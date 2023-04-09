Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for April 9 to April 15, 2023

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Read on to find out your Tarot reading for the coming week.(Unsplash)

Love: The Empress

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: Nine of Wands

This week, your financial prospects look excellent. You may find yourself making smart investment decisions. Your health improves with calming techniques. Practising meditation could help you find balance if there are any issues. Romantically-inclined natives may be in for a treat with a potential blind date or a romantic evening. Your relationship with family could be good, but you should be open to hearing other points of view. Your career prospects may be moderate this week, and you may consider switching careers for better opportunities. Property evaluation can be a good option for you, as you may find a good property deal. However, a long journey may not be favourable due to weather conditions. It is advised on the social front to keep an eye out for secrets that could come to light.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: King of Wands

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: The Tower

Your professional prospects may bring some cheer. Teamwork in the workplace can lead to success. Harmonious family relationships can add value to a peaceful atmosphere. But you may have to compromise to maintain this bond. Your financial health may bloom, and business expansion can be possible for some. Some may consider practicing yoga to find balance and elevate stress. Some delay is foreseen in figuring out a date to plan romantic knots. Wait for a more suitable time. You may consider renovation work for your living space. A family vacation could be a good option to explore. Voluntary work can be a good way to give back to the community. You may also consider participating in an internship program for personal and professional growth.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: The World

Mood: Knight of Swords

Career: Eight of Cups

This week, your family relationships may increase your happiness. There is a strong possibility of the marriage of an eligible youngster. Expert advice and exploring wealth management ideas could improve your finances. Romance looks promising, and understanding each other can enhance your relationships. Some can consider incorporating a health mantra into their routine. In your professional life, building senior rapport in the workplace can bring positive results. Your property aspect is good, and exploring joint holdings or a plot could be possible. A business trip may not bring the expected returns. Focusing on reading and revision could get positive results for students on the academic front. Additionally, practising polite and nice behaviour in your daily life can improve your personality.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Love: Temperance

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: The Star

You may enjoy robust health this week. You may consider incorporating a workout routine like Zumba to maintain it. Your professional life looks great, and efficiency in your work could bring great results. Romance may thrive, and maintaining fidelity can help strengthen your relationships. Profits may be moderate, but exploring business plans could get positive results. Family relationships may not be entirely harmonious. But participating in rituals with your loved ones can help improve it. Some may consider budget-friendly options like a small house or flat. Some can go on a family holiday abroad very soon. Taking care of your pet’s health can be a priority. Additionally, improving your study skills can be a good way to enhance your academic growth.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: Three of Swords

Mood: Eight of Cups

Career: Devil

This week, your finances seem to be in good shape, and past returns can bring positive results. Your career prospects look promising, with the chances of a promotion on the horizon. Incorporating Surya namaskar into your daily routine can help improve your health. Blessings and guidance from elders can help you make wise decisions. Romance may be a little dull, but bonding activities can help strengthen relationships. You may soon like a house in a locality of your choice. Travel plans can involve a fun vacation with friends. Students should focus on building a strong rapport with instructors. Being independent in your social life can lead to making advantageous decisions. Train your mind to focus on your strengths to maintain winning momentum.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Purple

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: Hierophant

Mood: Strength

Career: The Hermit

This week, your professional progress can be excellent. You may consider exploring online job opportunities to boost your career. Some may consider joining a fitness club to maintain their physical well-being. The romantic front may be pleasant and enjoyable, and you may even receive a proposal. However, family relationships may not be the strongest, but strengthening your bond with your siblings could help improve the situation. Earning profit may require some effort. But investing in a good financial plan can help secure your future. You may make golden memories by making an advance booking for a trip. Property investments may show moderate returns, especially commercial ones. Academically, students may have assignments to focus on this week. Socially, temptations may arise, so making independent decisions is important.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Peach

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: The Emperor

Mood: Judgment

Career: The Magician

Your financial position may remain comfortable. You may choose the right investment plan for your needs. For some, incorporating healthy food into their diet and light stretching can yield good results. Family relationships may remain solid, but seeking advice from elders can further strengthen these bonds. Romance may take a backseat due to constant bickering. Working through past differences can normalise the ties. Your professional life may be a bit of a challenge, but freelancing opportunities could arise. Property investments can be fruitful with diligent background verification. An impromptu trip can be exciting this week, with the chance to try new cuisines. Students may have to learn management skills in academics to excel. Interacting with neighbours may help find amicable solutions to an old dispute.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Orange

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: The Hanged Man

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: Three of Swords

For Scorpios, this week presents a very good time for their profession. They may undertake a job search that yields positive results, enhancing their wealth. You should focus on diet and moderate exercise to improve your energy levels. In terms of family life, you may have to take on domestic responsibilities, which may require extra help. Unfortunately, your romance may not be thrilling, as your partner may not have much time for romance. On the bright side, you can expect excellent travel opportunities this week. Some can even plan for a budget vacation. Those who own property may get good tenants this week. This week presents a good chance for e-learning or new courses to enhance students’ knowledge.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: The Tower

Mood: The Sun

Career: Three of Wands

Sagittarius, this week brings a wave of excellent opportunities in their profession. They may get a job offer or promotion that enhances their wealth. Additionally, they may receive much-needed support from loved ones at home. They also must focus on maintaining good health with a proper diet. However, their financial growth is only moderate this week, and they should be mindful of their expenses. You can expect a memorable time in love and may enjoy some romantic moments with your partner. Furthermore, you may receive an excellent offer on your property or get very reliable tenants. Some can plan a travel adventure this week as a vacation can provide a good break. There may be some unfavourable developments, which may require some household help to manage.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Red

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: Six of Cups

Mood: The Moon

Career: Two of Coins

For those born under the Capricorn sign, this week looks promising for romance. They may enjoy some excellent moments with their partner. Your financial gains may remain bright, and you may receive some unexpected cash. However, your professional front may pose some hurdles. You may face obstacles in government jobs or transfers. Regarding family, you may enjoy a good time with your senior relatives this week. You should also supplement your health with the right diet to maintain balance. Furthermore, you should take care of Vastu corrections to attract positive energy. Some can also plan for an adventure holiday this week as their good time lies ahead. You may have to deal with the unpredictable mood of your partner. It may require some patience and understanding to deal with it. You should also try to surround yourself with a positive friend circle to uplift your mood.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Brown

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: The Hanged man

Mood: Three of Swords

Career: The Magician

Health may be a moderate concern this week, and focusing on nutrition will be essential. Profession-wise, opportunities may arise to lead a project, but significant progress may not be made. There could be a new member to brighten things up on the family front. Unfortunately, finances may not provide the expected results, and stocks may not be a prudent investment. In terms of romance, relationships may be short-lived, and patience will be key. On the bright side, some can have fun even on a solo holiday. You can make a tidy profit with a just concluded real estate deal. Academically, group learning could be a fruitful decision. Finally, social endeavours could also be fulfilling for some. Remain congenial and accommodating.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: The Star

Mood: Seven of Cups

Career: Three of Coins

This week, your profession may thrive as you take on a leadership role. Your hard work may lead to a significant increase in annual turnover. Your health is good, and hitting the gym can boost your fitness. Love life appears to be stable and you are likely to have each other’s back. Family matters may need some attention, but an achievement by a youngster will bring pride and joy. Your financial gain may be low, but you can meet your needs with careful planning and budgeting. A scholarship opportunity may come up for academic purposes. Unfortunately, property matters might not be in your favour this week, and early possession could delay. However, your social life is excellent, and you may make new connections. Your week will be fruitful, and you can look forward to positive developments.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Silver

