Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for January 25-31, 2026

ARIES (Mar 21–Apr 20) Love: The Lovers Mood: The Hanged Man Career: Strength Timely action at work lays the foundation for strong and lasting professional relationships. Clear intent and follow-through make a positive impression. Family members support your charitable or humanitarian efforts. Their encouragement offers emotional strength. Businesspeople may need to invest extra effort to maintain profitability. Changing market conditions demand flexibility and patience. In romance, expectations may feel slightly unmet. Genuine effort matters, but patience remains essential. Avoiding stimulants helps maintain digestive balance. Vitality improves with mindful choices. A luxurious getaway you have long imagined begins to feel achievable. Planning a meaningful gift for parents brings emotional satisfaction. Fulfilling a home-related dream carries deep value. Students may receive encouraging scholarship-related news. Involvement with social welfare groups proves personally enriching. Read the weekly tarot prediction based on zodiac signs between January 25-31, 2026. (Pixabay)

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Brown

TAURUS (Apr 21–May 20) Love: Judgment Mood: Magician Career: Ten of Wands The week opens on a promising note for many Taureans. A sense of early achievement brings confidence. Consistent effort finally begins to show results. A leadership role you have been eyeing may come closer. Business ideas perform well when executed with patience and planning. Profit potential looks encouraging. In love matters, small gestures make a big difference. Emotional awareness deepens the bond. Spending time with health-conscious people influences your habits positively. Family concerns start clearing gradually. Patience and clarity help restore balance. Farmland investments appear favourable now. Returns may remain steady over time. Voluntary or charitable activities uplift your mood. They also bring personal fulfilment. The week ends on a purposeful and satisfying note.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Blue

GEMINI (May 21–Jun 21) Love: The World Mood: King of Wands Career: Justice The week highlights your negotiation skills at work. You get a chance to show maturity and clarity. Calm communication helps discussions move smoothly. Decisions are handled with confidence. Cooperation with family members improves domestic harmony. Understanding grows naturally at home. Romance feels joyful and energising. Small moments create lasting warmth. Financial matters need caution. New savings schemes require careful thought. Avoid locking funds too early. Health shows steady improvement this week. Those recovering from strain feel better. Traveling with close relatives to another city feels smooth and comfortable. Property matters linked to mortgages may seem complicated. A second opinion proves helpful. Social or voluntary work adds purpose. Your reputation improves quietly. Students may gain recognition. Prestigious projects or academic honours are likely.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Light Red

CANCER (Jun 22–Jul 22) Love: Four of Cups Mood: The Magician Career: The Hanged Man A demanding work environment pushes you to step up. Responsibility increases and others look to you for direction. Taking ownership strengthens your professional standing. Financially, gains or dividends from past investments may arrive. This brings reassurance and confidence. In love, a gentle and affectionate approach works well. Emotional bonding deepens naturally. Consistent health routines show visible benefits for some Cancerians. Discipline supports well-being. Emotional distance from family may feel uncomfortable, especially for younger members. Extra sensitivity is needed. Careless driving habits must be avoided this week. Caution is essential. A positive and welcoming attitude toward new experiences boosts energy. With clarity and commitment, purposeful actions begin creating steady progress across different areas of life.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden

LEO (Jul 23–Aug 23) Love: Knight of Wands Mood: Three of Coins Career: Devil Creating a shared vision at work strengthens team unity. Clear goals improve motivation and productivity. People respond well to inspired leadership. At home, giving family its due priority supports emotional stability. Long-term progress feels more secure. Domestic expenses may rise unexpectedly. A timely financial inflow helps manage them with confidence. In love matters, respecting your partner’s emotional space keeps the bond strong. Sensitivity matters more than words. Exploring deeper life meanings brings inner contentment. Perspective widens naturally. Long-distance travel may face weather disruptions. Careful planning becomes essential. Property decisions should not be rushed. Assess personal priorities before committing. Social or community service enhances goodwill and reputation. Students have strong chances of excelling in international-level competitions or assessments.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Magenta

VIRGO (Aug 24–Sept 23) Love: Wheel of Fortune Mood: Devil Career: Two of Wands Financial stability shows clear improvement this week. Timely decisions and disciplined management play a key role. At home, gentle and empathetic actions help heal strained relationships. Warmth slowly returns. Romance flows more smoothly now. You move past inhibitions and value your partner’s presence. Joining a gym or wellness programme revitalises both body and mind. Energy levels improve steadily. At work, casual discussions with juniors may lack clarity. Stay alert and precise in communication. A long journey progresses smoothly and brings pleasant experiences. Household upgrades appear likely. New appliances or gadgets add comfort. Commit only to tasks you can complete confidently. Compassion toward others deepens personal growth. Emotional maturity strengthens as the week unfolds.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

