Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for February 22-28, 2026

ARIES (Mar 21–Apr 20) Love: The Hanged Man Read the weekly tarot prediction based on zodiac signs between February 22-28, 2026. (Pixabay)

Mood: Judgment

Career: Three of Swords

A promising phase unfolds as professional opportunities open in unexpected ways, bringing you closer to a promotion or an increase in responsibility. Financial awareness becomes important, as personal expenses may rise faster than anticipated if left unchecked. Academic determination strengthens as you connect with the right peer group or mentor who helps stabilise your preparation. At home, responding calmly to criticism restores warmth and mutual understanding. Romance takes a pleasant turn, particularly as a recent acquaintance begins to spark deeper interest. Reconnecting with old friends offers emotional comfort and reassurance. Greater discipline in health routines proves rewarding, helping you regain vitality and sustain energy levels throughout the week.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21–May 20) Love: Five of Swords

Mood: Five of Coins

Career: Eight of Cups

You may be presented with an opportunity to demonstrate your skills at work, strengthening your standing with seniors and decision-makers. Financial conditions remain stable, allowing you the freedom to spend on something important without regret. Academic prospects brighten as consistent effort opens new avenues and brings encouraging feedback. Domestic life feels positive and engaging, especially if a small ritual or family gathering is planned, creating a sense of unity. Love begins moving in a more fulfilling direction after a brief pause, encouraging meaningful conversations. Commitment to fitness shows visible improvement. Property matters require patience, as rushing decisions could result in funds being tied up longer than expected.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: White

GEMINI (May 21–Jun 21) Love: Three of Wands

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: Knight of Wands

Your polite approach and dependable performance help you earn favour with key decision-makers at work. Financially, expert guidance proves useful in identifying a rewarding investment strategy while avoiding impulsive moves. Academic efforts remain steady, keeping you ahead and reinforcing confidence. At home, sensitive handling of discussions is advised, as unnecessary arguments may disturb harmony. A romantic bond strengthens naturally, progressing at a pace that allows emotional depth to grow. Someone inspires you toward healthier habits, and the change feels refreshing. Socially, an unexpected gesture or opportunity works in your favour, even if it was not initially intended for you.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

CANCER (Jun 22–Jul 22) Love: The Sun

Mood: Temperance

Career: Wheel of Fortune

A notable achievement at work brings appreciation and reinforces your professional standing. Those involved in business may successfully close an important financial deal, enabling confident expansion. Academic efforts yield promising results, making this an ideal period for long-term planning. Peace prevails at home as lingering misunderstandings gradually dissolve. Your emotional awareness is heightened, allowing romantic feelings to deepen into a more committed bond. Health remains steady through an active and mindful lifestyle. A property issue that has remained unresolved may now move toward a fair outcome. Social admiration comes easily, and maintaining humility helps ensure continued stability and progress.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

LEO (Jul 23–Aug 23) Love: Knight of Cups

Mood: Justice

Career: Page of Swords

A prestigious assignment or responsibility may come your way, placing you in a position of influence and visibility. Financially, timely decisions bring favourable gains and reinforce a sense of security. Academic ambitions appear promising, particularly for those aspiring to prestigious institutions or special recognition. At home, the success of a family member lifts collective morale. Romance carries a nurturing tone, and quiet moments spent together help restore emotional balance. Fitness goals require consistency, especially if you are returning to a routine. An unexpected call or message from distant relatives brings warmth and a welcome sense of familiarity.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Red

VIRGO (Aug 24–Sept 23) Love: Ten of Swords

Mood: Devil

Career: Page of Wands

A phase of professional growth begins as your discipline and clarity impress those in authority. Opportunities for advancement arise as you continue demonstrating reliability. Financial stability supports comfortable planning and wise investments. Academically, preparation becomes sharper and more focused, strengthening confidence. At home, a family member may seek your guidance, offering a chance to deepen trust. Romance brightens as your initiative brings renewed warmth and connection. Maintaining consistency in fitness routines helps preserve strength and stamina. Socially, your thoughtful input and dependable nature enhance your reputation and goodwill throughout the week.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

