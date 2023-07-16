ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Love: Three of Cups Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for July 16 to July 22, 2023(Unsplash)

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: The Hanged man

Promising opportunities await you this week. You may find success with stock market investments. Pilates can be a great way to boost your physical and mental well-being. Sibling relationships may require some extra attention. Approaching them with a willingness to forgive can lead to positive results. In romantic relationships, a heartfelt apology can go a long way toward healing conflicts. Effective HR management skills may be particularly useful this week on the professional front. Do not forget to keep an eye on property taxes to ensure good management of your assets. Walking tours can be a fun way to explore the vacation spot. Students should set some achievable goals this week to help maintain focus and motivation. You may have to play peace-maker in a dispute on the social front.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: The Hermit

Mood: Five of Wands

Career: The Magician

Taurus can welcome a positive and eventful week. Excellent work in event planning can help you come into prominence at work. Practicing mindfulness meditation can help improve your overall health. Romance may be in the air, especially in the workplace, so enjoy the attention. It is a good time to focus on building your retirement savings, even with moderate financial prospects. Grandparenting can bring special moments with family this week. Property-related issues may cause challenges, particularly with the ancestral property. If you plan to travel, consider trying out scuba diving for a new adventure. You may make new connections in a social gathering. With excellent prospects for personal growth, a little self-discipline can help students achieve their goals this week.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: The Fool

Mood: Page of Swords

Career: Devil

There will be many positive aspects to focus on this week for Geminis. Your accounting skills may lead to new opportunities in your profession. Your family relationships are excellent and thriving as you take charge of things. Aerobic exercise can help improve your physical health and well-being. Consider high-yield savings account to manage your finances effectively. Building intimacy in your romantic relationships will be especially rewarding this week. Property management should continue to be a top priority. You may enjoy some much-needed relaxation during your travels with a spa getaway. However, emotional regulation may be a challenge for students this week. Remember to take care of your mental health and seek support if needed.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Love: The Chariot

Mood: The Empress

Career: Six of Wands

Exciting opportunities may come your way this week. Your graphic design skills may come in handy and help you shine at work. Regular stress relief practices may help maintain your robust physical health. Second chances may bring new romance into your life this week. Investment property financing may be a good option for improving your financial situation. You may have a great time travelling with a friend this week. It will be important to address the cost of repairs for your property. Students may succeed in improving their performance on the academic front. Despite challenges in family communication, focusing on aspirations can help maintain a good outlook. Some may be invited to a happening party on social front.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: The Star

Mood: Five of Cups

Career: Hierophant

Promising developments may be in store for you this week. Innovative thinking may lead to success in your profession. Good financial standing may be achieved through sound investment strategies. Take care of your mental health through awareness and mindfulness. Grandparent relationships may benefit from open and honest communication. While romance may not be smooth sailing this week, focus on self-love. Property values may increase through home renovation projects. Adventure sports may be a great way to unwind during your travels. Make sure to manage your time well for academic pursuits. Personal growth opportunities may arise in unexpected ways.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Deep Sky Blue

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: Nine of Cups

Mood: The Magician

Career: The Chariot

The week ahead holds potential for happiness and success for Virgo natives. Some may get to make their mark on the professional front very soon. Your family relationships will be very good and may bring you joy and comfort. It may be a good idea to seek professional guidance for wealth management to improve your financial position. Take care of your physical and mental health through holistic wellness practices. Consider enhancing your communication skills to strengthen your romantic relationships. Your property is in good shape, but sustainable living practices may benefit you in the long run. Some may plan a short pilgrimage with family members. Incorporate mindfulness practices into your daily routine to enhance inner peace and well-being.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Maroon

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: Eight of Wands

Mood: The World

Career: Two of Coins

This week brings a lot of favorable opportunities for Libra natives. You may enjoy enhanced bonding and bonhomie on the domestic front. Solo travelers may get

excellent prospects for an exciting trip. Focus on maintaining good health with a new exercise routine and diet plan. Although your profession may be challenging this week, do not worry, as your time-management skills will come in handy. Your quick and timely decisions will help you make a handsome profit on the financial front. With a little effort, you may improve your romantic life as trust-building efforts succeed. It is an excellent time to invest in property, but don’t forget to consider your family’s needs. Finding time for creative exercises will help students excel.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: Five of Coins

Mood: Strength

Career: Tower

Prepare for a week of positive transformations and personal growth, Scorpios. Your project management skills are likely to help you complete a project on time. Stress reduction techniques may help some feel better on the health front. Spending quality time together may strengthen your romance and add a spark to ties. Consider retirement planning to strengthen your finances. Family dynamics may be tense, but in-law relationships may improve. If planning a trip, consider a volunteer travel program for a satisfying experience. Strong indications of acquiring a property, so consider luxury real estate options. Students should have research skills to improve projects and submissions. Self-reflection practices may be helpful this week.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: Knight of Swords

Mood: The Star

Career: Four of Coins

Sagittarius natives may experience abundant blessings and delightful surprises throughout the week. Public speaking skills may be put to good use on the professional front. It is a good time for tax planning to further improve financial stability. Prioritizing sleep hygiene may enhance the overall well-being of some. Understanding different parenting styles may improve relationships with family members. Developing emotional intelligence may strengthen your romantic relationship. Some may get a very good price for their old property. Road trips may

offer a refreshing break from routine. Writing skills may be beneficial for academic and professional pursuits. Gratitude practices may improve overall happiness and positivity.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: The Emperor

Mood: Judgement

Career: The Magician

This week brings a mix of opportunities and challenges. On the professional front, Capricorn natives are likely to excel in data analysis and new projects coming their way. Good news on the financial front, as stock market investments may yield positive returns. A moderate level of health concern is advised, and attention to nutrition and diet is recommended. Resolving conflicts may require some effort within the family this week. Setting boundaries and managing expectations may be necessary for a smoother relationship in romance. Some can explore the possibility of installing home automation systems. A great time for adventure travel foreseen, which can help rejuvenate your spirit and reduce stress. Academic pursuits are highly favoured, with study abroad programs being a possibility. Journaling can help you reflect on your thoughts and feelings.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Red

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: Six of Coins

Mood: The Fool

Career: Hierophant

This week holds diverse opportunities for growth and positivity for you. Good financial opportunities may arise through budgeting techniques for some. New yoga sessions and meditation practices may enhance your overall health. Sibling relationships may improve with patience and understanding on the domestic front. Appreciation and affection towards your partner may strengthen your romantic bond. Complete projects on time to escape the boss’s ire professionally. Second home ownership may be a viable option for some this week. Your solo travel plans may get the approval of family members. Exploring a new learning style may help

improve academic performance. Finally, incorporating self-care routines may bring balance and harmony to your life.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Grey

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: Knight of Coins

Mood: The Lovers

Career: Temperance

The week may bring you success and abundance in all areas of your life. Exciting travel opportunities are on the horizon, with luxurious destinations waiting to be explored. In terms of health, focus on achieving mental clarity through meditation and self-reflection. Sales techniques may prove to be useful in your professional pursuits. Effective debt management can help alleviate financial stress for some. Prioritizing relationships with grandchildren can bring a sense of joy and fulfilment on the domestic front. Building trust with your partner requires patience and communication, so do not lose hope. Property management solutions may assist in managing your real estate assets. Test-taking strategies may be helpful for the academic pursuits of students. Time management techniques can lead to greater productivity and success.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Celebrity lead: Katrina Kaif, 16 July, Cancer