LIBRA (Sept 24–Oct 23) Love: The Hermit Mood: The Magician Career: Two of Coins Efforts to regain physical fitness show encouraging results this week. Consistency begins to pay off. Listening to parents or elder guidance positively influences key decisions. Their insight proves valuable. Smart financial planning helps reduce losses. Savings grow steadily. Romance carries promise now. Thoughtful preparation strengthens emotional bonds. Small efforts create meaningful impact. Professionally, upgrading technical or specialised skills builds momentum. New opportunities start opening up. Travel feels enjoyable when you stay open to pleasant surprises. Flexibility enhances the experience. A promising plot or land option may attract attention. It aligns well with future plans. Students prepare confidently for important qualifying exams. Focus remains strong. Helping others feels fulfilling. Acts of service quietly enrich your own emotional well-being.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

SCORPIO (Oct 24–Nov 22) Love: The Hermit Mood: Two of Swords Career: Two of Coins Adaptability and quick thinking support strong professional progress this week. You manage complex situations with ease. Financially, conservative investments feel safer and more reliable. Low-risk choices bring peace of mind. At home, small compromises help restore balance. Family harmony improves gradually. Romantic bonds may feel strained if anger takes over. Emotional restraint becomes essential. Stepping away from negativity brings inner calm. Mental peace improves noticeably. Travel feels refreshing when work concerns are consciously set aside. The break restores energy. Lending land or property to unfamiliar people may cause future issues. Clear agreements are necessary. Reflecting on personal strengths brings clarity. Conversations with trusted friends help refine long-term goals. Overall, the week strengthens inner stability. A sense of control and confidence returns steadily.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23–Dec 21) Love: The Star Mood: Five of Swords Career: Three of Coins A dynamic work environment brings out your best qualities this week. Initiative and optimism help you stand out. Professional momentum builds through timely action. Children may need extra attention now. Guidance helps them align better with goals and family expectations. Additional funds should be used wisely. Long-term benefits matter more than quick gains. Romantic excitement increases as you anticipate meeting your partner. Emotions feel lively and positive. Old health concerns begin easing. Consistent precautions make a difference. Long road journeys need alertness. Sudden weather changes demand care. Buying land requires caution. Avoid stretching finances too far. Group study proves effective for students. Shared learning boosts performance. Quick thinking shapes outcomes. Timely decisions keep the week moving in the right direction.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

CAPRICORN (Dec 22–Jan 21) Love: Three of Swords Mood: The Tower Career: The Empress Sharp decisions and practical choices drive professional progress this week. Work matters move ahead with better clarity. Seeking parental guidance reveals hidden strengths. Their advice proves helpful in difficult moments. Business earnings show gradual improvement. This brings reassurance and confidence. In love matters, your partner’s efforts add joy. The relationship feels lively and engaging. Expecting mothers must be cautious. Even second-hand smoke should be avoided. Travel plans may need revision. Delays or stress factors are possible. Selling a vacant plot looks rewarding now. Market rates appear favourable. Students perform better by avoiding shortcuts. Structured learning brings results. Maintaining boundaries becomes important. Staying out of others’ issues protects mental peace. Calm choices help the week flow smoothly.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Yellow

AQUARIUS (Jan 22–Feb 19) Love: Temperance Mood: Two of Wands Career: The Moon Business prospects grow when people-centric policies are prioritised. Customer satisfaction brings steady expansion. Young individuals benefit from parental guidance. It helps them manage work and academic pressure better. Financial planning gains strength this week. Mutual funds or diversified investments look sensible. A romantic plan may get postponed due to a tight schedule. Emotional bonding, however, remains strong. Paying attention to posture and workout technique prevents injuries. Small corrections protect long-term health. Travel experiences may feel tiring for some. Recreational breaks help ease fatigue. Legal paperwork needs careful review before finalising land purchases. Students aiming to study abroad may receive encouraging news. A cheerful gathering with close friends adds warmth and joy. The week ends on a positive and refreshing note.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

PISCES (Feb 20–Mar 20) Love: Eight of Cups Mood: Six of Swords Career: Three of Wands Your dedication and steady effort bring warmth to family life this week. Harmony improves through your reliability and presence. Business negotiations show strong potential. Profitable outcomes appear likely with patience. In love matters, taking initiative makes a difference. Creating opportunities works better than waiting. A healthier lifestyle supports high energy levels. Discipline keeps you active and focused. Time spent in natural surroundings feels refreshing. Countryside settings bring clarity and calm. At work, communication gaps with colleagues may continue. Patience becomes necessary. Plans to begin construction on a new home take shape. Progress feels tangible. Students benefit from guidance offered by teachers and mentors. Direction becomes clearer. A long-pending construction issue nears completion. The sense of satisfaction feels deeply rewarding.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Peach

