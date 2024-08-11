Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for August 11- August 17, 2024

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Love: Knight of Coins Read on to find out your Tarot reading for the coming week.(Unsplash)

Mood: Judgment

Career: The Fool

Tackle the week with confidence and drive. Demonstrate your appreciation for family members by offering them your undivided attention. Prioritizing self-care and grooming may yield positive results for your overall well-being. Strengthen the bond with your romantic partner by empathizing with their feelings. There may be lucrative opportunities for earning this week but exercise caution and consider all factors. Seek ways to inject variety and interest into your tasks on the professional front. Consider updating and refreshing your home decor to enhance your living space. Flexibility may be required in travel plans to accommodate a friend's needs or preferences. Extend a helping hand to a classmate in need and offer your assistance willingly.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Blue

Love: Temperance

Mood: Knight of Wands

Career: Ten of Coins

It's looking like things will go your way this week. Bask in the joy of unconditional love from your romantic partner as you meet after a long. Reflect on your skills and accomplishments to climb the ladder of success at the workplace. Maintain a vigilant eye on your finances, tracking both income and expenditures to ensure financial security. Diversify your workout routine with various aerobic exercises to boost overall fitness levels. Diffuse potential conflicts at home with tact and charm, preserving domestic harmony amid disagreements. Keep an eye out for lucrative opportunities for your new home, ensuring a beneficial deal. Embrace chances to explore new countries and cultures, enriching your travel experiences. Dedicate time to bringing your creative ideas to life, adding vibrancy to your routine. Students can learn a lot by sharing class notes and facilitating mutual growth.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Brown

Love: Two of Swords

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: The Empress

This week promises some big steps forward. Your rapport with esteemed clients may bring delight to senior colleagues on the professional front. Adopting innovative strategies could serve as a catalyst for enhancing your financial security. Sustaining your newfound dedication to wellness is crucial for maintaining vitality and vigour. Exercise caution when considering long-term commitments, particularly in matters of romantic relationships. This week presents an opportunity to resolve misunderstandings and strengthen bonds with loved ones on the domestic front. Consider revitalizing your living or workspace as a means of rejuvenating your spirits. Embarking on a spontaneous or planned road trip can offer excitement. Students may find significant benefits from engaging in their study groups.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Cream

Love: The Magician

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: The Tower

Stay calm and keep your goals in sight. With a stable income, you have the freedom to indulge in your desires. Seize the opportunity this week to enhance your career and move forward. Rebuilding trust with elders at home may pose a challenge. Dedication to your exercise regimen can lead to improved well-being. Marriage requires serious commitment, so approach it thoughtfully. Be cautious of potential financial constraints if considering travel abroad. Prioritize settling your mortgage or property loan early to avoid financial strain. Mentors play a crucial role in students' academic achievements. Embrace all the changes with an open mind.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden

Love: The World

Mood: The Sun

Career: Ten of Cups

You may feel energy and excitement all week long. Establishing strong professional connections may open doors to lucrative job opportunities or fruitful business ventures. Anticipate timely receipt of overdue payments or loan disbursements. Parents seeking matrimonial matches for their children may find success in their endeavours this week. It's advisable to avoid making drastic changes to your diet at this time on the health front. Discovering a compatible romantic partner can bring immense happiness into your life. This week, be open to forming new relationships and connections. Inclement weather conditions could prolong travel durations during a lengthy road trip. Seek guidance from experienced individuals in academic matters for valuable insights. Exercise caution when dealing with properties involved in legal disputes. Take the time to celebrate achievements and milestones with your loved ones.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

Love: Four of Coins

Mood: Justice

Career: Eight of Cups

Smooth sailing is in store for you! Your professional endeavours are set to soar, earning you recognition from influential figures. Consider organizing a family gathering to celebrate togetherness and create lasting memories. Adhering to prescribed treatments diligently will expedite recovery from illness. Cultivating empathy and patience will nurture a harmonious marital bond this week. Exercise caution in financial matters as there are signs of potential fraud. Attend household maintenance tasks promptly to prevent issues from escalating. Taking a leisurely drive can offer relaxation and mental rejuvenation. Unexpected academic achievements may surprise some students. Share your aspirations with receptive individuals who can offer support and guidance.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Red

