of anticipating changes and advancements in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Uranus (Arun) becomes Retrograde on September 6 (Saturday) at 10:23 AM

Sun and Venus at deep semi-sextile on September 6 (Saturday) at 03:00 PM

Mercury enters Purva Phalguni Nakshatra on September 6 (Saturday) at 04:46 PM

Sun and Moon Vyatipata on September 9 (Tuesday) at 12:50 PM

Venus and Jupiter are at a deep semi-sextile on September 11 (Thursday) at 04:39 AM

Sun and Jupiter at a deep sextile on September 12 (Friday) at 12:57 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Ganesh Visarjan (September 6, Saturday): Ganesh Visarjan marks the grand conclusion of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Devotees immerse Ganesha idols in water, symbolizing the cycle of creation and dissolution. Prayers, processions, and chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya” fill the air, seeking blessings for prosperity, wisdom, and the removal of obstacles.

Ganesh Visarjan marks the grand conclusion of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Devotees immerse Ganesha idols in water, symbolizing the cycle of creation and dissolution. Prayers, processions, and chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya” fill the air, seeking blessings for prosperity, wisdom, and the removal of obstacles. Anant Chaturdashi (September 6, Saturday): Anant Chaturdashi is dedicated to Lord Vishnu in his infinite form, “Anant.” Devotees observe fasts, tie sacred threads for protection, and perform special rituals for prosperity and harmony. It is also the concluding day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, blending devotion and celebration to foster spiritual strength and familial unity.

Anant Chaturdashi is dedicated to Lord Vishnu in his infinite form, “Anant.” Devotees observe fasts, tie sacred threads for protection, and perform special rituals for prosperity and harmony. It is also the concluding day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, blending devotion and celebration to foster spiritual strength and familial unity. Purnima Shraddha (September 7, Sunday): Purnima Shraddha is observed to honour ancestors, offering prayers, water, and food for their peace and blessings. It marks the transition toward Pitrupaksha, emphasising gratitude and reverence for lineage. Performing this ritual is believed to bring harmony, prosperity, and divine protection to the family and descendants.

Purnima Shraddha is observed to honour ancestors, offering prayers, water, and food for their peace and blessings. It marks the transition toward Pitrupaksha, emphasising gratitude and reverence for lineage. Performing this ritual is believed to bring harmony, prosperity, and divine protection to the family and descendants. Chandra Grahan – Purna (September 7, Sunday): The Purna Chandra Grahan, or total lunar eclipse, is a powerful celestial event for spiritual reflection. Many observe fasts, chant mantras, and perform purification rituals during the eclipse. It is considered an auspicious time for meditation, letting go of negativity, and invoking blessings for spiritual transformation.

The Purna Chandra Grahan, or total lunar eclipse, is a powerful celestial event for spiritual reflection. Many observe fasts, chant mantras, and perform purification rituals during the eclipse. It is considered an auspicious time for meditation, letting go of negativity, and invoking blessings for spiritual transformation. Bhadrapada Purnima Vrat (September 7, Sunday): Bhadrapada Purnima Vrat is observed with devotion and fasting, invoking blessings for health, prosperity, and spiritual upliftment. Rituals include worship of Lord Satyanarayan, reading sacred stories, and offering prayers. This day is also significant for charitable acts, symbolising the purification of the mind and the growth of divine consciousness.

Bhadrapada Purnima Vrat is observed with devotion and fasting, invoking blessings for health, prosperity, and spiritual upliftment. Rituals include worship of Lord Satyanarayan, reading sacred stories, and offering prayers. This day is also significant for charitable acts, symbolising the purification of the mind and the growth of divine consciousness. Bhadrapada Purnima (September 7, Sunday): Bhadrapada Purnima is an auspicious day for worship, charity, and spiritual activities. Devotees perform the Satyanarayan puja and engage in rituals to promote family well-being and harmony. Observing fasts and chanting mantras on this full moon day enhances spiritual energy and invites divine blessings for peace and prosperity.

Bhadrapada Purnima is an auspicious day for worship, charity, and spiritual activities. Devotees perform the Satyanarayan puja and engage in rituals to promote family well-being and harmony. Observing fasts and chanting mantras on this full moon day enhances spiritual energy and invites divine blessings for peace and prosperity. Anvadhan (September 7, Sunday): Anvadhan is a sacred day associated with preparing for important Vedic rituals like Pitrupaksha. Devotees perform cleaning and preliminary offerings, maintaining purity and devotion. It is believed that observing Anvadhan with sincerity ensures successful rituals, invoking the blessings of ancestors and deities for familial prosperity and spiritual harmony.

Anvadhan is a sacred day associated with preparing for important Vedic rituals like Pitrupaksha. Devotees perform cleaning and preliminary offerings, maintaining purity and devotion. It is believed that observing Anvadhan with sincerity ensures successful rituals, invoking the blessings of ancestors and deities for familial prosperity and spiritual harmony. Pitrupaksha Begins (September 8, Monday): Pitrupaksha marks the fortnight of ancestral remembrance. Families perform Shraddha rituals, offering food, water, and prayers to ancestors. It is a period of gratitude, reflection, and spiritual connection, believed to bring peace to departed souls and blessings of protection, harmony, and prosperity to their descendants.

