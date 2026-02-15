Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for February 15-21, 2026

ARIES (Mar 21–Apr 20) Love: World Read the weekly tarot prediction based on zodiac signs between February 15-21, 2026. (Pixabay)

Mood: The Sun

Career: Temperance

You are likely to move through the week with a renewed sense of purpose as professional situations begin responding positively to your confidence and initiative. A financial decision taken earlier may finally yield results, helping you manage personal commitments with greater ease. Conversations at home could revolve around an important matter concerning a younger family member, and your balanced outlook brings much-needed clarity. On the romantic front, a pleasant connection lifts your spirits and encourages emotional openness. Staying mindful of health routines proves useful, particularly if lifestyle changes are under consideration. Property-related plans or repair work progress steadily. A subtle shift in social interactions places you in a favourable and respected light.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21–May 20) Love: Knight of Swords

Mood: Six of Coins

Career: Devil

The week begins on a productive note as teamwork improves and long-pending tasks start clearing smoothly. A long-awaited financial inflow strengthens confidence and allows thoughtful planning around savings. Recent academic efforts begin showing results, motivating you to aim higher. At home, someone may look to you for guidance, reinforcing your sense of responsibility and emotional maturity. Love takes a gentler turn as a conversation or reunion rekindles familiar warmth. Property-related decisions start shaping up positively, especially if you have been carefully shortlisting options. Social interactions feel more meaningful, with people appreciating your steady and supportive presence.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: White

GEMINI (May 21–Jun 21) Love: Hierophant

Mood: Justice

Career: Five of Cups

Professional responsibilities demand sharper attention, particularly while delegating tasks or handling sensitive matters. A creative idea or side venture shows potential to generate additional income, boosting financial confidence. Academic achievements strengthen your standing among peers and encourage disciplined consistency. Domestic energy may fluctuate, so patience in emotional exchanges helps restore harmony. Romantic matters look encouraging as comfort and playfulness return to your interactions. Health improves steadily as fitness routines begin showing visible results. Property paperwork or loan-related procedures move forward, though patience remains essential. Toward the end of the week, a social gathering turns out to be more enjoyable than expected.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

CANCER (Jun 22–Jul 22) Love: The Moon

Mood: Three of Wands

Career: The Lovers

A constructive phase unfolds as you find opportunities to showcase your abilities at work and leave a strong impression. Financial decisions benefit from careful planning, especially when reinvesting earlier gains. Academic progress appears steady, with guidance from a mentor offering valuable clarity. At home, supportive relatives or friends provide insight into a lingering concern. Romantic prospects feel reassuring, bringing emotional warmth and comfort. Maintaining physical activity keeps energy levels high and spirits refreshed. A property matter that has been delayed may finally show positive movement. Socially, attention comes your way, and staying grounded helps you make the most of it.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Silver

LEO (Jul 23–Aug 23) Love: The Tower

Mood: Four of Cups

Career: Seven of Coins

Fresh professional possibilities emerge, especially if you have been contemplating a change or expansion. A past investment may show sudden improvement, strengthening your financial position. Academically, adopting new methods or joining the right group enhances performance. At home, addressing an emotional matter with maturity helps restore balance. Romance gains momentum as a lighter and more expressive phase begins. Fitness goals feel attainable through consistent effort. Those seeking inner calm may feel drawn toward a spiritually uplifting destination. Property exploration looks promising, provided negotiations are approached with patience and clarity.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

VIRGO (Aug 24–Sept 23) Love: Six of Cups

Mood: The Magician

Career: The Hanged Man

Your problem-solving skills come to the forefront as you approach a recurring workplace issue with fresh insight. Financial relief arrives through recovery of dues or resolution of delayed investments. Academically, disciplined efforts help you stand out and gain recognition. Family life may feel hurried, yet meaningful conversations take place if you allow space for them. Romantic matters require patience, helping you understand deeper emotional needs. Health improves steadily as you recommit to fitness routines. A long-pending property issue moves toward a balanced resolution. Supportive social connections add warmth and reassurance throughout the week.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream

