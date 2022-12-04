Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for December 4 to December 10, 2022

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Love: The World

Mood: King of Wands

Career: Justice

This week, you may get to forge ahead on your own; so, you should give any choice you make lots of careful consideration. You might do excellent work at your job, making your superiors happy. You can also receive a raise or a promotion. In business, this week could be the week you finally close the profitable deal. In recognition of your efforts, you can expect nothing but congratulations and love from those closest to you. Your significant other may be extremely helpful and understanding as you work through your problems. You may lack energy and stamina this week due to your erratic work schedule. Maintain a healthy, protein- and nutrient-dense diet to keep your energy levels high. If you are a student, you may get a good and desired result of your choice.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Brown

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: Four of Cups

Mood: The Magician

Career: The Hanged Man

This week, your self-assurance can help you to accomplish all that you set out to do, earning you the respect of your peers and superiors. Gains on investments in stocks and other speculation forms are also likely. New, healthy changes are in the cards for you this week, and consulting a nutritionist can help you make the most of them. Finally, it’s crucial that you learn the strategies necessary to avoid pointless arguments and confrontations at home. You and your significant other may have some financial misunderstandings that could be resolved if you could avoid arguments about the subject. Students shouldn’t doubt their own abilities this week despite others’ criticism. If social monotony gets to you, try mixing things up a bit.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Yellow

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: Eight of Cups

Mood: Six of Swords

Career: Three of Wands

Good vibes may accompany you this week. You may have a wonderful time of self-care and relaxation. Try to priorities your health. This week, your coworkers can appreciate your fresh perspective and innovative ideas. This week is going to be a healthy one for you. You may soon see the rewards of your past labours, which may include not only fame but also financial gain. Maintain a healthy diet and drink plenty of water. For you to have time to focus on yourself this week, it’s important to ensure that as family members remain on the same page as you. If you cannot devote much time to your partner this week, it could cause tension in your relationship. Gemini students may benefit from parental and academic guidance this week as they work toward their educational objectives.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Blue

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Love: The Lovers

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Strength

This week, it’s important that you put your attention on the prize rather than your rivals. It can be a fun and challenging time at work this week. You can be the one to come out on top with a little effort and patience. Your past investments may not pay off in the way you hope they would. This may lead to a fund crunch. Understand that to meet your obligations to your loved ones, you must also schedule time for your family and personal development. Your relationship, which has been stuck at the same stage for a while, may also finally progress this week. This can be a good time to start attending yoga classes. By the end of this week, you should feel much better. Though it may take some effort on your part, you may ultimately succeed in your academic pursuits.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: Knight of Wands

Mood: Three of Coins

Career: Devil

This week may be particularly challenging for you, as compared to others. Try to maintain a positive outlook because it may benefit your health and productivity. Take care of your mental and physical health. There are numerous benefits to practising meditation and yoga. You may find your family standing by your side in tough times and they may extend all the support you need. Due to dedicated efforts, you may be rewarded monetarily or with a promotion at work. A business venture conceived with the junior in mind could be a great learning opportunity. You and your significant other can have a wonderful time together. Students may be plagued by confusion and should consult experienced people for advice for career advice. You could visit a sacred site if you need some time to clear your head.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: Temperance

Mood: Two of Wands

Career: The Moon

This week could be more fruitful for putting plans into action. Set some long-term goals and figure out how you intend to go about accomplishing them. Working out new equations is possible at the workplace and may help you in prestigious projects. You should refrain from making any financially significant decisions this week because lady luck may not be on your side. Spending the time together would be fun for you and your significant other. Consider popping the question to a potential partner if you’re currently single. As the weekend approaches, you may decide to lend a hand to loved ones. Students who wish to further their education by going to school in a foreign country may succeed. Incorporating more physical activity into your daily routine may bring you closer to your ideal body.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Red

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: Judgment

Mood: Magician

Career: Ten of Wands

This week, you may have a laser-like focus that may allow you to realise your goals. You’ve worked hard to get where you are, so bask in the glory of your accomplishments. This is the week when everything in your business succeeds. You may see a change in your bank account that may brighten your whole week. This week, your significant other may surprise you with something they know you’ll enjoy. Family problems are best tackled by listening to wise elders and keeping a level head. Now is a great time to make your exercise routine a notch or two. Read the deed and title insurance policy carefully before buying a home to ensure no surprises. Students may succeed if they put in consistent effort in the right direction and get the ball rolling immediately.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: Wheel of Fortune

Mood: Devil

Career: Two of Wands

You are likely to remain committed to your goals. However, you may want to take some action on a different path. Things financially might look up for you this week. You can count on much cooperation and support from your coworkers and business partners. You may have to make tough choices that may cause friction between you and your family. Remain tactful at all costs. However, you and your significant other can have a good time. The two of you should take a road trip together. You can inherit your family’s property unexpectedly. You can stay healthy and fit through regular exercise and meditation. Students may get favourable results from their evaluation this week. Your efforts to improve your surroundings is likely to win you the respect of your peers.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: Three of Swords

Mood: The Tower

Career: The Empress

The week promises to be a wonderful one. Your vibrant health and boundless vitality may make you the envy of your coworkers and the center of attention wherever you go this week. Successful proposals for new business endeavors and projects may be presented to your company. Make an effort to learn about your partner, pay

attention to your sweetheart’s wants and needs, and work hard to win back their trust. As a romantic gesture, you might decide to purchase a brand-new gadget or an expensive gift for your significant other. You’ll bring plenty of joy and peace into the home with your sunny disposition. You can experiment with new fitness strategies, which may have significant benefits. It may be a great week for students who may be inspired to put in long hours and accomplish much.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Pink

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: The Hermit

Mood: The Magician

Career: Two of Coins

You may not be impressed by anything this week. However, the simple act of reconnecting with old pals can do wonders for your mood. You may also realise that the similarities between you and your partner are extensive, making you a good match. You have the analytical skills to make you an excellent fit for a high-stakes professional project or assignment. The influx of cash is expected to be substantial. You can put this money to good use by investing in things that bring you luck. Your input on family matters may be very helpful in keeping things calm and pleasant there. You may have been slacking off due to minor health issues. But this week, you may return to your old self and feel invigorated. To make the most of the favourable time, students should give 100% of their attention to their studies.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Purple

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: The Hermit

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: Two of Coins

Everything may go very well for you this week. Your dedication to your company may show in everything you do. You are likely to impress all with your courageous and admirable spirit on the professional front. Money-wise, you should be able to make sound decisions and increase your holdings. The household as a whole may appreciate the new additions and alterations. Loved ones are likely to bring you good news on the home front. Your romantic life is likely to be exciting. You’ll feel loved, as your significant other may show you that you deserve much more appreciation and

love. Adjusting one’s way of life can have a significant impact on health. This is a fantastic opportunity for students to begin their internship applications.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: The Star

Mood: Five of Swords

Career: Three of Coins

This week brings fresh opportunities; seize them with both hands and make the most of the rewards they offer. Your superior teamwork this week can earn you high praise from your colleagues. This is a time when you can significantly boost your financial situation, so take advantage of everything that comes your way. You can take the next step in your love life this week because it’s a great time to do so. However, there’s a chance you’ll have a fight with your sibling or kin about a family-related matter this week. It’s best to avoid arguments if you value your serenity. Do something active to keep your body in shape. Changing your diet can help you regain your health quickly. Students need to stay out of disagreements to maintain good standing with their teachers and classmates.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Peach