Pitrupaksha marks the fortnight of ancestral remembrance. Families perform Shraddha rituals, offering food, water, and prayers to ancestors. It is a period of gratitude, reflection, and spiritual connection, believed to bring peace to departed souls and blessings of protection, harmony, and prosperity to their descendants. Pratipada Shraddha (September 8, Monday): Pratipada Shraddha is performed on the first day of Pitrupaksha to honour ancestors who passed away on this day. Offerings of food, water, and prayers are made with devotion. This ritual strengthens familial bonds, bringing blessings of peace, prosperity, and harmony across generations.

Pratipada Shraddha is performed on the first day of Pitrupaksha to honour ancestors who passed away on this day. Offerings of food, water, and prayers are made with devotion. This ritual strengthens familial bonds, bringing blessings of peace, prosperity, and harmony across generations. Ashwina Month Begins (September 8, Monday): Ashwina month begins in the northern calendar, marking a sacred period for devotional practices, fasting, and spiritual introspection. Rituals and observances during this time help purify the mind, nurture discipline, and invite divine blessings for health, well-being, and spiritual growth throughout the lunar month.

Ashwina month begins in the northern calendar, marking a sacred period for devotional practices, fasting, and spiritual introspection. Rituals and observances during this time help purify the mind, nurture discipline, and invite divine blessings for health, well-being, and spiritual growth throughout the lunar month. Dwitiya Shraddha (September 9, Tuesday): Dwitiya Shraddha is performed on the second day of Pitrupaksha for ancestors. Ritual offerings of food, water, and prayers are made to honour their souls, seeking blessings for protection, prosperity, and the well-being of their family across generations.

Dwitiya Shraddha is performed on the second day of Pitrupaksha for ancestors. Ritual offerings of food, water, and prayers are made to honour their souls, seeking blessings for protection, prosperity, and the well-being of their family across generations. Tritiya Shraddha (September 10, Wednesday): Tritiya Shraddha is dedicated to ancestors with rituals that include offerings of water, sesame, and cooked food, along with prayers for peace of ancestral souls. It is believed to remove obstacles and invite prosperity and harmony into the family.

Tritiya Shraddha is dedicated to ancestors with rituals that include offerings of water, sesame, and cooked food, along with prayers for peace of ancestral souls. It is believed to remove obstacles and invite prosperity and harmony into the family. Chaturthi Shraddha (September 10, Wednesday): Chaturthi Shraddha honours ancestors with prayers, food, and water offerings, seeking blessings for health, protection, and spiritual harmony. Observing this ritual is believed to strengthen ancestral bonds and ensure prosperity and peace at home.

Chaturthi Shraddha honours ancestors with prayers, food, and water offerings, seeking blessings for health, protection, and spiritual harmony. Observing this ritual is believed to strengthen ancestral bonds and ensure prosperity and peace at home. Vighnaraja Sankashti (September 10, Wednesday): Vighnaraja Sankashti is dedicated to Lord Ganesha as the remover of obstacles. Devotees fast, chant mantras, and perform evening rituals to mark the moonrise. Worship on this day is believed to bring success, harmony, and protection, while removing hurdles in personal, professional, and spiritual pursuits.

Vighnaraja Sankashti is dedicated to Lord Ganesha as the remover of obstacles. Devotees fast, chant mantras, and perform evening rituals to mark the moonrise. Worship on this day is believed to bring success, harmony, and protection, while removing hurdles in personal, professional, and spiritual pursuits. Panchami Shraddha (September 11, Thursday): Panchami Shraddha is observed for ancestors with tarpan and food offerings, made with deep reverence, praying for the peace of departed souls. This ritual brings blessings of prosperity, familial harmony, and spiritual strength to the household.

Panchami Shraddha is observed for ancestors with tarpan and food offerings, made with deep reverence, praying for the peace of departed souls. This ritual brings blessings of prosperity, familial harmony, and spiritual strength to the household. Maha Bharani (September 11, Thursday): Maha Bharani is an auspicious day for honouring ancestors, especially during Pitrupaksha. Rituals performed under Bharani Nakshatra are considered highly beneficial, ensuring peace for ancestral souls. It is also favourable for charitable acts and spiritual practices to attain divine blessings.

Maha Bharani is an auspicious day for honouring ancestors, especially during Pitrupaksha. Rituals performed under Bharani Nakshatra are considered highly beneficial, ensuring peace for ancestral souls. It is also favourable for charitable acts and spiritual practices to attain divine blessings. Shashthi Shraddha (September 12, Friday): Shashthi Shraddha is performed for ancestors with offerings of food, water, and prayers made with devotion. Observing this ritual is believed to cleanse ancestral karma and invite prosperity, protection, and well-being into the family.

Shashthi Shraddha is performed for ancestors with offerings of food, water, and prayers made with devotion. Observing this ritual is believed to cleanse ancestral karma and invite prosperity, protection, and well-being into the family. Masik Karthigai (September 12, Friday): Masik Karthigai is dedicated to Lord Murugan, celebrated with the lighting of oil lamps in temples and homes. Devotees offer prayers, fast, and chant hymns seeking courage, wisdom, and divine protection. It is considered a highly spiritual day, promoting inner strength and harmony.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided when doing any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

September 06: 09:10 AM to 10:45 AM

09:10 AM to 10:45 AM September 07: 05:01 PM to 06:36 PM

September 08: 07:37 AM to 09:11 AM

07:37 AM to 09:11 AM September 09: 03:26 PM to 04:59 PM

03:26 PM to 04:59 PM September 10: 12:18 PM to 01:51 PM

12:18 PM to 01:51 PM September 11: 01:51 PM to 03:24 PM

01:51 PM to 03:24 PM September 12: 10:44 AM to 12:17 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements: Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga, and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effects of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand, based solely on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