LIBRA (Sept 24–Oct 23) Love: Nine of Swords

Mood: Ace of Wands

Career: The Hanged Man

Your strategic thinking at work helps streamline important processes and places you in a position of value within the organisation. Financial matters benefit from calculated decisions, leading to stability and gradual gains. Academic pursuits may demand added focus, yet once you concentrate fully, progress becomes noticeable and reassuring. Family members appear supportive of your creative ideas, allowing domestic plans to unfold smoothly. Romance takes a meaningful turn, especially for those contemplating a long-term commitment. A pleasant outing with loved ones brings much-needed cheer and emotional balance. Socially, you remain in the spotlight, admired for your charm, diplomacy, and steady presence.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Pink

SCORPIO (Oct 24–Nov 22) Love: Four of Wands

Mood: The Hermit

Career: Nine of Swords

Recognition from a senior or mentor lifts your morale at work and motivates you to refine your performance further. Financially, returns from earlier investments begin to strengthen your sense of security. Academic pursuits progress well, helping you stay ahead of competition with confidence. At home, your creative input resolves minor concerns and restores warmth to the atmosphere. Romantic relationships deepen and may naturally move toward a more long-term direction. Health calls for moderation, as excesses could leave you feeling drained. A spiritual or reflective activity offers clarity and inner calm. Travel becomes smoother as earlier obstacles gradually ease.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Purple

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23–Dec 21) Love: Justice

Mood: The Fool

Career: Temperance

Career transitions appear favourable, and those seeking a new role or profile are likely to receive encouraging responses. Financial security improves through a conservative and well-planned approach, helping you map long-term goals confidently. Academic achievements are highlighted, especially for those preparing for competitive selection or evaluations. A family celebration places you at the centre of attention and reinforces a sense of belonging. Romance flourishes when you take emotional initiative, helping rebuild affection and trust. Fitness routines guided by expert advice improve agility and stamina. Socially, you leave a strong impression and receive appreciation from unexpected quarters.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Brown

CAPRICORN (Dec 22–Jan 21) Love: Eight of Cups

Mood: Knight of Swords

Career: Page of Wands

A fresh perspective on a workplace challenge helps you move beyond stagnation and achieve quicker results. Financial decisions require thoughtful evaluation, even if the temptation to take risks feels strong. Academic preparation becomes more manageable as you adopt smarter and more efficient techniques. Domestic matters stabilise gradually, strengthening harmony at home. Romance gains momentum through meaningful conversations that deepen emotional connection. A long-awaited trip brings excitement and a refreshing change of scenery. Social interactions improve as your helpful nature attracts sincere admiration. Some may finally gather the resources needed to enhance or upgrade their living space.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

AQUARIUS (Jan 22–Feb 19) Love: Two of Cups

Mood: Eight of Wands

Career: King of Cups

Progress becomes evident on both professional and domestic fronts as situations begin falling into place. Financial gains arise through a new opportunity or a timely initiative that strengthens confidence. Academic recognition is likely for those who have maintained steady effort. Considerable time may be spent planning a future family event or personal initiative, keeping you constructively engaged. Romantic bonds deepen as emotions grow more expressive and secure. A renewed approach to fitness boosts energy and overall well-being. An unexpected reunion with old friends brings joy and nostalgia. A shift toward a more comfortable living arrangement may soon materialise.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Saffron

PISCES (Feb 20–Mar 20) Love: Fool

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: The Sun

Professional recognition grows as your commitment and precision draw the attention of seniors. Financial luck favours you through a prize, bonus, or special gain that strengthens your position. Academic performance earns appreciation and places you in a confident mindset. Family gatherings feel warm and emotionally fulfilling as bonds are renewed. A partner’s fluctuating emotions may require patience and gentle understanding. Health improves through a mindful and consistent routine. Socially, your sensitivity and charm attract admiration, though remaining discerning about others’ intentions helps you maintain emotional balance.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Silver

By: Manisha Koushik (Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Numerologist, Vastu & Fengshui Consultant)