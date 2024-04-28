Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for April 28 to May 4, 2024

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Love: Six of Coins Read on to find out your Tarot reading for the coming week.(Unsplash)

Mood: Five of Swords

Career: The Star

Embrace the favourable developments paving the way for success. Your inventive approaches at work are likely to make a lasting impact on keen observers. The week brings potential for financial gains, with borrowed amounts promptly repaid. Single individuals may find themselves overwhelmed by the delightful sensation of falling in love. Offering valuable insights on time management can prove beneficial for your children. As the week concludes, you might experience both physical and mental fatigue; consider taking a moment to rest and rejuvenate. Attaining admission to a university would signify a noteworthy achievement for students. Ensuring reliable home insurance will provide excellent protection for both your house and property. Make the most of life by organizing enjoyable travels and social gatherings with friends and family.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: Seven of Coins

Mood: Knight of Wands

Career: Devil

Your perseverance is positioning you for noteworthy achievements. The enhancement in your fitness levels may prompt you to initiate a more rigorous exercise regimen. A renewed perspective on your romantic partner might kindle a fresh wave of affection. Family members could find themselves joyfully commemorating each other’s triumphs. Blocking funds in stocks may not be prudent this week. It is advisable to consult an expert or conduct thorough research for wise investment decisions. Professionals in software or creative fields might encounter some challenges in job transitions. Those entangled in a legal dispute concerning ancestral property may see a promising resolution. Prior exploration of your

preferences before planning travel is essential to avoid potential inconveniences. Students will need discipline and diligence for academic excellence.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: Temperance

Mood: Two of Wands

Career: The Moon

Anticipate a week filled with accomplishment and personal fulfilment. Seize the opportunity to enhance your skills in the professional arena, potentially paving the way for a leadership role. Prioritize tax-saving strategies to facilitate monetary savings. Cultivating self-trust becomes essential in fostering resilience against illnesses. Maintain transparency about your consumption of unhealthy snacks on the health front. Exercise caution in communication, particularly within the family sphere, to avert potential conflicts. Harsh treatment or attitudes towards children may contribute to domestic issues. Revel in the joys of love by embarking on a brief pleasure trip with your romantic partner. Prepare for a rekindling of the spark between you and your partner. Engaging in home improvement projects can prove both enjoyable and valuable for enhancing property value. Students may encounter minor delays in securing scholarships or grants.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Cream

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Love: Judgment

Mood: The Magician

Career: Ten of Wands

Welcome the positive strides you are poised to make in the week. Be open to the possibility of a sudden influx of funds from unexpected channels. Effective communication skills may prove instrumental in resolving previously deferred issues in your professional sphere. Sustaining an active lifestyle will play a pivotal role in maintaining optimal health. Enjoy quality time with friends and family during a forthcoming familial gathering. Your timely initiatives are anticipated to bring emotional fulfilment to your romantic partner. The week ahead presents advantageous conditions for real estate investments, so you can finalize the negotiations. Exercise vigilance regarding your belongings, as there are indications of

potential loss or theft. Engage in thorough research, as it is likely to contribute to your academic pursuits this semester.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: Devil

Mood: Wheel of Fortune

Career: Two of Wands

Go the extra mile to effectively communicate specific tasks and assist team members in enhancing their job performance. Even ventures into financially precarious territories may yield unexpected gains for you. Active participation in a festival is likely to elevate your popularity on the domestic front. Additionally, your efforts may contribute to the establishment of your leadership qualities. Consistency in your exercise routine may yield positive outcomes, bringing you closer to your ideal physique. In matters of love, be prepared for challenges, as your partner may harbour suspicions regarding fidelity. The acquisition of a previously booked house or apartment may materialize sooner than anticipated. Travelling to an exotic destination can contribute significantly to the excitement of your vacation. Students may find themselves increasingly drawn to the pursuit of knowledge and new ideas.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: Two of Swords

Mood: The Tower

Career: The Empress

Look forward to a week marked by success and steady progress. This is an opportune time to express genuine romantic feelings, as your partner may be receptive to your proposal. Your innovative ideas will spark curiosity about new work opportunities on professional front. Success in generating new income sources and augmenting your wealth is likely. Your efforts to bring the family together on the home front will be appreciated by all members. Maintaining positive mental health will contribute to overall well-being. Resolving legal disputes over ancestral property is on the horizon, with potential resolution later in the week. Embarking on a pilgrimage may provide an opportunity to deepen your spiritual connection and find inner peace. Creativity will play a pivotal role in devising innovative solutions to academic challenges.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: The World

