Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for July 11 -July 17





Aries (March 21-April 20)

Love: Ten of Wands

Mood: The Hermit

Career: Four of Cups

Getting invited to an exciting function or event is indicated for some. Achievement of a child or a family member will add to your prestige. You succeed in impressing seniors on the professional front with your creativity and efficiency. Your hard work and dedication will enable you to maintain edge over competitors on the academic front. A chance romantic encounter will be surprisingly memorable. Ancestral property may come into your name through inheritance. Your efforts to improve fitness and stamina are likely to start showing results. Someone may surprise you with their kindness on social front.

Lucky No.: 3

Lucky Colour: Beige

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Love: King of Coins

Mood: The Fool

Career: The World

Lucrative career opportunities are likely to knock on your door soon. Rewards and recognition are on the cards for dedicated employees on the professional front. Those trying their luck in a lottery or jackpot are likely to strike rich. It will be prudent to keep a few alternatives handy to save yourself from worrying on domestic front. Avoid resting on your laurels to stay ahead of competitors on academic front. Newly-weds are likely to embark on a period of togetherness and compatibility. Tried and tested methods to maintain good health and fitness are likely to work for you. Your influential contacts may give a boost to your social standing. Your flair to convince others will pay rich dividends.

Lucky No.: 15

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Gemini (May 21-June 21)

Love: The Magician

Mood: Five of Cups

Career: Page of Wands

Avoid being a volunteer for an additional task on the professional front for now. You are likely to enjoy an improvement in health after a prolonged bout of illness. A child or family youngster’s achievement on academic front is likely to elevate the mood. Little chance of escaping from Cupid’s arrow, as stars appear favourable. Plan your long journey well to avoid any hassles along the way. Your plan for a new house will be in process very soon. Personal happiness is going to be your priority this week. Cross-check all new investments coming your way to make the most of your hard-earned money.

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

Love: Two of Swords

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: The High Priestess

Improved financial condition may allow some to make an expensive purchase. Avoid being complacent on the academic front to fare well in an examination or competitive test. Your creative approach on the professional front is likely to motivate subordinates to give their best. A family member’s accomplishment is likely to make you proud. A short vacation will break the monotony of the daily grind and may rejuvenate you as well. Opting for healthy choices is likely to reflect positively on your overall health. Dispute in a property matter is likely to be resolved to everyone’s satisfaction.

Lucky No.: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Love: Six of Coins

Mood: Ace of Swords

Career: The World

Speculative trading is likely to bring sudden windfall for some, but caution is advised. Hard work and dedication will bring laurels this week and strengthen your professional standing. It’s an opportune time to turn your romantic relationship into a life-long bond. Those looking to own property may finalise one soon. Some of you are likely to embark on a fun trip with your near and dear ones. Regular exercise will bring a marked improvement in your overall fitness and physique. It’s an auspicious time to organise a ceremony or function at home to celebrate an occasion. Memorable time is foreseen for some in the company of loved ones, later in the week.

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Love: The Hanged Man

Mood: The Empress

Career: Three of Swords

Those working in the government sector are in for a promotion or a choice transfer. You are likely to complete any task assigned to you in an exemplary manner. Marital happiness is much indicated as spouse will be understanding and supportive. Improved financial condition will now allow you to fulfil your desire to buy a new vehicle. Health is likely to remain excellent with your fitness endeavours. Family members will be supportive of your new plans and ventures. Short trip to the countryside will prove to be a welcome break from routine. Your good turn to someone is likely to be recognised on the social front.

Lucky No.: 5

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Love: The Chariot

Mood: Five of Cups

Career: Eight of Wands

Your expertise and skill are likely to help in making a mark on the professional front. Financial position is likely to improve remarkably as earnings will be beyond expectations. Family front promises to be vibrant and exciting with your efforts. Excellent showing on the academic front is promised as you stay committed. You may get an opportunity to go for a much-delayed vacation to a far-away place with your loved ones. Seek expert assistance before undertaking an advanced fitness routine. Much happiness is in store on romantic front as you succeed in setting aside differences with loved one.

Lucky No.: 7

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Love: Page of Cups

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: The Star

An excellent opportunity can be availed to prove your mettle on the professional front, so make the most of it. An unexpected raise or income is likely to give a boost to your earnings. Family front is likely to be full of happiness and cheer, as guests crowd your home for a memorable time. Romantic memories are likely to hit nostalgia and make you realise the importance of partner in life. Those looking to rent out their property are likely to get a profitable proposition. Efforts to attain a good physique may start showing encouraging results.

Lucky No.: 22

Lucky Colour: Violet

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Love: Seven of Cups

Mood: Five of Wands

Career: The Hierophant

Your creative ideas to improve results are likely to be approved by seniors on professional front. Some are likely to make the grade on the academic front with hard work and concentration. Keeping a check on extravagant purchases will enable you to save a lot on the financial front. You may join a like-minded group to continue your fitness journey. Avoid disclosing what’s up your sleeve till things finalise. Love life would blossom provided you pay heed to it. Your sense of humour will save the situation for you in a social gathering.

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Love: Judgement

Mood: The Lovers

Career: Devil

Monetary gains from unplanned sources will brighten your financial position. The faith and vision to stick to your ideas and convictions bring success on the professional front. Your efforts to bring peace and tranquillity on domestic front are likely to succeed. Influential contacts may help in getting expert guidance on academic front for some. Romance is just round the corner. Better to prepare yourself to grab it. Thrilling experience is on your way, as your vacation is full of excitement. Loan procedure for purchasing a plot or a house may get finalised shortly. Someone may lend a timely helping hand during crisis.

Lucky No.: 17

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Love: Four of Cups

Mood: The Star

Career: Justice

A pat on the back can be expected by some on the professional front. Past investments, especially from immovable property may start bringing handsome returns. Misunderstandings with near and dear ones get sorted now. Solid performance on academic front is likely to be a morale booster for some. Romantic memories would keep you in a jovial and cheerful mood. You feel motivated to take up regular exercise and healthy diet to attain total fitness. Attending a social gathering is likely to give an opportunity to renew long-missed ties. Those looking to finalize property deal may get good offers.

Lucky No.: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Love: Temperance

Mood: The Strength

Career: Five of wands

Ability to take calculated risks will bring enormous success for some on the professional front. Those seeking emotional reassurances may find their elders coming to their aid. Remain alert and act decisively in finalising a property deal. Sincere and timely efforts would help in bringing fading love life back on track. You find an improvement in health with regular exercise. Some arrangements before you go on a trip will make the vacation fun and exciting. Avoid dragging your feet in a property dispute, resolve it at earliest. Youngsters will enjoy interacting with like-minded people.

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Fuchsia

