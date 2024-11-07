Weekly Panchang from November 8-14, 2024: Marriage Muhuratas, Planetary Transits, Festivals

This week blends celebration with introspection, making it a time for honouring traditional values, strengthening connections, and embracing inner clarity. Starting with Gopashtami, a day dedicated to honouring Lord Krishna’s love for cows, this celebration emphasises devotion and the importance of animals in spiritual practice. Following this is the much-anticipated Tulasi Vivah, a symbolic wedding ceremony between Lord Vishnu and the sacred Tulsi plant, marking the end of Kartik month festivities and auspicious for new beginnings and relationships. Astrologically, Mercury’s transit into Jyestha Nakshatra brings an energetic shift favouring strategic thinking, especially in leadership roles. This week also features muhurats ideal for marriage, Griha Pravesh (housewarming ceremonies), property, and vehicle purchases. Let's explore this week’s Panchanga in detail for New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : Auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week on November 12, Tuesday (04:04 PM to 07:10 PM) and November 13, Wednesday (03:26 PM to 09:48 PM).

: Auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week on November 12, Tuesday (04:04 PM to 07:10 PM) and November 13, Wednesday (03:26 PM to 09:48 PM). Griha Pravesh Muhurat : Auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week on November 8, Friday (06:38 AM to 12:03 PM) and November 13, Wednesday (01:01 PM to 03:11 AM, Nov 14).

: Auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week on November 8, Friday (06:38 AM to 12:03 PM) and November 13, Wednesday (01:01 PM to 03:11 AM, Nov 14). Property Purchase Muhurat : No auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week. Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious vehicle purchase muhurat is available this week on November 10, Sunday (09:01 PM to 06:41 AM, Nov 11), November 11, Monday (06:41 AM to 09:40 AM) and November 13, Wednesday (01:01 PM to 03:11 AM, Nov 14).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Ketu transits Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra on November 10, Sunday at 11:31 PM

Rahu transits Uttara Bhadrapada Pada on November 10, Sunday, at 11:31 PM

Mercury transits Jyestha Nakshatra on November 11, Monday, at 6:29 AM

Mercury and Saturn in the square on November 12, Tuesday, at 6:49 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Kartika Ashtahnika (November 8, Friday): Kartika Ashtahnika is an eight-day sacred period dedicated to intense spiritual practices. Jains observe fasting, meditation, and rituals at temples, focusing on self-purification and non-violence. It’s a time for seeking forgiveness, enhancing virtues, and strengthening the path of liberation.

Kartika Ashtahnika is an eight-day sacred period dedicated to intense spiritual practices. Jains observe fasting, meditation, and rituals at temples, focusing on self-purification and non-violence. It’s a time for seeking forgiveness, enhancing virtues, and strengthening the path of liberation. Gopashtami (November 9, Saturday): Gopashtami celebrates Lord Krishna’s role as a protector of cows. On this day, devotees worship cows, offer prayers, and decorate them with flowers. It highlights the importance of cow protection in Hindu tradition, symbolising compassion, prosperity, and nurturing care for all beings.

Gopashtami celebrates Lord Krishna’s role as a protector of cows. On this day, devotees worship cows, offer prayers, and decorate them with flowers. It highlights the importance of cow protection in Hindu tradition, symbolising compassion, prosperity, and nurturing care for all beings. Akshaya Navami (November 10 Sunday): It is known as the day when Satya Yuga began. It signifies eternal prosperity and abundance. Devotees worship trees, especially the Amla tree, and engage in charitable acts, believing that blessings received on this day bring long-lasting happiness and success.

It is known as the day when Satya Yuga began. It signifies eternal prosperity and abundance. Devotees worship trees, especially the Amla tree, and engage in charitable acts, believing that blessings received on this day bring long-lasting happiness and success. Jagaddhatri Puja (November 10, Sunday): This day honours Goddess Jagaddhatri, an incarnation of Durga symbolising strength and compassion. Celebrated with grandeur in West Bengal, devotees perform rituals and offer flowers and light lamps, seeking her blessings for courage, wisdom, and protection from ignorance and negativity.

