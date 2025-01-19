Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for January 19-25, 2025

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 20) Love: The Hierophant Mood: The Emperor Career: Seven of Coins This week, focusing on a balanced Keto diet can improve your health, giving you the energy to tackle demanding tasks. Financially, you are in a strong position as you manage your budget effectively and explore new savings plans. Professionally, your creative skills will help you overcome challenges and open new career opportunities. Family interactions may be tricky due to generational differences—try to listen and respond with patience. Romance shines with emotional depth, allowing for meaningful connections. Travel opportunities seem promising, particularly for adventurous getaways in the mountains. Property investments may require detailed financial planning, so be cautious about down payment terms. Embrace the week with optimism and strategic planning. Read on to find out your Tarot reading for the coming week.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

TAURUS (Apr 21 - May 20)

Love: The Empress

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: Five of Wands

This week, be mindful of your dietary choices to avoid mild health issues such as indigestion or fatigue. Financially, you may face temporary challenges related to market bonds or mutual funds—review your investments with precision. On the career front, negotiations with stakeholders might demand patience and diplomacy. Family dynamics remain positive despite occasional tantrums from younger members, so stay supportive. In love, heartfelt conversations will strengthen your bond. Visiting serene lakes or beaches could provide the mental peace you have been craving. Property transactions involving seller financing or new purchases need thorough evaluation. Focus on staying balanced while tackling each challenge.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Maroon

GEMINI (May 21 - Jun 21)

Love: The Magician

Mood: The High Priestess

Career: King of Cups

Pay special attention to your digestive health by incorporating fiber-rich foods into your diet. Financially, asset management strategies will bring stability, so consider reviewing your savings and investment plans. At work, your technical expertise will be acknowledged, leading to recognition and possible career advancements. Managing interactions with teenagers in your personal life may require extra patience and empathy. Romantic relationships deepen, offering emotional fulfillment and mutual understanding. Travel to the hills will be invigorating, providing scenic beauty and thrilling outdoor adventures. However, property matters could be complicated this week, so proceed cautiously before making any commitments.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

CANCER (Jun 22 - Jul 22)

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Justice

This week, calorie control and mindful eating will keep your health in top form. Be alert while handling investments, as stock market fluctuations could impact your financial portfolio. Professionally, maintaining a healthy work-life balance will enhance productivity and reduce stress. Family support might be moderate, so be ready to offer or seek help when needed. Romance blossoms, bringing joy and renewed intimacy in your relationship. Travel plans could involve exploring stunning and breathtaking views. Property matters appear favorable, with potential for financial growth through real estate investments. Trust your instincts while making important decisions.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Brown

LEO (Jul 23 - Aug 23)

Love: Page of Wands

Mood: King of Cups

Career: The Moon

Improving your iron intake this week will boost energy levels and prevent fatigue. Financially, hedge funds or diversified portfolios could offer significant returns—consider consulting a financial advisor. Your professional expertise will shine, earning you recognition and possibly a leadership role at work. Family life is fulfilling, with shared experiences creating precious memories. In romance, mutual admiration will play a crucial role in strengthening the bond. Exploring new travel destinations will open exciting personal and professional possibilities. Property-related concerns like smart home upgrades may need immediate attention to enhance convenience and security.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Yellow

VIRGO (Aug 24 - Sep 23)

Love: Knight of Coins

Mood: Three of Cups

Career: Seven of Wands

Avoiding junk food and opting for a wholesome, balanced diet will help maintain good health. Financially, your investment portfolio looks stable, offering promising growth through long-term holdings. Professional development through workshops or skill-building seminars will enhance your expertise and expand your career network. Household chores may seem overwhelming, but delegating tasks can keep things organized. Romantic prospects are exciting, driven by mutual attraction and shared interests. A refreshing spa or beach vacation can be both calming and inspiring. Be cautious while making property decisions, especially in legal or financial matters.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Green

LIBRA (Sep 24 - Oct 23)

Love: The Fool

Mood: Queen of Coins

Career: Two of Swords

Prioritizing food safety will keep your health robust and immune system strong. Finances are likely to improve as equity investments yield positive returns—consider diversifying further. A career change may be on the horizon, so weigh your options carefully before making a move. Family outings such as picnics, movies, or amusement park visits will foster happiness and strengthen relationships. Romantic relationships may require extra care, so be attentive to your partner's emotional needs. A peaceful countryside drive promises scenic views and tranquil moments. Property maintenance and repairs will proceed smoothly, ensuring a well-kept home.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

SCORPIO (Oct 24 - Nov 22)

Love: Ten of Cups

Mood: Ace of Swords

Career: Devil

Managing food cravings will help you maintain a healthy lifestyle and avoid unnecessary weight gain. Financially, seeking professional investment advice could lead to better long-term gains. Career prospects might progress slowly, but persistence and hard work will eventually pay off. Family dynamics will be harmonious, with personal boundaries being respected and mutual understanding improving relationships. Romance blossoms with thoughtful gestures and loving surprises that strengthen emotional connections. A vacation at a beach resort offers both relaxation and picturesque views. Property security upgrades might require your attention—consider installing advanced safety features.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 - Dec 21)

Love: The Sun

Mood: Wheel of Fortune

Career: Five of Coins

Moderate cardio exercises like jogging or swimming will keep you fit and energized. Financially, reviewing your strategies and exploring safer options will secure your future. Workplace dynamics may require adjustments—fostering a positive atmosphere will increase team productivity. Family celebrations may face logistic challenges, demanding flexibility and patience. Offering genuine compliments and showing appreciation will strengthen your romantic relationship. A visit to culturally rich cities will inspire creativity and expand your knowledge. Property matters may need careful handling to avoid complications related to legalities.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 21)

Love: The Tower

Mood: Temperance

Career: Three of Coins



Engaging in weightlifting or strength training will enhance your fitness and keep you energized. Financially, staying on top of expenses and monitoring your budget will ensure long-term stability. Professional success will depend on strategic market analysis and calculated business moves. Family sentiments may differ, leading to potential misunderstandings—open communication is going to be crucial this week. Romance thrives when shared activities like dancing or exploring new hobbies are prioritized. Traveling to historic cities will provide valuable learning experiences and broaden your perspective. Property-related accounts remain stable, offering peace of mind.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Maroon

AQUARIUS (Jan 22 - Feb 19)

Love: The World

Mood: Three of Swords

Career: Page of Coins

Incorporate warm-up routines and stretching exercises into your daily schedule for improved fitness. Financial management may require flexibility to adapt to changing circumstances. At work, your problem-solving skills will gain recognition from colleagues and supervisors. Family life will thrive with well-defined roles and shared responsibilities. Romantic dreams may need a practical approach for long-term success. Meeting new people during travel will create enriching personal experiences. Property negotiations could lead to profitable deals—stay persistent.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Yellow

PISCES (Feb 20 - Mar 20)

Love: Judgement

Mood: The Chariot

Career: The Lovers



Focus on bodyweight exercises and stretching routines to maintain peak fitness. Budgeting may be challenging this week, so reassess your financial strategies. Stay motivated at work, as dedication will help you overcome tough tasks. Family movie nights or game evenings will create bonding opportunities and shared memories. Flirtatious conversations and sweet gestures will enhance your love life. Hiking trips will provide both physical and mental rejuvenation. Handle property matters carefully to avoid future complications.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Purple

By: Manisha Koushik

(Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Numerologist, Vastu & Fengshui Consultant)

Contact: +919650015920