Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Free tarot horoscope from August 10-16, 2025

Aries (March 21 to April 20)

Love: Judgement

Mood: The World

This week may test your patience at work as ongoing strain could delay the outcomes you have been expecting. Keeping your composure will help, as this phase is likely temporary and comes with hidden lessons in resilience. Financial planning should be a priority, and avoiding impulse decisions can save you unnecessary stress later. If your studies feel scattered, consider seeking support, as consistent effort will bring clarity. Your cardiovascular strength is likely to improve, making this a great time to plan an adventurous trip that refreshes your spirit. Romance lights up with magnetic energy, and your natural charm may win hearts effortlessly. While family interactions might feel slightly distanced, mutual respect will help preserve your bond. Property matters may take time to move forward, so hold off on big decisions.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Taurus (April 21 to May 20)

Love: Three of Wands

Mood: The Moon

Career: Two of Cups

Your digestive health is likely to improve, especially if you stick to a consistent and supportive routine. Financially, you may feel like you're balancing on a tightrope, so avoid overspending to bring things back into alignment. While work may feel stagnant, introducing a creative idea can help revive your interest. Family connections might feel emotionally distant, but instead of overthinking, allow space for natural warmth to return. Love could seem uncertain, yet your authenticity will help clear the confusion. A scenic journey may bring just the peace your soul is craving. When it comes to property matters, review all aspects carefully before making any commitments. Academically, multitasking could reduce your focus, so channel your energy into one thing at a time.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Brown

Gemini (May 21 to June 21)

Love: Justice

Mood: Page of Wands

Career: Judgement

Your professional path is showing promising growth with potential role shifts or fresh responsibilities on the horizon. Adjusting your fitness routine could increase stamina and elevate your self-confidence. Emotional support from family brings comfort, laughter, and a welcome break from your inner chaos. Romance might feel a little dry this week, but honest communication has the power to revive the connection. Real estate prospects are improving, making this a favorable period if you are considering investment. Your academic performance is likely to benefit from your sharp thinking, especially in competitive environments. Travel may be purposeful and deeply connected to career or education goals.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Orange

Cancer (June 22 to July 22)

Love: The Emperor

Mood: Justice

Career: Three of Coins

Your career is gaining momentum, though the pace may be slow and steady rather than fast and flashy. Be patient, as long-lasting growth often takes time. Financial returns from past efforts may start to surface, offering a sense of validation. Disrupted sleep patterns could cloud your focus, so try realigning your bedtime routine. In matters of the heart, emotional warmth may lift your spirits, while at home, minor fluctuations in mood can be balanced through calm communication. Travel opportunities might arise unexpectedly, influenced by shifting responsibilities, so remain open to sudden plans. Studies will likely reward your effort, and intellectual progress will feel satisfying. If property decisions feel delayed, trust that the timing will work in your favor.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream

Leo (July 23 to August 23)

Love: Devil

Mood: The Fool

Career: Four of Wands

You are likely to feel a boost in both immunity and enthusiasm, helping you manage multiple tasks with confidence. Financially, things appear manageable, allowing room for thoughtful decisions. Although some delays at work may test your patience, staying proactive could help you turn the situation around. In your love life, emotional clarity may be lacking, so it is best to manage expectations realistically. Your family provides a strong foundation, especially when you align with shared values. Travel plans might change, so it is wise to keep alternatives ready. Legal clarity may be needed before moving forward with property dealings. Academically, your sharp focus is your biggest strength right now.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

Virgo (August 24 to September 23)

Love: Knight of Swords

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Two of Cups

Your energy may fluctuate this week, possibly due to hormonal shifts, so make rest and balanced nutrition a top priority. Economic pressure might push you to re-evaluate your spending habits, especially when it comes to unnecessary purchases. Professionally, a repetitive work routine could feel uninspiring, but making even small changes can refresh your enthusiasm. Your family remains a reliable emotional anchor, offering consistent support. Romantic interactions are likely to feel warm and sincere, providing a soothing presence during the week. Travel may feel routine, but it will offer moments of quiet reflection. Academic efforts appear steady, and staying consistent will bring results. When it comes to real estate, avoid rushing into anything as situations are still evolving.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Red

Libra (September 24 to October 23)