This day honours Goddess Jagaddhatri, an incarnation of Durga symbolising strength and compassion. Celebrated with grandeur in West Bengal, devotees perform rituals and offer flowers and light lamps, seeking her blessings for courage, wisdom, and protection from ignorance and negativity. Sata Yuga (November 10, Sunday): Satya Yuga, starting November 10, 2024, Kartika, Shukla Navami, marks the golden era in Hindu cosmology, symbolising truth, virtue, and purity. It is believed that humanity lived in harmony, following dharma without conflict or deceit. This sacred day inspires devotees to cultivate honesty, compassion, and righteousness.

Satya Yuga, starting November 10, 2024, Kartika, Shukla Navami, marks the golden era in Hindu cosmology, symbolising truth, virtue, and purity. It is believed that humanity lived in harmony, following dharma without conflict or deceit. This sacred day inspires devotees to cultivate honesty, compassion, and righteousness. Bhishma Panchak (November 11, Monday): Bhishma Panchak begins on November 11, 2024, Kartika, Shukla Ekadashi, marking the final five days of Chaturmas. It honours Bhishma Pitamah’s teachings and devotion. Devotees observe fasting, offer prayers, and engage in charitable acts, believing that worship during this period grants peace, spiritual growth, and liberation from past karmas.

Bhishma Panchak begins on November 11, 2024, Kartika, Shukla Ekadashi, marking the final five days of Chaturmas. It honours Bhishma Pitamah’s teachings and devotion. Devotees observe fasting, offer prayers, and engage in charitable acts, believing that worship during this period grants peace, spiritual growth, and liberation from past karmas. Devutthana Ekadashi (November 12, Tuesday): It marks the awakening of Lord Vishnu from his cosmic slumber. This day signifies an auspicious time for new beginnings, including marriages and religious ceremonies. Devotees observe fasting and prayers, seeking Vishnu’s blessings for prosperity, harmony, and spiritual growth.

It marks the awakening of Lord Vishnu from his cosmic slumber. This day signifies an auspicious time for new beginnings, including marriages and religious ceremonies. Devotees observe fasting and prayers, seeking Vishnu’s blessings for prosperity, harmony, and spiritual growth. Tulasi Vivah (November 13, Wednesday): Tulasi Vivah marks the symbolic wedding of the sacred Tulsi plant with Lord Vishnu in the form of Shaligram. Devotees perform rituals and prayers, signifying the union of nature and divinity. This event also ushers in the beginning of the wedding season.

Tulasi Vivah marks the symbolic wedding of the sacred Tulsi plant with Lord Vishnu in the form of Shaligram. Devotees perform rituals and prayers, signifying the union of nature and divinity. This event also ushers in the beginning of the wedding season. Yogeshwara Dwadashi (November 13, Wednesday): This day honours Lord Vishnu as the master of yoga and spiritual wisdom. Devotees worship Vishnu, seeking inner peace and enlightenment. This day encourages meditation, devotion, and aligning oneself with dharma, fostering balance between material life and spiritual growth.

This day honours Lord Vishnu as the master of yoga and spiritual wisdom. Devotees worship Vishnu, seeking inner peace and enlightenment. This day encourages meditation, devotion, and aligning oneself with dharma, fostering balance between material life and spiritual growth. Vaikuntha Chaturdashi (November 14, Thursday): Vaikuntha Chaturdashi signifies the union of Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu’s energies. Devotees worship both deities, seeking blessings for salvation and spiritual harmony. Rituals include lighting lamps and offering sacred leaves, symbolising the path to Vaikuntha, the divine abode of Vishnu.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

November 08: 10:43 AM to 12:05 PM

10:43 AM to 12:05 PM November 09: 09:22 AM to 10:43 AM

09:22 AM to 10:43 AM November 10: 04:09 PM to 05:30 PM

04:09 PM to 05:30 PM November 11: 08:02 AM to 09:23 AM

08:02 AM to 09:23 AM November 12: 02:47 PM to 04:08 PM

02:47 PM to 04:08 PM November 13: 12:05 PM to 01:26 PM

12:05 PM to 01:26 PM November 14: 01:26 PM to 02:47 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779