Career: Justice

Brace yourself for a fulfilling and prosperous week ahead. There may be a notable improvement in your financial position as you recover pending dues. Making significant strides at work is possible, if you stay connected with influential individuals. Incorporating regular gym workouts and yoga into your routine can have positive effects on your physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Elders in the family may share valuable traditions and customs with the younger generation. Spending quality time with a romantic partner can help resolve differences and uplift your spirits. Careful planning and execution of your moving and relocation process can lead to a positive outcome. You have the potential to emerge as an intellectual leader in your field of study. Keep in mind that weather conditions may pose challenges during a long journey!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: The Magician

Mood: King of Wands

Career: The Hanged Man

Enjoy the positive outcomes that await you throughout this week. Successfully expressing your feelings to your loved one can set the stage for a beautiful romantic journey. On the professional front, be open to exploring new opportunities that may lead you down untried paths. There’s a strong possibility of a fortunate turn of events, so don’t hesitate to try your luck in money matters. Take immediate action to address any concerns about parental health, as it may bring some tense moments this week. Maintain good health by staying active with new workout routines. If your rented accommodation becomes embroiled in a dispute, consider postponing plans to move into a new house. Your next vacation with friends promises relaxation. For students, curiosity and a thirst for knowledge will propel them toward academic success.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: Three of Wands

Mood: Six of Swords

Career: Four of Cups

Your hard work is on the verge of culminating in success this week. Practising self-discipline and self-control can contribute to your overall well-being on the health front. Sincere efforts in your endeavours are likely to bear fruit, bringing you closer to realizing your professional dreams. A diligent approach to financial planning and careful expenditure may lead to the resolution of your financial crisis. Enjoying quality time with loved ones signals the resolution of conflicts within the family. Avoid creating problems in your love life by refraining from pretending to flirt with others to annoy your romantic partner. This week may mark the initial stages of planning for an extended vacation or an international trip. Renovation projects can substantially enhance the value of your home. For students, intelligence and critical thinking skills may serve as key assets in unlocking your full potential.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: The Hermit

Mood: Eight of Cups

Career: The Magician

Embrace the array of opportunities and achievements coming your way. Enjoy a good time at home as distant relatives drop by for a visit. Sincere efforts in your professional endeavours bring you back into the limelight. Experience new heights of intimacy and understanding in your romantic relationship. Exercise caution when it comes to investing hard-earned money in tax-saving schemes linked to stock markets; it may backfire this week. After consistent exercise, you should feel more confident and at peace with yourself. Some of you may be a step closer to acquiring property as you find a house within your budget. Meeting someone familiar at a function or during a journey cannot be ruled out for some. Embrace curiosity as it motivates you and aids in achieving academic success.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Silver

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: Three of Swords

Mood: Two of Cups

Career: The Tower

Anticipate a week filled with notable accomplishments and success. Adopting an efficient approach to improve results at work could lead to unlimited success for some. Indications suggest that focusing on exercise and workouts may lead to enjoying good health. Engaging in sales and purchasing activities could bring monetary gains beyond expectations. Showing compassion and respect for your parents’ or other elders’ wishes and needs could foster bonhomie at home. Stay alert, as your partner may seek financial assistance or other selfish gains. Smooth travels to a distant place by road are likely, promising a good time. Bright prospects for acquiring long-overdue possession of a house or apartment are on the horizon this week. Students’ creative problem-solving skills can play a pivotal role in overcoming academic challenges.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: The Magician

Mood: Six of Swords

Career: The Chariot

This week promises to be a period marked by positive developments. Enhancing your productivity by acquiring new skills on the professional front may lead to success. Various avenues could open up, offering attractive monetary benefits. Family elders can be instrumental in realizing new business ideas. Taking timely action and expressing unconditional love may provide emotional fulfilment in your romantic relationship. Concerns about a health issue are likely to dissipate as you experience a quick recovery. Your ability to make social interactions exciting will be appreciated. If planning a vacation, ensure that your absence doesn’t hamper your work. This is an opportune time for property dealings, with the possibility of clinching a lucrative deal.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach