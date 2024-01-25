Weekly Panchang from January 26 – February 01, 2024: Planetary Transits, Festivals, Auspicious Muhuratas

This week marks the beginning of the auspicious Hindu month of Magha, known for its association with growth, prosperity, and spiritual awakening. Apart from that, there are some planetary movements in store that could potentially shake things up a bit. Mercury and Mars will be engaged in a planetary war, which could bring some intensity and impulsiveness to our lives. Both Mercury and Mars move into the Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra, known for its association with leadership, ambition, and determination. Apart from this, auspicious timings are available for marriage, buying and selling property and vehicles. Let's explore this week’s important Panchanga details for New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Vivah Muhurat : Auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week on January 27, 2024, Saturday (07:44 PM to 07:12 AM, Jan 28), on January 28, 2024, Sunday (07:12 AM to 03:53 PM), on January 30, 2024, Tuesday (10:43 AM to 07:10 AM, Jan 31) and on January 31, 2024, Wednesday (07:10 AM to 01:08 AM, Feb 01).

: Auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week on January 27, 2024, Saturday (07:44 PM to 07:12 AM, Jan 28), on January 28, 2024, Sunday (07:12 AM to 03:53 PM), on January 30, 2024, Tuesday (10:43 AM to 07:10 AM, Jan 31) and on January 31, 2024, Wednesday (07:10 AM to 01:08 AM, Feb 01). Griha Pravesh Muhurat : No Auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week.

: No Auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week. Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious Property Purchase Muhurat is available this week on January 26, 2024, Friday (10:28 AM to 07:12 AM, Jan 27).

: Auspicious Property Purchase Muhurat is available this week on January 26, 2024, Friday (10:28 AM to 07:12 AM, Jan 27). Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurta is available this week on January 26, 2024, Friday (07:12 AM to 10:28 AM), on January 31, 2024, Wednesday (07:10 AM to 07:10 AM, Feb 01) and on February 1, 2024, Thursday (07:10 AM to 02:03 PM).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Mercury and Mars Planetary War on January 26 (Friday) at 10:44 AM

Venus and Jupiter in a favourable 120-degree trine position on January 29 (Monday) at 06:29 AM

Venus enters Poorva Ashadha Nakshatra on January 29 (Monday) at 05:06 PM

Mercury enters Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra on January 30 (Tuesday) at 08:05 AM

Mars enters Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra on February 1 (Thursday) at 01:07 PM

Mercury enters the Capricorn sign on February 1 (Thursday) at 02:29 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Beginning of Magha (Friday, January 26): This marks the beginning of the month of Magha, a Hindu festival in the traditional lunar calendar. It is celebrated with enthusiasm and devotion, involving rituals such as bathing in sacred rivers and worshipping gods. The festival represents purification, spirituality, and the commencement of times of blessings.

Sakat Chauth (Monday, January 29): Sakat Chauth is a Hindu ritual wherein the blessings of Lord Ganesha are sought to cancel out the harmful effects of Saturn (Sani). Devotees observe fasts and worship on the day of the fourth Krishna Paksha in Magh to seek prosperity and welfare.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

January 26: 11:13 AM to 12:34 PM

January 27: 09:53 AM to 11:13 AM

09:53 AM to 11:13 AM January 28: 04:36 PM to 05:57 PM

04:36 PM to 05:57 PM January 29: 08:32 AM to 09:53 AM

08:32 AM to 09:53 AM January 30: 03:16 PM to 04:37 PM

03:16 PM to 04:37 PM January 31: 12:35 PM to 01:56 PM

12:35 PM to 01:56 PM February 01: 01:56 PM to 03:17 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779