Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for April 3-April 9, 2022

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Love: The Hierophant

Mood: King of Wands

Career: Page of Cups

All your dreams are likely to come true soon as you achieve your goals. Be open to change and accept the things coming along with it. You are likely to receive good news in the form of the arrival of a baby in the family, which may elevate everyone’s mood. Some of you are likely to add more to your wealth with the help of your foreign contacts. A new lucrative job offer is likely to be offered to those keen on switching jobs. Good news on the health front is indicated as those suffering from a prolonged illness are likely to progress on the recovery route. You are likely to enjoy romantic bliss in your beloved’s company after a period of separation. You are advised to remain careful while signing a property document and avoid any laxity.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: Four of Swords

Career: The Empress

The week promises to get you in touch with new people. Go ahead and forge new relationships that will stand by your side during tough times. Maintaining a positive outlook and practising relaxation techniques will not only show its result in your physical well-being but may also strengthen your mental health. Those who are single are likely to find love in the unlikeliest place! Go ahead and grab the chance. Some of you, are likely to have a relaxed time on the professional front as you have worked hard enough in the past few weeks to earn a break. Do not be hasty in financial matters and consult an expert before taking any final decision regarding your finances. You are likely to cherish the time spent in the company of children as well as family elders and experience tranquillity and mental peace.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Saffron

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: Seven of Wands

Mood: Judgement

Career: The Magician

The week would be favourable as far as achieving success and achievement are concerned, so stop at nothing till you reach your goal. Love is in the air for some and despite initial hesitation, some of you may open up to your beloved and enjoy a memorable time in their company. You are likely to stay well-settled in your family affairs and the atmosphere is likely to remain quite upbeat with the achievement of youngsters. Making changes in your lifestyle would be beneficial to enjoy the perks of good health. Try to put in your best efforts on the professional front and do not get distracted by trivial things for a better outcome. Make sure you have a perfect plan for investing your hard-earned money in speculative activities or it may bring monetary losses.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Love: The Star

Mood: Five of Coins

Career: The Chariot

There is an urgent need to tread carefully all week. You will have to diligently plan for the future and make the right decisions for a favourable turn of events. Be judicious and practical in your decisions. Joining a gym or a fitness centre with health-conscious friends will also start to show their positive effect on your overall well-being. Your decision-making skills and productivity are likely to be recognised and suitably rewarded by your seniors on the professional front. You may plan a trip with your family, which will not only cheer everyone up but will also make them forget past problems. You will have to wait patiently for the right time to come to invest in the stock exchange. You are likely to feel lonely this week due to the absence of your romantic partner, it may make you realise his/her importance in your life.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: Ace of Swords

Mood: The Moon

Career: Five of Coins

Use your positivity this week to get closer to your set targets. This will not only help you get ahead in life, but it may also bring you more respect from people around you. You are likely to achieve success as a team player with your unwavering attention and dedication to work. Children are likely to be a source of great joy as you travel with them and look at the world from their perspective. You may succeed in establishing your business targets and meet them before the deadline, which may bring financial independence. Give some time to your new romantic partner to understand you better and try to nurture the relationship for it to last longer. You need to address your minor ailments immediately before they start to aggravate.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Cream

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: World

Mood: The High Priestess

Career: Ten of Cups

This week your talent and skills are likely to be in demand and you are likely to make the most of the attention that you may receive. Lucrative opportunities for advancement and growth may also come your way. A long due promotion could be on the way as you succeed in proving your mettle on the professional front. You are likely to celebrate an auspicious occasion together with your near and dear ones, strengthening your family relationships. You can be hugely benefited from the transfer of ancestral property in your name. Suspecting the fidelity of your romantic partner could create a deep void in your ties. On the health front, you are likely to start making yoga a part of your daily routine as you have benefited from it previously.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: The Star

Mood: Ace of Wands

Career: King of Coins

Your hunger for success would take you places this week. Be open in your approach to reaching a goal. Being rigid and uncompromising might bring you disappointment later. You are likely to invest surplus money in stocks, which are likely to add to your profits. Be a team player on the professional front and support your subordinates in their efforts to work more efficiently and quickly. Do not rely only on heavy exercises at the gym or it may put a strain on your muscles and cause fatigue. Pay special attention to your romantic partner’s emotional needs to reignite the passions in your romance. Your family elders will demand your time, but your hectic work schedules may not allow you the luxuries of domestic bliss. Balance things with care.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Brown

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: The Devil

Career: The Fool

Set your priorities right and stick to them for better results. You are likely to receive a substantial amount of money previously given in the form of a loan, giving a boost to your financial position. Seniors are likely to be receptive to your ideas to improve results in the workplace. A suitable marriage proposal is likely to materialize for an eligible sibling, spreading cheer in the domestic atmosphere. Aromatherapy or a sauna session may help you get rid of your hectic lifestyle issues. You will have to think of ways to spice up your romantic relationship with your beloved or boredom might likely find its way into your love life.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: Two of Swords

Mood: Three of Coins

Career: The Hanged Man

This week, you can focus on your priorities and aim for higher things in life. You are likely to begin new relationships, which may help you broaden your horizons later on. Timely support from your colleagues may ensure you a smooth working environment in the office. Money-wise, you do not have to worry as your financial position will be strong and decisions made on the financial front are likely to bear fruits. Your sensual desires are likely to be at their peak and you are likely to enjoy intimate moments with your romantic partner. The week promises to be bright as far as your family life is concerned. Peace and positivity may prevail at home. A balanced and nourishing diet, coupled with a light workout routine will ensure that you maintain good health.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Lavender

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: Four of Coins

Mood: The Sun

Career: Three of Swords

Your creativity is going to be appreciated and it is likely to take you places. Maintain your cool under tough situations and do not get distracted from your goals. An unexpected windfall or surplus of funds may enable some to write off their debts before the due date. You are likely to enjoy excellent health as you have been following a regular and active lifestyle. Shouldering domestic duties happily and lending a helping hand in domestic chores is likely to make everyone happy at home. You may succeed in stealing some special moments together with your significant other and experience romantic bliss. It will be in your interest to work closely with your seniors and channel your energy in the right direction to succeed in the workplace.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: Seven of Coins

Mood: Page of Wands

Career: Three of Swords

You may enjoy a breeze of positivity this week. All your pending tasks are likely to get completed with relative ease. You are likely to work on improving your family relationships, which will bring back normalcy in your homely atmosphere. Avoid getting into confrontations or arguments with colleagues on the professional front to ensure smooth sailing in your work. Your physical health is likely to remain fine overall. You may get to enjoy the company of your beloved in a quiet environment and you may savour some pleasurable moments together. You need to carefully plan a monthly budget. Over expenditures may pinch the pocket, so make sure you buy only those items that are a necessity. Joining a meditation centre with friends is likely to help you to relax your mind.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Light Red

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: The Magician

Mood: The Tower

Career: Three of Coins

Pay attention to detail as small things are likely to make a huge difference this week. Any negligence on your part threatens to undo all the good work you have put in the past few days. If you have been planning to sell your immovable assets or a vehicle to secure your bank balance, now is the right time to go for it. You will need to play your cards well on the professional front all week to win over not just your opponents but also your bosses and seniors. You may experience a relaxing time as long-lost friends are likely to visit you. Reliving your childhood memories with them will make you happy. You are likely to turn towards spirituality to relax your mind. A few breathing exercises may also help you strengthen your mental state. Plan something exciting with your beloved to enjoy the ecstasies of your love life to diffuse the period of tension.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

