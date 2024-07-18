Weekly Panchang from July 19-25, 2024: Mercury Transit Leo, Sawan Month, Auspicious Muhuratas

As we step into the holy month of Sawan, the air is filled with devotion and new beginnings. This week, we see significant planetary movements that could influence our lives. Mercury, the planet of communication and intellect, moves into the fiery sign of Leo. This shift might bring forth bold ideas and creative expression. Meanwhile, the Sun resides in the gentle Pushya Nakshatra, a time associated with nourishment and prosperity. If you're considering buying or selling property or vehicles, the stars seem to be aligned in your favour! This week offers some auspicious Muhurat (timings) for such transactions. Let's explore this week’s Panchanga in detail for New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : No auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week. Griha Pravesh Muhurat : No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week. Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on July 19, Friday (05:35 AM to 05:36 AM, Jul 20) and July 25, Thursday (05:39 AM to 04:16 PM).

: Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on July 19, Friday (05:35 AM to 05:36 AM, Jul 20) and July 25, Thursday (05:39 AM to 04:16 PM). Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurta is available this week on July 22, Monday (05:37 AM to 01:11 PM) and July 24, Wednesday (05:38 AM to 07:30 AM).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Mercury transits Leo on July 19 (Friday) at 08:48 PM

Sun transits Pushya Nakshatra on July 19 (Friday) at 11:21 PM

Venus transits Ashlesha Nakshatra on July 20 (Saturday) at 06:10 PM

Venus and Jupiter at a 60-degree angle on July 22 (Monday) at 02:10 AM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Jayaparvati Vrat Begins (July 19, Friday): Jayaparvati Vrat (fast) starts as an annual fasting period and is performed by married Hindu women for the protection and longevity of their husbands. This vrat is performed to worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and seek marital bliss, wealth, and child boon.

Jayaparvati Vrat (fast) starts as an annual fasting period and is performed by married Hindu women for the protection and longevity of their husbands. This vrat is performed to worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and seek marital bliss, wealth, and child boon. Kokila Vrat (July 20, Saturday): Kokila Vrat is celebrated to please Goddess Lakshmi to achieve happiness, wealth, and a happy married life. Observed in the month of Ashadha, this fast is followed by intense devotion, and the day is packed with prayers and rituals followed by pujas.

Kokila Vrat is celebrated to please Goddess Lakshmi to achieve happiness, wealth, and a happy married life. Observed in the month of Ashadha, this fast is followed by intense devotion, and the day is packed with prayers and rituals followed by pujas. Guru Purnima (July 21, Sunday): This day holds immense importance in Hindu and Buddhist traditions. This auspicious day honours the gurus (teachers) who guide us towards enlightenment and knowledge. Guru Purnima is a time for students to express gratitude to their teachers and seek their blessings and guidance. The day also marks the birth anniversary of Veda Vyasa, the great sage who compiled the Vedas and authored the Mahabharata.

This day holds immense importance in Hindu and Buddhist traditions. This auspicious day honours the gurus (teachers) who guide us towards enlightenment and knowledge. Guru Purnima is a time for students to express gratitude to their teachers and seek their blessings and guidance. The day also marks the birth anniversary of Veda Vyasa, the great sage who compiled the Vedas and authored the Mahabharata. Ashadha Ashtahnika Ends (July 21, Sunday): This is a major Jain festival that will conclude on July 21, 2024. It is a period of eight days during which the participants perform various spiritual exercises, abstain from food, and pray. Adherents concentrate on purification, prayers, and fasting, and then there are gatherings and festivities to strengthen faith and unity among the devotees.

This is a major Jain festival that will conclude on July 21, 2024. It is a period of eight days during which the participants perform various spiritual exercises, abstain from food, and pray. Adherents concentrate on purification, prayers, and fasting, and then there are gatherings and festivities to strengthen faith and unity among the devotees. Chakshusha Manvadi (July 21, Sunday): This day initiates a major Hindu epoch. It is dedicated to the rule of Chakshusha Manu. It represents the process of rebirth and cosmic restoration, focusing on the facets of spirituality, righteousness, and the balanced order of the universe. This is a good day for performing pujas and other rituals and for meditation.

This day initiates a major Hindu epoch. It is dedicated to the rule of Chakshusha Manu. It represents the process of rebirth and cosmic restoration, focusing on the facets of spirituality, righteousness, and the balanced order of the universe. This is a good day for performing pujas and other rituals and for meditation. Shravana Begins in North (July 22, Monday): The Hindu month of Shravana, also called Sawan, starts in North India on 22nd July 2024, and it is considered very pious. It is the time to pray to Lord Shiva, fast, and perform other related rituals and spiritual activities. People go to temples, pray, meditate, and conduct puja, which signifies a period of increased spirituality and good fortune.

The Hindu month of Shravana, also called Sawan, starts in North India on 22nd July 2024, and it is considered very pious. It is the time to pray to Lord Shiva, fast, and perform other related rituals and spiritual activities. People go to temples, pray, meditate, and conduct puja, which signifies a period of increased spirituality and good fortune. First Shravan Somwar Vrat (July 22, Monday): Shravan Somwar Vrat on July 22, 2024, is the first day of the awaited month of devotion to Lord Shiva. Pilgrims and believers also pray by fasting, performing special prayers, and visiting temples to receive blessings for wealth, health, and spiritual development. It is a time when one has to dedicate time to prayers and meditation.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

July 19: 10:44 AM to 12:27 PM

July 20: 09:02 AM to 10:45 AM

09:02 AM to 10:45 AM July 21: 05:36 PM to 07:18 PM

05:36 PM to 07:18 PM July 22: 07:20 AM to 09:02 AM

07:20 AM to 09:02 AM July 23: 03:52 PM to 05:35 PM

July 24: 12:27 PM to 02:10 PM

July 25: 02:10 PM to 03:52 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