LIBRA (Sept 24–Oct 23) Love: Wheel of Fortune

Mood: Judgement

Career: Knight of Coins

The week feels demanding yet rewarding as professional responsibilities increase and your efforts begin receiving due recognition. Financial clarity improves as you adopt a more practical and organised approach to budgeting. A family event or obligation requires attention and turns out to be more enjoyable than expected. Romantic prospects appear favourable, especially if you remain open to new connections and experiences. Fitness routines benefit from encouragement and shared motivation, helping you stay consistent. A travel plan adds excitement and offers a refreshing break from routine. Property searches may lead you to an option that aligns well with your budget. Social appreciation boosts confidence and reinforces your natural sense of balance.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

SCORPIO (Oct 24–Nov 22) Love: The Emperor

Mood: King of Coins

Career: The Star

Closely observing workplace dynamics helps you guide others effectively while subtly showcasing your leadership abilities. Revisiting financial strategies proves beneficial in optimising long-term gains. Academic matters improve with expert guidance, clearing doubts that once felt challenging. A family member may confide in you, and your calm reassurance strengthens mutual trust. Romantic life brightens as shared effort deepens warmth and understanding. Renovation or repair work at home may take longer than planned, making patience essential. A long-pending visit or social interaction helps strengthen personal bonds. Health and emotional balance remain steady through mindful habits and routine care.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Brown

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23–Dec 21) Love: Temperance

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Strength

You may find yourself stepping into a competitive yet energising professional environment where your abilities stand out. Business efforts gain momentum as networks expand and new opportunities emerge. Domestic responsibilities increase, but your balanced approach keeps situations manageable. A romantic spark develops with someone who shares similar interests and outlooks. Fitness goals progress steadily through disciplined routines. A spontaneous trip adds excitement and creates positive memories. Property decisions require careful review to remain within budget. The week concludes with uplifting social interactions that restore motivation and strengthen confidence.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Grey

CAPRICORN (Dec 22–Jan 21) Love: Ten of Wands

Mood: The Hermit

Career: Two of Swords

Professional responsibilities demand dedication, and your consistent efforts earn appreciation and respect from seniors. Financial opportunities present themselves, though prudence ensures wiser outcomes. Academically, exploring new strategies helps improve performance. Home life feels warm as you reconnect with people you may not have met in some time. Romantic prospects improve through honest and open communication. A leisure journey offers relaxation and mental refreshment. Property matters, particularly those related to purchase or inheritance, look favourable. Social interactions lift morale and help expand your network meaningfully.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Yellow

AQUARIUS (Jan 22–Feb 19) Love: The Fool

Mood: Judgment

Career: Strength

A transparent and balanced approach at work earns trust and strengthens professional relationships. Financial stability improves as you focus on long-term planning rather than short-term gains. Academic pressure increases, yet strong fundamentals help you stay ahead. Family interactions may test patience, but calm and measured responses prove effective. Romantic interest develops gradually, encouraging you to manage expectations wisely. Property matters move forward positively, especially where possession has been pending. Health routines deliver steady benefits. A meaningful social interaction adds warmth and quiet satisfaction to the week.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

PISCES (Feb 20–Mar 20) Love: The Empress

Mood: Three of Swords

Career: Five of Cups

You may step into a more visible professional role that enhances recognition and strengthens confidence. Financial gains from earlier investments create room to explore new possibilities. Academic progress continues smoothly through disciplined effort. A family member seeks reassurance, and your empathetic response deepens emotional bonds. Romance grows warmer through heartfelt conversations that bring clarity and closeness. Health remains stable when moderation and mindfulness are maintained. Property matters involving rent or possession move ahead positively. Socially, your warmth and sensitivity keep you much appreciated and in demand.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

By: Manisha Koushik (Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Numerologist, Vastu & Fengshui Consultant)