Love: Emperor

Mood: Tower

Career: Page of Wands

Improved respiratory health may leave you feeling more refreshed and ready to embrace outdoor activities. Financially, it is a good time to closely monitor expenses and avoid unnecessary expenditures. At work, you seem to be in a stable rhythm where consistent efforts will lead to results that exceed expectations. In relationships, renewed emotional connection can bring closeness if you allow yourself to be vulnerable. Family ties may feel neutral, but honest communication will help strengthen them. An upcoming trip may spark new ideas and even inspire you creatively. Academically, you are doing well, but a change in study methods could further boost performance. Property matters may progress positively, possibly offering unexpected benefits.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

Scorpio (October 24 to November 22)

Love: The Tower

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: The Fool

This week highlights the need for physical flexibility and joint care, so light stretching and movement can do wonders. Financially, you may feel restricted, making it best to avoid lending or splurging. Work remains steady but lacks stimulation, which could be a good time to strategise for long-term goals. Love may bring intense emotional waves, and embracing your vulnerability can lead to deeper bonding. Even if unspoken, family support is present and quietly encouraging. A spontaneous trip could be just what you need for personal clarity. Property matters might slow down, but this phase is likely to bring clarity soon. Academically, your curiosity is rising and could lead to exciting breakthroughs.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Sagittarius (November 23 to December 21)

Love: Chariot

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Three of Wands

Your circulation improves this week, which brings with it a welcome burst of vitality and mental sharpness. While income seems steady, increasing expenses may cause minor tension, so mindful budgeting is advised. Work continues at a manageable pace, but be careful not to overpromise or commit beyond your bandwidth. In love, emotional disconnect could surface, and taking space to reassess may work better than confrontation. Whether it is a trip abroad or a quiet inner journey, travel this week holds great potential for insight. Maintaining balance within family relationships may require patience and gentle compromises. Academically, a long-standing confusion may finally clear up. Property dealings look optimistic, but read documents carefully before signing.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Capricorn (December 22 to January 21)

Love: The Hermit

Mood: King of Cups

Career: Ten of Swords

You may experience signs of fatigue or burnout, so pacing your schedule is not a sign of weakness but a way to preserve your long-term energy. Financially, things are looking solid, with previous uncertainties beginning to resolve. Career progress is approaching a peak, and recognition or even a leadership offer may soon arrive. Family interactions offer emotional grounding, and spending quality time together will bring a sense of wholeness. Love could bring moments of both warmth and confusion, but with patience, truth will emerge. Travel may only be necessary, and if it happens, plan with extra care. Your academic performance is steady and could improve with focused revision. Property prospects are highly favourable and may bring growth or expansion opportunities.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Peach

Aquarius (January 22 to February 19)

Love: Magician

Mood: Nine of Coins

Career: Eight of Wands

This week, paying attention to your posture and movement habits could significantly improve your physical comfort and energy levels. Financial momentum appears strong, with chances of unexpected gains or appreciation. Work may come with sudden changes in responsibilities or structure, which may feel stressful at first but will prove beneficial in the long run. Romance may take a quieter role for now, allowing you time for personal reflection. Family members offer emotional comfort, and spending time with them may feel deeply nurturing. Travel brings joy and might even lead to an inner shift. Property dealings are likely to move forward, especially if you have shown patience. Your academic rhythm is flowing smoothly, so continue your current path with focus.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Beige

Pisces (February 20 to March 20)

Love: Temperance

Mood: Four of Swords

Career: Eight of Wands

Eye strain or blurred vision may indicate the need to cut down on screen time and introduce regular breaks to support your health. Financially, the week may feel a little tight, making it crucial to track your spending and avoid impulse purchases. Your career may feel vague or uncertain right now, but this is a good time to reflect on where you are headed instead of forcing progress. In love, joy and light-hearted moments are likely to bring warmth to your heart. Emotional harmony at home strengthens your core. A short or quiet trip could do wonders for your peace of mind. Property conversations may stall but this gives you a chance to reassess long-term plans. In academics, your thinking becomes clearer and may help you outpace the competition.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Golden

By: Manisha Koushik

(Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Numerologist, Vastu & Fengshui Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com

Url: http://www.askmanisha.com

Contact: +919650015920