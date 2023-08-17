Weekly Panchanga from August 18-24, 2023: End Of Shravana Adhika Maas, Sun’s Transit In Leo, Auspicious Muhurtas

As we step into this eventful week, the stage is set for a captivating display of planetary movements. Mars takes its decisive step into Virgo, Mercury begins its intriguing retrograde journey, and amidst this cosmic spectacle, we find ourselves immersed in the vibrant festivities of Nag Panchami, Hariyali Teej, and the Malayalam New Year. This week promises a week of both introspection and jubilation as we navigate the interplay between cosmic influences and cultural practices. Talking of muhurta, auspicious timings are available for the purchase and sale of property and vehicle as well as griha pravesh. Let's explore this week’s important Panchanga details for New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat: No auspicious muhurta is available this week

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: Auspicious muhurta is available on August 18 (05:52 AM to 10:57 PM) and August 24 (05:55 AM to 05:55 AM, Aug 25)

Property Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurta is available this week only on August 18 (05:52 AM to 10:57 PM) and August 24 (05:55 AM to 05:55 AM, Aug 25)

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurta is available this week on August 21 (05:53 AM to 05:54 AM, Aug 22) and August 24 (09:04 AM to 03:10 AM, Aug 25)

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Mars enters Virgo sign on August 18, Friday, at 4:12 PM

Mercury enters Uttar Phalguni nakshatra on August 19, Saturday, at 7:45 AM

Saturn transits Shatabhisha pada on August 22, Tuesday, at 7:53 PM

Mercury becomes retrograde on August 24, Thursday, at 1:28 AM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Malayalam New Year (Friday, August 18): It is also known as Chingam 1, or Andu Pirappu. The Malayalam calendar is a solar calendar that is used in the Indian state of Kerala. The new year begins on the first day of the Chingam month, which is usually in August.

It is also known as Chingam 1, or Andu Pirappu. The Malayalam calendar is a solar calendar that is used in the Indian state of Kerala. The new year begins on the first day of the Chingam month, which is usually in August. Hariyali Teej (Saturday, August 19): It is a festival celebrated by married women in India to pray for the long life and happiness of their husbands. The festival is celebrated in the month of Sawan, which is the rainy season.

It is a festival celebrated by married women in India to pray for the long life and happiness of their husbands. The festival is celebrated in the month of Sawan, which is the rainy season. Vinayak Chaturthi (Sunday, August 20): On the day of Vinayak Chaturthi, Hindus fast and pray to Lord Ganesha. They also decorate their homes with flowers and rangoli, a traditional Indian art form made from coloured rice or sand.

On the day of Vinayak Chaturthi, Hindus fast and pray to Lord Ganesha. They also decorate their homes with flowers and rangoli, a traditional Indian art form made from coloured rice or sand. Nag Panchami (Monday, August 21): It is a Hindu festival celebrated in honour of the serpent gods or nagas. The festival is celebrated on the fifth day of the waxing moon in the month of Shravana, which is typically in July or August. On the day of Nag Panchami, Hindus fast and pray to the nagas. They also offer milk, fruits, and flowers to snakes. In some parts of India, people also bathe in rivers or ponds that are believed to be sacred to the nagas.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

August 18: 10:47 AM to 12:25 PM

August 19: 09:08 AM to 10:46 AM

August 20: 05:18 PM to 06:56 PM

August 21: 07:31 AM to 09:09 AM

August 22: 03:39 PM to 05:16 PM

August 23: 12:24 PM to 02:01 PM

August 24: 02:00 PM to 03:38 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between Sun (our soul) and Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