Love: Judgement

Mood: Three of Swords

Career: Temperance

Expect a week filled with smiles and good fortune. Maximizing every opportunity could significantly impact your professional trajectory. Making wise financial decisions will be the key to maintaining stability and growth. Positive news may be on the horizon for your immediate family, bringing joy to all. Incorporating a new workout regimen can lead to overall body toning this week. There are indications that you may encounter someone exceptionally kind and pleasant on the romantic front. Embarking on trips now can broaden your perspective and enrich your experiences. Legal conflicts over your rental property may arise, necessitating careful navigation. Despite fierce competition, some students may excel academically. While your friends may be enthusiastic about new prospects, it's important to remain steadfast in pursuing your goals.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Love: Strength

Mood: The Lovers

Career: Two of Wands

A positive shift may be headed your way this week. Your upbeat attitude brings positivity to your home environment. Striving for body confidence can lead to adopting healthier lifestyle habits. Those experiencing new romantic feelings need not fret, as initial infatuations can evolve into deeper connections. Resilience in the face of professional setbacks may impress seniors at work. Exercise caution to avoid overspending and maintain financial stability. Prioritize arranging time off from work before finalizing vacation plans. Academic achievements will leave a lasting impact on students' academic mentors and instructors. There are indications of getting approval for your property loan application. Reassess what truly brings you joy and consider embarking on new projects or exploring different paths.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Love: Three of Wands

Mood: Hierophant

Career: Ten of Cups

Get ready for an amazing and busy week. Flexibility in your schedule can help accommodate any unexpected work-related tasks that may arise. Financial emergencies would not be a source of stress for you at the moment. Enjoy the cheerful atmosphere at home as younger family members contribute to a positive environment. While seeking validation from a loved one, be prepared for potential delays in receiving affirmation. Prioritize self-care by scheduling moments of relaxation and rejuvenation to feel refreshed. Consider embarking on a day trip or an extended vacation to lift your spirits and break free from gloominess. Your adept negotiation skills may pave the way for closing a significant real estate deal. Students preparing for upcoming exams should focus on effective time management.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Love: King of Coins

Mood: The Fool

Career: The Emperor

Several opportunities are knocking this week. Your career trajectory may see an upward trend if you catch the eye of influential decision-makers. Unexpected financial windfalls could enable them to settle their overdue balances. Embracing responsibilities may serve as a catalyst for completing household chores efficiently. Reunion with your significant other may be on the horizon this week. What begins as a friendship between two individuals could potentially evolve into something deeper. Exercise caution when considering a new diet plan, as it may not be suitable for your body. The thrill of relocating to a new residence could be the highlight of the week for some. While some may embark on uneventful journeys, it's wise to pack carefully for the trip. Students participating in academic campus recruitment drives can make a positive impression.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Peach

Love: Devil

Mood: Two of Cups

Career: The Hermit

Your hard work might start to pay off. Many of the job opportunities available this week are expected to align well with your skillset. Entrepreneurs may find lucrative opportunities that lead to significant financial gains. Family elders' prayers and blessings may contribute to maintaining harmony within the household. Taking care of your diet will be important to maintain your physical fitness. You may need to make concessions to ensure stability in your romantic relationship. This week could present an opportune time to capitalize on the peak of land prices and generate substantial profits. Adjusting to a new academic routine may require some time and effort. Consider organizing a picnic this week as a gesture of gratitude towards your loved ones.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

Love: Seven of Coins

Mood: The Hermit

Career: The Magician

Success is on the horizon this week. Starting something new on the professional front should be approached with caution this week. Your romantic life is set to flourish as your partner reciprocates your affection. Exercise caution when considering new investment schemes to avoid blocking your capital. Incorporating superfoods into your diet will bring increased energy. Acts of kindness towards others can bring joy to those closest to you at home. Some individuals may enter the negotiation phase of their home search. Consider visiting a theme park with your loved ones to create new happy memories together. Spending time with loved ones can serve as a reset button for your week. Stay focused on your studies; hard work and dedication will lead to success in the long run.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Orange

X

(Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Numerologist, Vastu & Fengshui Consultant)

Contact: +919650015920